The Nopinz Pro-1 Aero Arm Warmers are unlike many in that they're designed to make you faster rather than keep you warm. Odd naming aside, the silicone grippers do a good job of keeping these in place and they're cheaper than similar competition, though as they're not windproof they're definitely for warmer days.

Nopinz is known for clothing that's 'tailored for speed,' and these arm warmers fit right in. In fact, Nopinz itself suggests that maybe these should be called 'aero sleeves' instead of 'arm warmers.' If only they'd had some sort of influence there...

> Buy these online here

Out on the road and it's apparent these offer minimal protection from the wind, and even less from rain or road spray. They do offer a little warmth; on a few summer evening rides as the sun set, I pulled these on. The layer of fabric makes the chill more bearable.

Unlike other arm sleeves we've tested, such as the £29.95 Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool and the £20 Cycology Logo sun sleeves (both of which are actually designed to cool rather than warm you), the Pro-1s don't have a published UPF rating, despite the white version being advertised for use in hot weather.

The way that the fabric is designed means the thinner sections between the ribs are virtually see-through, though, so it's easy to see why.

The thin fabric means they take up hardly any space at all – they fit in even the smallest of my jersey pockets – but realistically these are designed to stay on for the duration of the fast-paced ride or time trial.

Nopinz doesn't make any claims of just how much faster they'll make you, simply saying they're 'much more aero than your arms,' and if that's true then great – certainly this ribbed fabric, or 'Aerostripe' as Nopinz calls it, features widely in the field of aero socks and skinsuits. In theory the ribs cause a turbulent boundary layer to form, helping air to stay attached for longer and therefore cause a smaller wake – the part that causes the most drag.

Unfortunately, the last time we put our arms in a wind tunnel we just uncontrollably did the YMCA dance until somebody switched it off, which messed up the readings, so we can neither confirm nor deny.

> 20 of the best arm & leg warmers for 2021

Fit wise, these look short and indeed aren't the longest (or warmest) of warmers, but paired just fine with any sensibly-sleeved jersey, even on my relatively long arms. Nopinz has a specific size guide for arm warmers which is handy (army?), especially as the fit is slightly more generous than some other aero clothing – it's definitely worth double-checking.

The silicone grippers at both the top and bottom of the sleeves ensure they stay put against the skin and don't wriggle up or down, and I was pleased to find there are no labels inside – that's rare and very welcome. However, they grippers can stick together in your pocket, so these aren't the easiest to put on whilst riding along.

The use of thermographics means the fabric is uninterrupted in the pursuit of smooth aerodynamics, and also means the designs won't peel off like so many arm warmers graphics seem to. Unfortunately, while the black versions get reflective patches, the navy and white versions do not.

At £22.99 the Pro-1 arm warmers are slightly cheaper than the extremely similar Lusso Active Aero (£24.99), and Lusso is a brand well known for its value so not a bad one to beat.

However, the lack of actual warmth in these arm warmers means their usefulness is limited to inclement days in warmer months. Or just to when you want to go faster... like Nopinz, you might want to think of these as aero sleeves instead.

Verdict

Quality summer aero sleeves with a slightly misleading name – they're not windproof or particularly warm

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website