review
Bags
Ortlieb Fuel-Pack2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack.jpg

Ortlieb Fuel-Pack

8
by Mike Stead
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 09:45
0
£62.50

VERDICT:

8
10
Quick-fitting and stable way to add a convenient litre of easy-access storage to any bike
Fits fast & stays put
Strap or bolt mount
Waterproof
No steerer loop needed
Accessories available
Price
Weight: 
152g
Contact: 
www.ortlieb.com
The Ortlieb Fuel-Pack is a simple and well-executed design that's easy to access on the go and resists heavy rain. Able to fit to threaded top tube mounts, most frames with the provided straps, and everything else with an optional extension strap, it's a great choice for single-handed on-the-bike access to stuff.

Top tube bags are a proper Marmite cycling accessory that some consider to spoil the look of a bike and interfere with your knees when out of the saddle. Of course beauty is in the eye of the functional long-distance or casual cyclist, and fashion be damned, I want my stuff readily to hand.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack - open with contents.jpg

Ortlieb's Fuel-Pack is a clever take on quick-fitting and quick access, while being light, quiet and dry inside, and fittable to any bike.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack 5.JPG

Available in black or the as-tested Dark Sand, the fabric is totally waterproof with welded seams. The cover is a single piece with a clever fold at each end, and falls into place under its own weight or tension most of the time, occasionally needing a slight nudge. The powerful magnets snap it shut, and take a good tug to come loose. There's simply no way anything is falling out unless you're involved in a major change of orientation at speed.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack - open.jpg

The Fuel-Pack has two holes in the bottom with plates that screws go through to hold it tight against either your frame or the base of the included straps. A 3mm hex is all you need to change the Fuel-Pack from top tube to strap mount or back. The straps can be used to bolt a standard metal bottle cage to for extra water-carrying capacity if needed, which is a pleasant free bit of functionality.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack 3.JPG

The included straps are good for tubes up to 60mm in diameter. Broader than that and you can use an extension strap (£6, think small Voile strap) that daisychains onto the provided staps. This would be needed for most e-bikes with batteries in the down tubes if mounting it there.

For road or gravel bikes with oddly spaced top tube mounts Ortlieb sells an 'offset plate' for £9, which allows the Fuel-Pack to be adjusted 30mm either way from the default boss spacing. It recommends a minimum of 10mm between your stem and the front of the pack, and as there's no standard for how far back top tube mounts should go, the optional plate is a good idea. The fact that the Fuel-Pack is rigid enough to stand up on its own disposes with the need for an unsightly strap around the steerer, which also is bound to mark your spacers or stem as you steer back and forth.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack - magnetic fastener.jpg

Ortlieb recommends using adhesive frame protection tape to minimise the chance of any scratches to your paintwork from grit being caught between the bag and frame. Ortlieb doesn't sell tape, but this stuff is very cheap. In a pinch, you could just wrap that section of your top tube in a layer of electrical tape. Or just embrace wear marks as a well-earned badge and memory of good times, up to you (that distant sound is a million titanium frame owners caring not for any of this 'scratch' or 'rub' nonsense).

Inside, the Fuel-Pack is lined with a light grey fluffy material to damp any rattling and protect items like phones or glasses from abrasion.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack 2.JPG

On the left side there's a slim mesh pocket meant for thin items like cards or cash, but as it's elasticated, larger items like a small multi-tool or gels could fit.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack 1.JPG

The capacity of the Fuel-Pack is one litre – quite a bit for a top tube bag. The shape tapers from narrow (5.5cm) at the rear to wider (9cm) at the front, to minimise the chance of knee strike. Ortlieb shows the Fuel-Pack mounted on down tubes, as well as at the rear of the top tube (facing backwards would work best to maximise clearance). Obvs it's not going to work upside down or on your seat tube.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack - from rear.jpg

It's long enough inside to fit a pretty sizeable battery pack, and the front of the flap is engineered so that a cable can come up over the edge and down out of the pack without allowing water to seep back inside. Perfect for keeping lights or phones charged on your handlebar.

