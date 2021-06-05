Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers

Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves

8
by George Hill
Sat, Jun 05, 2021 15:45
0
£29.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Cool your arms effectively and keep the sun off
Well made
Effective cooling
A little pricey
Weight: 
41g
Contact: 
shop.megmeister.com
The Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves work really well, keeping your arms cool during hot rides and your skin protected against UV rays.

Rather than protecting your arms from the cold, like normal arm warmers, the Ultrafris sleeves are for riding on hot days, with the focus being on keeping your arms cool and protecting them from sun damage. I can safely say they achieve the first, keeping my arms cool throughout the review period, although temperatures only rose to the mid-20s.

Megmeister claims that the more you sweat, the more cooling takes place, and I found that to be the case in the few days of genuine heat during the testing period. The sleeves are thin and slightly textured which helps to increase cooling, while allowing airflow through the material.

2020 Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves - material.jpg

The other key element here is UV protection, which seems to work well, though it's not something I can test categorically. During a couple of rides I wore factor 50 on the back of my neck and face, and these alone on my arms, with nothing burning.

They come in three sizes, and I found the mediums stayed on my arms well without any excessive bunching or slipping, courtesy of silicone grippers around the top. The sleeves are simple to put on and take off, and fit easily into a small space in jersey pockets.

2020 Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves.jpg

Their rrp of £29.95 is a little expensive, but their effectiveness compared with others I have used goes some way to justifying it. I tested Castelli's UPF50+ Light Arm Skins in 2018, and although good, they don't cool quite as well (I tested them against each other directly during this review). They're now £29.

The Cycology Logo Sun Sleeves are cheaper at £20, though, and James found them effective.

While it will be good to test these up into the 30s, I was still impressed by them and will be using them when the temperatures rise. They definitely cool you down impressively and I am confident in the UPF 50+ claim. They're not cheap, but I found that they work better than at least one of their competitors, so go some way to justifying it.

Verdict

Cool your arms effectively and keep the sun off

road.cc test report

Make and model: Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Megmeister says, 'For riding on hot sunny days, the ultrafris pro's sweat activated cooling technology arm sleeve are essential for staying cool and 100% protected from the harmful UV rays.

'With elastic silicon grippers, the sleeves will stay in place, are easy to remove and pop into a jersey pocket when not needed.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Megmeister lists:

Sweat and wind activated cooling

UPF 50+ UV protection from harmful rays

Elastic silicon grippers

Breathable fabric

Flatlock seams

Nylon 79%, Polyurethane 21%

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

They are well made, with strategically placed silicone grippers and a well-chosen material that is both opaque and cooling.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Most sleeves I have tested in the past would not survive much, but these feel much more substantial and likely to survive a tumble.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

The silicone grippers really helps to prevent slip and kept everything fitting well throughout the rides

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

They are expensive, but operate at a level above similar priced competitors I have tried.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy – bunged in the washing machine at 30 degrees and line-dried without a problem.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well; it'll be useful to test these out in genuinely hot conditions, but up to the mid-20s I've been very impressed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The construction – they don't feel like flimsy bits of fabric, they feel properly engineered.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not a huge amount.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Cycology Logo Sun Sleeves come in at £20, while Castelli's UPF50+ Light Arm Skins, which I tested back in 2018, are now £29 but don't cool quite as well.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very well made pair of UV protective sleeves that keep the sun off without making you too sweaty.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves 2021
Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves
Megmeister 2021
Megmeister
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

