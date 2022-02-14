Stolen Goat Women’s Olive Adventure Down Jacket

The Stolen Goat Adventure Down Jacket is a great-fitting warm outer layer for riding, and everything else too, during the colder winter months. It easily converts to a gilet thanks to the zip-off sleeves, so it's ideal for changeable temperatures – if not changeable weather. It's not suitable for prolonged rain due to its genuine duck down insulation.
Stolen Goat has designed this jacket to cover you through those 'weird weather' days as well as commutes and long adventures. Of course it can be biting cold when you're out first thing, yet still really heat up later on, so here the sleeves can be zipped off to make it a gilet instead. It's insulated with 90% duck down and 10% duck feather, both of which Stolen Goat promises have been responsibly sourced.
You can get synthetic down insulation, but this is the real thing. While genuine down typically boasts a better warmth to weight ratio, it really doesn't like getting wet. It has a tendency to form sodden clumps, removing its lofty feel and most of its insulating properties.
The outer is 100% nylon and treated with a DWR coating for shower resistance. Although splashes of water bead up and slide off just fine, you don't want to chance this in long periods of sustained or heavy downpours.
This jacket kept me snugly warm on cold outings, but remained effective on days that were warm enough to pass for spring (it has been a weird January). As well as being convertible to a gilet, it has a main zip that's two-way for easy temperature regulation.
The stretchy side panels help provide the comfy, reasonably close fit, while the sleeves are a good length – no issues with chilly wrists here. The graduated baffle size helps keep things comfortable when leaned forward in a relaxed riding position, too.
While the Adventure is cut slightly shorter at the front for a better fit while riding, it could be shorter still without looking that out of place when away from the bike.
You get two zipped fleece-lined hand pockets at the front, a large zipped pocket on the back and two generously sized internal pockets. This is a very good mix for both riding and off-bike use. If you've zipped off the sleeves they comfortably fit together in the rear pocket.
The fleece fabric in the hand pockets is a small touch which I was very grateful for when standing around in the cold. While Stolen Goat has hit the mark here for off-bike use, it's missed one key feature I personally look for in such jackets: a pocket for packing the jacket away, such as the one in Alpkit's Heiko insulated jacket.
While it can be made to pack down fairly small, it soon puffs right back up again. You could use a mini stuff sack, but it would be much neater if Stolen Goat just increased the size of the rear zipped pocket and used a reversible zip; then you wouldn't need a separate one.
I tested the stylish Olive Green version, but it's also available in a stealthier Black and brighter Orange options. Slim reflective trims are included on either side of the rear pocket, and there's a reflective logo near each cuff to help with visibility.
Value
At £160, it's very reasonably priced given its sheer versatility (so long as it's not raining, anyway). The Rapha Explore Down Jacket, for comparison, is £60 more expensive at £220, but then it's lighter and more packable as well (it's also available in a women's version).
George more recently reviewed MAAP's Equip Primaloft Down Jacket and was really impressed with its warmth and long, elasticated wrists, but that's more still at £250.
Overall
The Adventure is a really good, comfy and warm layer for dry, cold commutes, steady rides and walks – but that is quite a specific weather window, especially in the UK. The choice of genuine down over synthetic probably makes it warmer, but lets it down a little for versatility if you live in a temperate climate like ours.
For UK use at least, synthetic down is a much more sensible option for long adventures – you're going to get rained on at some point, and at that point this Adventure is off.
Verdict
Snugly warm, versatile and a pleasure to wear – but only on reliably dry days
Make and model: Stolen Goat Women's Olive Adventure Down Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Stolen Goat says: "Introducing our new for AW21 Stolen Goat women's Adventure Down Jacket in Olive. On the bike, off the bike. Chilly off-road adventures or just the frosty morning dog walk. With our cosy new jackets, you'll be down for it all.
"Our down jackets are shower resistant and feature fleece-lined zipped hand pockets to keep you nice and toasty. Two internal pockets and a further zipped pocket on the back keep all the essentials to hand. Plus, if the temperature rises you can easily remove the sleeves and convert it into a gilet. Did someone say, 'adventure ready'?"
Yes, it was you... funny question really.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Stolen Goat lists:
Adventure-ready style and comfort – wear it on or off the bike.
Shower resistant
Outer: 100% nylon, treated with Durable Water Repellent coating (DWR) – promotes water beading for faster drying after a rain shower.
Filling: 90% duck down, 10% duck feather. Made from responsibly sourced down.
YKK two-way zipper – easy to unzip from the top or the bottom for convenience while riding.
Fleece-lined, zipped hand pockets.
Two internal pockets and large zipped pocket on the back offers plenty of storage.
Reflective trim at the cuffs and on the back for enhanced visibility.
Embroidered Stolen Goat logos.
Easily convert to a gilet with zip-off sleeves.
Cut slightly shorter at the front for comfort and performance when you're riding. Still looks great when you're not on the bike.
Women's specific fit.
750 Fill Power.
Weight: 340g with sleeves (women's size small)
Graduated baffle size for better comfort on the bike.
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Fits really well, though it could be slightly shorter for bike use.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
7/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
This is very easy because genuine down jackets simply shouldn't be washed too often... when you do, a gentle wash with an appropriate cleaner is fine.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellently for bike/civilian use on dry days thanks to its gilet/jacket versatility and two-way zip.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Its dry-day versatility.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
A shorter front would suit bike use better, and it's not happy in serious rain.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £160 it's very reasonably priced for a down jacket. The Rapha Explore Down Jacket costs £220, for instance, while the MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket is £250.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is warm, easy to adjust for temperature changes and works well both on and off the bike. Neat touches include fleece-lined hand pockets and the option to convert into a gilet, but the use of genuine down is not so practical for cycling – it's not good in real rain and makes caring for the jacket trickier too. With an integrated stuff sack and a more weatherproof lining it would score higher, but within its limitations it's still a very good jacket for an attractive price.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
