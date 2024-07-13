The Ortlieb Toptube-Bag boasts a generous 1.5 litre capacity and you can strap it or bolt it to your frame. It's well made and robust with understated good looks. Above all, it is exceptionally easy to access the contents while on the move. But the bag's width may not appeal to all, which also goes for the price tag...

The Toptube-Bag is an enlarged version of Ortlieb's Fuel Pack. The above-average volume of the bag is appealing – though there's a high chance of thigh rub as a consequence.

A magnetic closure makes access very easy while on the move – a quick lift of the lid with one hand is all it takes. At the same time, it's 100% secure while riding on rougher terrain. Attachment is via Ortlieb's Tube-Lock System that lets you use straps or bolts, and both are stable. Construction and materials guarantee protection from the worst elements.

Technicalities

The dimensions on Ortlieb's website – 12cm height, 23cm width and 8.5cm depth – are a little misleading. The bag is 23cm long and about 10cm wide, so it will spread out either side of your bike's top tube. And this is crucial if you want to know whether it's going to be a hindrance when mounted.

The PU-coated nylon bag has an IP53 rating, so it's well protected against dust and resistant to water spray rather than being waterproof. The base is fully reinforced and a thin plastic grid extends into the sidewalls to provide further rigidity.

Ortlieb publishes comprehensive sustainability information, and you can cycle 25.37km (instead of driving) to offset the bag's carbon footprint.

Mounting

The mounting system is good, which is typical for Ortlieb. I've used the bag on three different bikes and I can't fault the simplicity or performance of the Tube-Lock System. The mounting plate minimises surface-to-surface contact, though Ortlieb advises using tape to protect your bike's paintwork if using the O-straps. You do need to pull them tight, so this is worth doing.

The rubberised, perforated straps can accommodate tubes up to 55mm in diameter. I'd say the bolt-on option looks tidier, though it places the bag further back then I'd like, but you can buy an off-set plate for £9 to address this. Ortlieb recommends a minimum distance of 1cm from the head tube if using the O-straps.

Both options are very secure and it's great not to use anything around the head tube.

Access

Two powerful magnets engage the flip lid. Since the fabric casing flexes, you can hold this back to view the entire contents of the bag. It's easy to open with one hand, even when riding. Providing you haven't overloaded the bag, it clicks shut with little-to-no assistance. I much prefer magnetic closures to zips, which can let in water and be prone to breakage.

Functionality

This is the roomiest top tube bag I've tested – taking in a multi-tool, mini-pump, DynaPlug tool/plugs, cable ties, inner tube, tyre levers, a cable lock, snack bars, phone. Though don't go over the 1kg limit and if it's full, the magnets may need a helping hand.

The Toptube-Bag could house a battery pack too, with the cable routed through the folding lid closure.

An interior sleeve on the opposite side to the magnets is perfect for a phone, helping to minimise damage. Ortlieb advises stowing bank cards here too – keeps them away from the magnets. The bag has a soft lining, so if you opt not to use the sleeve, there's some light padding at the base and sides.

The bag comes with a silicone mount for your phone that attaches to the lid, and it could be useful if you don't have a phone mount. I found it a little fiddly at first, but very secure.

There are no exterior pockets for stashing empty wrappers (as you can do with Restrap's, for example) but I rarely used the phone mount and would stash wrappers on the lid in the silicone mount sleeves.

I've used the bag in foul weather and had no issues with water ingress. And while you can cleaning it using a damp cloth, I found letting it dry out and simply brushing dirt off easier. It's come out unscathed after tussles with branches and brambles.

The Tube-Lock system lets you attach and detach the bag in seconds. It's not a bulky design, seems robust and reliable and you can buy spare sets separately.

The bag doesn't sway or swing but if it's heavily loaded you can see a wobble, but there's enough reinforcement to prevent any sag.

Unusually for me with an Ortlieb product, I have a gripe: the bag's width. When combined with frame geometry this led to significant thigh rub.

This was unavoidable and pretty annoying when out of the saddle on two out of three of the bikes I used it on. It won't be an issue for everyone and clearly depends on frame geometry.

Ortlieb suggests you can also mount the bag on the down tube, though you do need to mount it a fair way down to ensure the top tube doesn't hinder opening, and it renders the bottle cage redundant.

Value

The Ortlieb's Toptube-Bag £77 is a big lay-out compared to other options, though you do get a five-year warranty.

The 1.2-litre Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On costs just £44.99, for example.

Tailfin has a great range of bags with flip or zip closures ranging from 0.8 to 1.5 litres, and Iwein rated the Tailfin 1.1l Top Tube Bag very highly.

For all sorts of luggage options, check out our best bikepacking bags buyer's guide.

Overall

Despite the faultless construction, durable fabrics, functional opening and versatile mounting, the Toptube-Bag may be too wide for some and the high price is off-putting.

Verdict

A little too wide for my liking but, price tag aside, there's a lot to love