The Pactimo Women's Alpine Thermal Jacket is a great addition to your winter wardrobe for drier days, as the DWR coating only copes with so much rain. The carefully placed Polartec Alpha Direct fill insulation is light but does a stellar job of keeping you warm in low temperatures. The only qualms I had with the jacket were the bagginess of the upper arms and the tightness of the rear pockets.

Performance

Let's start by talking about riding temperatures. After some dicey moments a few years ago on my road bike, I now prefer to exercise caution when the temperature drops below zero and the gritters don't hit the quiet countryside lanes. That said, the testing period for this jacket included the cold snap we had where snow fell and the mercury didn't rise above zero for several days. Luckily, the council's gritting regimen seemed to be pretty optimal for most days, so I thought I'd brave it, sticking to gritted roads.

Why am I telling you this? Because normally I'd begrudgingly get on the turbo trainer, not wanting to feel the cold and having to spend the inevitable hours warming up post-ride. Instead, this jacket actually makes riding in cold temperatures with a wind chill of -7 reasonably enjoyable. In essence, it did the impossible, and made outside more tempting than inside.

So how does it perform? Excellently. Initially I was sceptical at how something so light and not that thick could keep me warm in winter. But I headed out with a long sleeve baselayer and thermal jersey on and warmed up almost instantly. In fact, it was 4°C, and I remember feeling so hot I was a bit uncomfortable, despite the ventilation panels down the sides and on the sleeves.

The gist of all this is that this jacket performs superbly, and you don't need layer upon layer to get the full benefit. I rode the rest of the month with only a baselayer on underneath, which more than sufficed. If I used the jacket in temperatures above about 5 degrees, I found myself unzipping it to get some more airflow in (you can unzip it from the bottom too), but below that it was absolutely fine unless I was on a longer climb.

This is down to the well-placed Polartec Alpha Direct fill, which doesn't cover the entirety of the jacket but instead is sewn in patches, avoiding areas like the rear pockets where you need more ventilation than thermal properties.

Now, it is a winter jacket, and unfortunately in the UK it occasionally rains during this season. Is the Alpine Thermal Jacket suited to this? No. Light rain showers don't bother it, but anything more than a few minutes of spitting and the water soaked through where I was creasing the jacket, at the elbows and by my waist.

It does have a C0 DWR coating (a method of creating a durable water repellent treatment that's less harmful to the environment than traditional C6 or C8 DWR), but it isn't particularly repellent. Personally, I'm not that bothered about it – it's not an all-in-one winter jacket; it's for the cold days where it's not chucking it down with rain. You can easily stash a rain cape for those moments if you do get caught out.

Fit and sizing

I tested the size XS after consulting the size guide, and was pleased with how well it matched up. It isn't the longest, but it also doesn't ride up when you're on the bike.

The cuffs are quite tight, as expected in a thermal jacket, but the tops of the rear pockets are also remarkably tight. You could argue this means they're more secure, but it also makes it quite hard to get things in – and if I can't be sure I've put my pump back in my pocket because the top is so tight, it's not exactly secure...

There is a zipped pocket for valuables, and I found the three rear pockets spacious enough to carry my phone (Google Pixel 6 for size reference), and Velopac wallet as well as some food.

The Alpine Thermal Jacket comes in a choice of three colours: Black, Sage, and this Dusty Blue, on test. It's quite muted, but there are some reflective details that will help in the dark.

Value

While £180 is a lot of cash to spend on a jacket, the Alpine Thermal is still cheaper than some.

Velocio's Women's Alpha Merino Air Jacket, for example, which Anna reviewed in January, is currently £204. It's marginally heavier and uses a merino wool version of Polartec's Alpha insulation.

The Santini Vega Multi Women's Jacket is even more, up from £215 to £229 since Anna reviewed it in January, but it has better waterproofing, although baggy sleeves are still an issue.

The Pactimo is £30 more than Gore's Tempest Jacket Women's, though, which Janine tested in January and felt was really cosy, and like 'shutting a fridge door', and costs £149.99.

Conclusion

Overall, this Pactimo women's jacket is a really good winter option if you like to ride in temperatures right down to freezing. It's not very resistant to rain, but in terms of thermal performance it's up there with the best.

Verdict

Ideal freezing conditions partner, with plenty of thermal fabric and high-quality construction to see you through to spring

