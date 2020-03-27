Back to REVIEWS
Oxford CLIQR Cycle Handlebar stem mount

by Stu Kerton
Fri, Mar 27, 2020 15:45
£24.99

Secure and easy to use phone mount for your bike
Secure fixing system
Not a bad price
You'll need to live with a mount stuck to the back of your phone or case
Weight: 
40g
Contact: 
www.oxfordproducts.com

The Oxford CLIQR Universal Handlebar/Stem Mount offers a secure way to fix for your phone to your bike, and minimal vibration means your screen remains readable on the rough stuff.

Rather than use a cycling-specific computer or GPS device for recording data or navigation, many riders turn to their mobile phone – after all, you can run various apps and you have maps at the touch of a button.

The CLIQR is a simple unit that can be fitted to either your stem or handlebar, as long as it has a diameter of 25.4mm or 31.8mm, which covers most apart from those with an aero bias.

In the box you get the mount, two adhesive adaptors, silicone inserts to protect your stem/handlebar and two cable ties.

Fitting is a two-minute job. Place the mount on the bar or stem then wrap the cable ties around either end of the mount and through the guides, and tighten.

Next, remove the backing from the adaptor and stick it to your phone. It's worth taking a bit of extra time to get this right because if it goes on wonky, you ain't getting it back off again.

If you don't want to stick the adaptor directly to your phone, you'll need to get a case for the phone, so it's worth factoring that into the overall price.

To fit the phone/case, you push the release button in on the mount and locate the adaptor and then release. Simple. You can mount your phone in either landscape or portrait mode.

Removal is the opposite.

In use, the CLIQR holds the phone solidly and, thankfully, with very little vibration so your screen remains easy to use and see while riding.

I had some initial fears about the stickiness of the 3M adhesive on the phone, but it holds very firmly indeed. I had no issues with my phone coming unstuck while out riding.

Price-wise I think it's about right. It's £13 more than the simple but effective BTR Silicone Handlebar Phone Mount, but there is a fair amount more engineering going on in the design and manufacture of the Oxford, which helps explain it.

The SKS Compit Smartphone Holder & Cover is £39.98. Mike was pretty impressed, and it comes with a few extras that the Oxford doesn't have like the options to fit lights or a camera out front. Again, I reckon it shows that the price of the CLIQR is about right.

Overall, if you want to use your phone on the bike, the Oxford CLIQR is a simple, secure solution at decent money.

Secure and easy to use phone mount for your bike

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Oxford says, "Tough but lightweight mounting system provides an optimal viewing position for your device."

It works well, holding your phone securely, and minimal vibration means the screen is easy to read.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Oxford lists:

Quick and easy to install, with all fittings included

Compatible with most phones, phone cases, GPS devices and compact action cameras

Device adaptor uses top quality 3M adhesive

Dual locking mechanism with failsafe system

Fits 31.8mm and 25.4mm stem / bar

Device can rotate between landscape and portrait views

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Holds a phone securely without issue.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Adhesive adaptor stays put.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

You'll need to buy an extra phone case or put up with the adaptor stuck to the back of your phone when not on the bike.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Comparing it against cheaper and more expensive options like the two in the review from BTR and SKS, for the level of quality and performance of the Oxford the price is about right.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good. I had early reservations about the strength of the adhesive but everything has been well specified and made, which makes the product easy to use and trustworthy.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

