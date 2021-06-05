The Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves work really well, keeping your arms cool during hot rides and your skin protected against UV rays.

Rather than protecting your arms from the cold, like normal arm warmers, the Ultrafris sleeves are for riding on hot days, with the focus being on keeping your arms cool and protecting them from sun damage. I can safely say they achieve the first, keeping my arms cool throughout the review period, although temperatures only rose to the mid-20s.

Megmeister claims that the more you sweat, the more cooling takes place, and I found that to be the case in the few days of genuine heat during the testing period. The sleeves are thin and slightly textured which helps to increase cooling, while allowing airflow through the material.

The other key element here is UV protection, which seems to work well, though it's not something I can test categorically. During a couple of rides I wore factor 50 on the back of my neck and face, and these alone on my arms, with nothing burning.

They come in three sizes, and I found the mediums stayed on my arms well without any excessive bunching or slipping, courtesy of silicone grippers around the top. The sleeves are simple to put on and take off, and fit easily into a small space in jersey pockets.

Their rrp of £29.95 is a little expensive, but their effectiveness compared with others I have used goes some way to justifying it. I tested Castelli's UPF50+ Light Arm Skins in 2018, and although good, they don't cool quite as well (I tested them against each other directly during this review). They're now £29.

The Cycology Logo Sun Sleeves are cheaper at £20, though, and James found them effective.

While it will be good to test these up into the 30s, I was still impressed by them and will be using them when the temperatures rise. They definitely cool you down impressively and I am confident in the UPF 50+ claim. They're not cheap, but I found that they work better than at least one of their competitors, so go some way to justifying it.

Verdict

Cool your arms effectively and keep the sun off

