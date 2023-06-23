Support road.cc

review
Bags
Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - 2.jpg

Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On

7
by Bryn Davies
Fri, Jun 23, 2023 09:45
0
£44.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Reliable bag in a good size with a great lid, though it's not the most stable
One handed opening
Easy to fit
Flip top lid
Sways despite being bolted and strapped down
Weight: 
177g
Contact: 
craftcadence.com
The Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On is a sleek, 1.2 litre affair with a Velcro and magnetic flip top. It mostly works very well, though it's prone to sway under pressure.

This is easy to fit. Besides the bolted mounting (it comes with a pair in case you've lost the ones from the frame) there's just a Velcro strap which fits around the head tube, but this has a couple of issues. If you run a slammed stem then it can be difficult to fit, for one thing; and for another, it doesn't do much to stop the sway.

The fabric quality is good – it's 600D polyester coated with TPU and seamlessly welded for a sleek finish. It proved fully resistant against rain and spray, and the reinforced sides mean it doesn't bulge too much when you pack it full.

The problem is, those reinforced sides and the bolted base don't seem firmly attached to one another.

2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - bolt fixings.jpg

This means that, when you're riding over bumpy surfaces or up out of the saddle, the bag sways side to side a lot. It can be frustrating, throwing the contents around and knocking against your knees as it goes. The head tube strap just doesn't help here.

2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - stem strap.jpg

The closure is quite unusual, as it's a flip top secured with magnets and a strip of Velcro. It works surprisingly well – even over bumpy terrain the lid stays in place – and it's really easy to access one-handed and while on the move. Being able to pull the lid all the way open is also really nice, as you're not left fishing around blindly for some small thing at the end.

2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - lid open 2.jpg

As the lid is rigid, though, it can be hard to stuff the last few things in if you're really cramming it full.

2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - lid open.jpg

Upon opening the bag you're met with the main compartment, a zipped pocket and two bungee straps, though the straps don't work all that well and things can still come loose if it's bumpy. The zipped pocket is secure, meanwhile, though it's sized more for money and keys than big modern phones. There's a cable port at the front for safely running out wires from devices and batteries.

The bag also has an area in which you can mount your cycling computer, which is an interesting idea, but it means you end up looking between your knees at your computer... not ideal. The sway makes it even more of a challenge to see.

2023 Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On - top.jpg

Value

At £44.99 this falls in the middle of the price bracket for top tube bags, and is on the cheaper end of the spectrum for this kind of closure. The 1.1L flip-top Tailfin Top Tube Pack, for instance, is £60. That said, it also a lot more stable, even in the strap-on version we tested.

Restrap's Bolt-On Top Tube Bag is smaller at 0.8L and not flip-top, but again has an enviable reputation for stable performance and is slightly cheaper at £42.99.

Overall

This is a well-made and usefully-sized bag, and for gentle riding it's very good thanks to its easy access. It unfortunately doesn't take advantage of its bolted base in the stability stakes, though, so rough ground or energetic pedalling upset it – more committed riders might be better served elsewhere.

Verdict

Reliable bag in a good size with a great lid, though it's not the most stable

road.cc test report

Make and model: Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On

Size tested: 20.5cm x 11cm x 5cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Craft Cadence says: "A waterproof, one-hand access top tube bag that you can mount your computer on."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

20.5cm x 11cm x 5cm or 8.07 inches x 4.33 inches x 1.97 inches (length, max height, width)

~150 grams (straps) ~154 grams (bolt-on)

600D polyester coated with TPU, seamless welding construction

Magnetic + Velcro enclosure system

Straps with anti-slip rubber grippers (bolt-on has front straps only)

Zipped pocket on the inside for easy organisation

Front strap is removable for those with slammed stems

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Easy to access while riding, but prone to sway when out of the saddle and on rough surfaces.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

140g is competitive.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, though the sway can be irritating and the rigid lid makes it hard to cram extra contents in.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I really liked the flip top lid and magnetic closure.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The side to side sway when riding out of the saddle or over bumpy surfaces.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's well priced for a flip-top bag.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The closure system is great and makes for simple access when riding, and the internal organisation is useful. The lateral sway is frustrating though – if it were more secure it would score higher.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 21  Height: 171cm  Weight: 72kg

I usually ride: Windover Bostal  My best bike is: Windover Bostal

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing

Latest Comments

 