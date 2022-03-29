The Altura All Roads Cargo Bib Shorts are comfortable and practical, with a comfortable pad for long distances and loads of storage space.

As the popularity of bikepacking and gravel riding continues to grow, so too does the range of clothing to accompany it, such as cargo shorts with their promise of extra carrying capacity. These All Roads are a good example – though the fit is a little unusual in places.

The All Roads can carry lots more than you could in the pockets of a typical cycling jersey, with a large pocket on the right leg, two medium pockets on the left leg, two pockets on the small of the back, and a loop for a jacket hanging down from the back.

I found the pockets on the legs very useful for things like a wallet, phone, map and gels – basically, anything that can sit relatively comfortably against the leg. I wouldn't recommend putting keys or suchlike in them, which could cause irritation while cycling.

On the back, the two pockets are essentially just the same as jersey pockets, and good for storing more awkwardly shaped stuff. The one thing I did find a little annoying was that if you do have anything bulky in them, or if you've used the loop to store a jacket, you'll either need to wear a relatively baggy jersey to sit over the top, or you are forced to wear your jersey hoicked up. Because of this I tended to only use the back pockets for smaller items, and after a while ended up sticking my jacket in a jersey pocket instead of the loop.

The other slight annoyance was that I couldn't slip them on that easily, as the pocket on the left leg would often fold under the bottom of the leg, creating an impenetrable barrier. It isn't a major issue, but it's something I had to look out for every time I put them on.

If the shorts are fully laden then they hold up well thanks to some reinforcement in the way of a 'junction' in the middle of the back. This is essentially a non-stretchy piece of material that connects a single strap running from the middle of the back to the two shoulder straps. It allows you to carry more while evenly distributing the weight, so the shoulder straps remain comfortable and don't sag.

The shorts have the same Elastic Interface Icon pad as used in its Icon bib shorts range. It isn't the most complex design, but I, like Stu when he reviewed the Icon Thermal bib tights last year, found it comfortable for long rides.

The shorts have a relatively relaxed fit, which is unsurprising given that they're designed to hold quite a lot of stuff. But I have large thighs that make buying jeans a pain, and even then these were looser than any other pair of bib shorts I have used. They sized up correctly in terms of length, but had a tendency to fold slightly and crease when using them unloaded, though it didn't cause any discomfort so isn't a massive deal.

I didn't find them riding up too much, either, helped by the silicone gripper around the hem holding them in place well.

Up top, the straps also sit comfortably on the shoulders with a good amount of stretch, so should be suitable for people of varying heights. The straps aren't narrow, but for something designed to take a little more weight the fabric is surprisingly thin, though they didn't twist or dig into my shoulders.

In terms of breathability I used these up to around 19 degrees, and on that hottest day I put them through their paces on quite a hilly ride and they performed well. They aren't exactly lightweight climbers shorts, but I would happily use these into the mid 20s. Similarly, the wicking is good and they dry quickly too.

Altura has also made sure these are easy to see in low light conditions with a large patch of reflective material above each leg pocket. What I particularly like about these is that, firstly, they're massive and so more likely to be seen, and secondly, their placement means they can be seen from pretty much all angles. It's a good design feature.

Value and conclusion

We haven't tested a huge number of cargo bibs, but compared with the few we have, these are decent value. Madison's Roam Men's Cargo Bib Shorts that Stu reviewed last year come in at a penny less but don't feature the same amount of storage. Rapha's Core Cargo Bib Shorts seem to offer broadly the same qualities but are £15 more.

Overall, I like these Altura shorts. They're comfortable for long rides on different surfaces, offer a massive amount of storage, and the reflective details are well thought out. There are some elements that don't quite work – for me, anyway – such as the fit on the legs, and the jacket loop, which is a bit awkward, but these are relatively minor issues.

Verdict

Good cargo shorts with a comfortable pad and loads of storage, but worth trying before you buy

