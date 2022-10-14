The Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Socks are a superb pairing for your summer rides, proving surprisingly light and breathable for their rather woolly looks. Beware the sizing, though, as it seems a bit off.

Problems first: these are big. I'm a size 40 shoe, but even though I should have been in medium (EU 39-42) according to the chart, even a pair in size small was verging on too big. The toe box was a little baggy, and they come up quite high too – about 21cm from the base of the heel.

The fit otherwise is quite nice, though the fabric thickness seems to vary between colours. I tested both the navy and light olive versions, and the blue ones felt thicker and were heavier too (42g versus 33g).

I wouldn't say there's any compressive feeling in these socks, and in general you forget you're wearing them. A good sign.

Performance

I rode these through a summer heatwave, with Yorkshire hitting highs of over 30°C. Not my normal riding temperature, I'll admit, but these socks surprised me and were seriously breathable. They were pleasantly dry even after a good few hours in the saddle.

> Best cycling socks 2022 — boost your comfort and your look

Plain socks aren't for everyone, but personally I really like them; I don't like a lot of branding though, and these are lovely and subtle. There are plenty of colours to choose from too, most of them quite neutral.

Value

While these are superb, they come at a hefty price – £18 is up there for socks. The Endura Bandwidths do a similar job and are £12.99, for instance, though they're a more basic fabric. Meanwhile MAAP's Division Socks are also Meryl Skinlife yarn and also £18, so perhaps that's just the cost of having high-end fabric.

For slightly less money you can get the Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks at £12, and if plain colours aren't your thing Stolen Goat loves its wacky designs.

Overall

While these aren't cheap, they work extremely well and feel made to last. They're a fantastic option – just be wary of the sizing.

Verdict

Excellent if expensive summer cycling socks, let down by issues with the sizing

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website