Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Arm & leg warmers
Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers

Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers

7
by Ben Woodhouse
Wed, Jan 19, 2022 15:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Warm and comfortable with good water resistance, though the gripper could be grippier
Warm
Water repellent
No irritation
Gripper
Durability of reflective barcode
Weight: 
111g
Contact: 
www.nopinz.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers are warm, well shaped and the hydrophobic coating copes well in wet conditions. The gripper and durability of the reflective barcode could be improved, but they're very good at keeping your legs happy on cold starts.

I tested the leg warmers in temperatures ranging from around 2-12°C, as well as high winds and showers. The Roubaix fabric offers great warmth – at no stage did I feel cold; I am confident these would be good to below freezing.

> Buy these online here

I didn't overheat in these during a hard effort on a mild day, either; they're ideal for rides that start cold but warm up mid-way.

The hydrophobic coating offers a good level water resistance, although, as you'd expect, they aren't waterproof in the event of persistent heavy rain. I wore them in a moderate shower and they were fine for about 30-45 minutes, with water beading on the surface, but were getting a bit wet towards the end. In a heavier shower they would struggle, but so would most leg warmers in my experience.

They come in seven different sizes which is a lot more than most brands offer. This makes it easier to find the right fit. I tested the mediums, which fitted well in terms of diameter and length.

2021 Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers - thigh detail.jpg

They are also shaped and designed to suit a bent leg, and while there is a seam around the knee, I never experienced any chafing or irritation.

The silicone gripper is very low profile, compared with other brands I own anyway. This slightly compromises its ability to keep the warmers in place – I occasionally found myself having to reposition them on longer rides.

2021 Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers - thigh gripper.jpg

The gripper at the lower leg works well, though – I had no issues with the fit or movement there.

Having the reflective barcode graphic on the lower leg is good, helping to improve visibility on those dark commutes. However, it is showing signs of wear after only a handful of uses, likely from the Velcro on my overshoes.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers

Priced at £29.99, the leg warmers are in line with the Lusso Max Repel Leg Warmers, which Mike rated very highly for their fit and performance.

They look pretty good value next to the dhb Aeron Rain Defence Leg Warmers, too, which Stu scored highly on their warmth and water resistance – but those are £36. And even more so compared with the Specialized Thermal Leg Warmers at £40.

Overall

These are a good pair of leg warmers. They offer impressive warmth and the hydrophobic coating provides a good degree of water resistance in wet conditions, all for a very reasonable price.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable with good water resistance, though the gripper could be grippier

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz says: "When the temperatures drop, our endurance leg warmers will help keep your legs toasty and dry."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

Italian Roubaix line fabric

Hydrophobic treatment

Low profile silicone grippers

Reflective barcode graphic

Ergonomically shaped

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Warm, with good water repellency, and protect against cold winds.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The reflective barcode is showing signs of wear, likely caused by the Velcro of my overshoes; otherwise all good.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

They are comfortable and fit well, but I would prefer a stronger gripper.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Come in a wide variety of sizes too.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed with the rest of my cycling clothing with no issues at all.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Warm, with a good level of water resistance.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Excellent warmth.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The gripper could be a bit stronger.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are cheaper than much of the competition, including the recently tested Specialized Thermal leg warmers and the Endura FS260 Pro-Thermos.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They offer great protection from the elements, are comfortable, and come in a wide range of sizes. The gripper could be stronger, and the reflective barcode doesn't seem that durable, but for keeping your legs warm and dry (to some extent), they're a good option – and not a bad price.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers 2022
Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers
Nopinz 2022
nopinz

Latest Comments