The Restrap Race Top Tube Bag prioritises functionality and quality – the construction, finishing and durability are all first class. This longer than average (for a 1.5L) design won't be for everyone, but if you need quick cockpit access for competitive events, it's great.

This offers a 1.5 litre capacity, is 370mm at its longest, 110mm at its highest and is 45mm wide. The long version, suited to those with larger frames, is a whopping 490mm with a 2L capacity.

The bag is handmade with an X21 technical waterproof outer, a waterproof 6oz nylon inner lining and YKK Aquaguard two-way zip. The sides are reinforced with plastic to ensure the bag holds its shape, even when empty. The zip cover that Mike was sceptical of when he reviewed the previous version of this bag has been done away with.

Two rubberised straps hold the bag to the top tube; a wide Velcro one and a second narrower one that secures with a plastic buckle. A stiff collar hugs the head tube and a thin bungee cord slips into a buckle to hold the whole thing in place. The collar is great design and while it does suit a longer head tube, it adapted to everything I put it on.

The front strap has its limitations with very chunky frames. It's 21cm at a stretch, and you need at least two of those for a secure overlap – so any tube over 19cm diameter or so is going to be an issue.

The rubberised straps and bag's underside seem durable without being aggressive towards your paint, and it left no marks at all on my test bikes.

Inside you find ample pouches to section off the contents – there are four interior sleeves, plus a wide elasticated band that's useful for securing things like battery packs (though there's no cable port).

On the outside, the two mesh pockets are ideal for gels, and can be accessed very easily.

While it's child's play getting the bag from one bike to another, it's definitely better suited to frames with more steeply sloped top tubes – the long, thin design can get in the way when you're straddling it, otherwise. If you are actually racing, this may not be an issue – stops will be rare and you're unlikely to be idling over the bike.

The bag really holds its shape, even when you don't have it packed out. The plastic sidewalls not only provide rigidity on any terrain, they also offer protection for contents. They don't stop you really pulling open the top to view the entire contents, either, though the two-way zip stops you having to every time you want something from the far end.

My only gripe with the design is the lack of padding on the underside. You need to pack strategically, particularly if you plan to venture on to rough stuff; things like keys and tools will rattle against the top tube if you don't.

Durability

The whole unit is very well-made. It wipes clean easily and the only the interior is showing any signs of use, with a few marks where contents push against the base. I've had no issues with water ingress, even after holding it under the shower for a few minutes. Restrap's lifetime guarantee covers materials and workmanship, too.

Value

Apidura's Long Top Tube Bag with a 2L capacity is a similar design and has an RRP of £72, so perhaps Restrap's offering is reasonable. However, both look pricey against the more common short designs such as Craft Cadence's £39.99 Top Tube Bag and the £50 Brooks Scape Top Tube Bag (although the Scape is only 0.9L). Lezyne's Energy Caddies are even cheaper if you're okay with less than a litre capacity.

Overall

I can't knock the Restrap Race Top Tube Bag for quality and functionality, and if you really are racing (or at least, not standing around admiring the view a lot...) then clearance on high top tubes won't be an issue – there's very little not to like.

Verdict

Thoughtfully designed and well made, but long thin shape can affect standover on tall frames