2024 Ortlieb Fuel-Pack - top logo.jpg

Over a couple of months blatting about the place in all weathers I was pleasantly surprised with how stable and quiet the Fuel-Pack was. There's a fair bit of space inside, so yes, if you have lone items they may roll around a bit. But the fluffy lining kept the noise down.

One litre is plenty enough space for a lightweight jacket, some bars and a phone. As loaded as I could get it, even out of the saddle I couldn't notice any sway thanks to the reinforcing of the body.

At 116g for the bag alone the Fuel-Pack is very light for a totally waterproof bag. Adding in the straps and you're at 150g, still pretty light. (And if you need a new set of two straps including the rubber mounts, that's £17.)

Value & conclusion

The only thing going against the Fuel-Pack is the price, but then again it's only £2.50 more at RRP than the flip-lid version of Tailfin's Top Tube Bag 1.1 Litre, which Iwein didn't really get on with, finding it didn't always sit right (though he loved the £55 zip version, despite some knee rub). You do get two options for screw mount points, so would do away with Ortlieb's adapter plate if that were needed.

Apidura's Racing Top Tube Pack 1L is cheaper still at £54, and Shaun thought that was great, if pricey, when he reviewed it in 2020 – and it was two quid less then!

Even so, with a five-year warranty, made in Germany, and with accessories available should your biking needs change, the Ortlieb Fuel-Pack is a very good choice if you have the money: a premium item of small luggage that works extremely well.

Verdict

Quick-fitting and stable way to add a convenient litre of easy-access storage to any bike

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ortlieb Fuel-Pack

Size tested: 1 litre

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

It's for people needing to add convenient, one-handed, easily accessible on-bike storage to any frame type.

Ortlieb says:

"Keep your snacks, smartphone or other small equipment items within easy reach at all times during your ride. The practical magnetic lid closure makes child's play of opening and closing the Fuel Pack with one hand. Inside, the PVC-free bag made of PU-coated nylon fabric features an outer mesh pocket which is easily accessible due to the reinforced bag material. The integrated cable outlet allows you to charge a device on the handlebars during the ride. Any threaded holes already present in the top tube can also be used to fasten the compact bag with screws. In the absence of threads, you can also attach your Fuel Pack flexibly using perforated rubber straps.

If you don't need the perforated straps to attach the Fuel Pack, you can use them for other purposes such as mounting an additional bottle holder on the down tube. If the threaded holes are not in the right place, the optionally available Offset-Plate allows you to mount the Fuel-Pack in a different position.

+ Also suitable for mounting on carbon frames"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Ortlieb:

weight 160 g | 5.6 oz

height 12 cm | 4.7 inch

width 21 cm | 8.3 inch

depth 8.5 cm | 3.3 inch

volume 1 L | 61 cu.inch

load 1 kg | 2.2 lbs

Properties mig, no pvc, ip53

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Faultlessly well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10

It works flawlessly, in the worst weathers.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Early days, but the build quality is outstanding.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

The weight is low for the capacity.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Yes the price is up there, but it's not far off other premium brands and it works very well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Can't fault it – as a system it just works.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The magnetic closing action – snappy!

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's definitely a premium product, but it's only £2.50 more at RRP than the flip-lid version of Tailfin's Top Tube Bag 1.1 Litre, which Iwein didn't really get on with, finding it didn't always sit right (though he loved the £55 zip version, despite some knee rub). You do get two options for screw mount points, so would do away with Ortlieb's adapter plate if that were needed.

Apidura's Racing Top Tube Pack 1L is cheaper still at £54, and Shaun thought it was great, if pricey, when he reviewed it in 2020 – and it was £52 then…

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I can really only mark the Fuel-Pack down on price – everything else is very well done and the package just works. If it was a tenner or so less it'd be a 9, as it is it's very good and an 8.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 183cm  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe  My best bike is: Nah bro that's it

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L

Mike Stead

Living in the Highlands, Mike is constantly finding innovative and usually cold/wet ways to accelerate the degradation of cycling kit. At his happiest in a warm workshop holding an anodised tool of high repute, Mike's been taking bikes apart and (mostly) putting them back together for forty years. With a day job in global IT (he's not completely sure what that means either) and having run a boutique cycle service business on the side for a decade, bikes are his escape into the practical and life-changing for his customers.

