Oxford CLIQR Cycle Handlebar stem mount

The Oxford CLIQR Universal Handlebar/Stem Mount offers a secure way to fix for your phone to your bike, and minimal vibration means your screen remains readable on the rough stuff.

Rather than use a cycling-specific computer or GPS device for recording data or navigation, many riders turn to their mobile phone – after all, you can run various apps and you have maps at the touch of a button.

The CLIQR is a simple unit that can be fitted to either your stem or handlebar, as long as it has a diameter of 25.4mm or 31.8mm, which covers most apart from those with an aero bias.

In the box you get the mount, two adhesive adaptors, silicone inserts to protect your stem/handlebar and two cable ties.

Fitting is a two-minute job. Place the mount on the bar or stem then wrap the cable ties around either end of the mount and through the guides, and tighten.

Next, remove the backing from the adaptor and stick it to your phone. It's worth taking a bit of extra time to get this right because if it goes on wonky, you ain't getting it back off again.

If you don't want to stick the adaptor directly to your phone, you'll need to get a case for the phone, so it's worth factoring that into the overall price.

To fit the phone/case, you push the release button in on the mount and locate the adaptor and then release. Simple. You can mount your phone in either landscape or portrait mode.

Removal is the opposite.

In use, the CLIQR holds the phone solidly and, thankfully, with very little vibration so your screen remains easy to use and see while riding.

I had some initial fears about the stickiness of the 3M adhesive on the phone, but it holds very firmly indeed. I had no issues with my phone coming unstuck while out riding.

Price-wise I think it's about right. It's £13 more than the simple but effective BTR Silicone Handlebar Phone Mount, but there is a fair amount more engineering going on in the design and manufacture of the Oxford, which helps explain it.

The SKS Compit Smartphone Holder & Cover is £39.98. Mike was pretty impressed, and it comes with a few extras that the Oxford doesn't have like the options to fit lights or a camera out front. Again, I reckon it shows that the price of the CLIQR is about right.

Overall, if you want to use your phone on the bike, the Oxford CLIQR is a simple, secure solution at decent money.

Verdict

Secure and easy to use phone mount for your bike

