Oxford CLIQR Cycle Handlebar stem mount

The Oxford CLIQR Universal Handlebar/Stem Mount offers a secure way to fix for your phone to your bike, and minimal vibration means your screen remains readable on the rough stuff.
Rather than use a cycling-specific computer or GPS device for recording data or navigation, many riders turn to their mobile phone – after all, you can run various apps and you have maps at the touch of a button.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The CLIQR is a simple unit that can be fitted to either your stem or handlebar, as long as it has a diameter of 25.4mm or 31.8mm, which covers most apart from those with an aero bias.
In the box you get the mount, two adhesive adaptors, silicone inserts to protect your stem/handlebar and two cable ties.
Fitting is a two-minute job. Place the mount on the bar or stem then wrap the cable ties around either end of the mount and through the guides, and tighten.
Next, remove the backing from the adaptor and stick it to your phone. It's worth taking a bit of extra time to get this right because if it goes on wonky, you ain't getting it back off again.
If you don't want to stick the adaptor directly to your phone, you'll need to get a case for the phone, so it's worth factoring that into the overall price.
To fit the phone/case, you push the release button in on the mount and locate the adaptor and then release. Simple. You can mount your phone in either landscape or portrait mode.
Removal is the opposite.
In use, the CLIQR holds the phone solidly and, thankfully, with very little vibration so your screen remains easy to use and see while riding.
> Buyer’s Guide: 27 of the best smartphone cycling apps
I had some initial fears about the stickiness of the 3M adhesive on the phone, but it holds very firmly indeed. I had no issues with my phone coming unstuck while out riding.
Price-wise I think it's about right. It's £13 more than the simple but effective BTR Silicone Handlebar Phone Mount, but there is a fair amount more engineering going on in the design and manufacture of the Oxford, which helps explain it.
> Read more road.cc reviews of computer/phone mounts here
The SKS Compit Smartphone Holder & Cover is £39.98. Mike was pretty impressed, and it comes with a few extras that the Oxford doesn't have like the options to fit lights or a camera out front. Again, I reckon it shows that the price of the CLIQR is about right.
Overall, if you want to use your phone on the bike, the Oxford CLIQR is a simple, secure solution at decent money.
Verdict
Secure and easy to use phone mount for your bike
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Oxford CLIQR Cycle Handlebar stem mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Oxford says, "Tough but lightweight mounting system provides an optimal viewing position for your device."
It works well, holding your phone securely, and minimal vibration means the screen is easy to read.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Oxford lists:
Quick and easy to install, with all fittings included
Compatible with most phones, phone cases, GPS devices and compact action cameras
Device adaptor uses top quality 3M adhesive
Dual locking mechanism with failsafe system
Fits 31.8mm and 25.4mm stem / bar
Device can rotate between landscape and portrait views
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Holds a phone securely without issue.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Adhesive adaptor stays put.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
You'll need to buy an extra phone case or put up with the adaptor stuck to the back of your phone when not on the bike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Comparing it against cheaper and more expensive options like the two in the review from BTR and SKS, for the level of quality and performance of the Oxford the price is about right.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good. I had early reservations about the strength of the adhesive but everything has been well specified and made, which makes the product easy to use and trustworthy.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I'm not sure if my risk is increased decreased the same now....
I did about 125 rides in the park last year and always felt cyclists were tolerated rather than welcomed. If there is a pecking order, I reckon the...
So I've just been out 2.5 miles to the local supermarket, and as many of the previously out-of-stock items are now back in, 2.5 miles back with a...
Maybe forgetting a cycling emoji on Twitter didn't make him Satan incarnate after all? A big fuss about nothing on twitter... Whatever next?
Doesn't make the minorities actions right though
Fuck off. And when you've done that you can fuck off again.
Won't be long before the police start trawling Strava. Drove to a spot to ride.....nicked. Out in a group on strava...nicked. Out for more than 30...
The mass obviously increases. Because cake stops. [Though not in the current circumstances.]
the thing about the exercise rule is in the spirit of the law rather than the letter, the chaps route along the main coast road in norfolk is up...
Ignoring for a second the origin of the rumours, and how that might effect any thought of taking it seriously, the rest of what you say just doesn...