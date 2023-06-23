The Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag Bolt On is a sleek, 1.2 litre affair with a Velcro and magnetic flip top. It mostly works very well, though it's prone to sway under pressure.

This is easy to fit. Besides the bolted mounting (it comes with a pair in case you've lost the ones from the frame) there's just a Velcro strap which fits around the head tube, but this has a couple of issues. If you run a slammed stem then it can be difficult to fit, for one thing; and for another, it doesn't do much to stop the sway.

The fabric quality is good – it's 600D polyester coated with TPU and seamlessly welded for a sleek finish. It proved fully resistant against rain and spray, and the reinforced sides mean it doesn't bulge too much when you pack it full.

The problem is, those reinforced sides and the bolted base don't seem firmly attached to one another.

This means that, when you're riding over bumpy surfaces or up out of the saddle, the bag sways side to side a lot. It can be frustrating, throwing the contents around and knocking against your knees as it goes. The head tube strap just doesn't help here.

The closure is quite unusual, as it's a flip top secured with magnets and a strip of Velcro. It works surprisingly well – even over bumpy terrain the lid stays in place – and it's really easy to access one-handed and while on the move. Being able to pull the lid all the way open is also really nice, as you're not left fishing around blindly for some small thing at the end.

As the lid is rigid, though, it can be hard to stuff the last few things in if you're really cramming it full.

Upon opening the bag you're met with the main compartment, a zipped pocket and two bungee straps, though the straps don't work all that well and things can still come loose if it's bumpy. The zipped pocket is secure, meanwhile, though it's sized more for money and keys than big modern phones. There's a cable port at the front for safely running out wires from devices and batteries.

The bag also has an area in which you can mount your cycling computer, which is an interesting idea, but it means you end up looking between your knees at your computer... not ideal. The sway makes it even more of a challenge to see.

Value

At £44.99 this falls in the middle of the price bracket for top tube bags, and is on the cheaper end of the spectrum for this kind of closure. The 1.1L flip-top Tailfin Top Tube Pack, for instance, is £60. That said, it also a lot more stable, even in the strap-on version we tested.

Restrap's Bolt-On Top Tube Bag is smaller at 0.8L and not flip-top, but again has an enviable reputation for stable performance and is slightly cheaper at £42.99.

Overall

This is a well-made and usefully-sized bag, and for gentle riding it's very good thanks to its easy access. It unfortunately doesn't take advantage of its bolted base in the stability stakes, though, so rough ground or energetic pedalling upset it – more committed riders might be better served elsewhere.

Verdict

Reliable bag in a good size with a great lid, though it's not the most stable

