The Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers are warm, well shaped and the hydrophobic coating copes well in wet conditions. The gripper and durability of the reflective barcode could be improved, but they're very good at keeping your legs happy on cold starts.

I tested the leg warmers in temperatures ranging from around 2-12°C, as well as high winds and showers. The Roubaix fabric offers great warmth – at no stage did I feel cold; I am confident these would be good to below freezing.

> Buy these online here

I didn't overheat in these during a hard effort on a mild day, either; they're ideal for rides that start cold but warm up mid-way.

The hydrophobic coating offers a good level water resistance, although, as you'd expect, they aren't waterproof in the event of persistent heavy rain. I wore them in a moderate shower and they were fine for about 30-45 minutes, with water beading on the surface, but were getting a bit wet towards the end. In a heavier shower they would struggle, but so would most leg warmers in my experience.

They come in seven different sizes which is a lot more than most brands offer. This makes it easier to find the right fit. I tested the mediums, which fitted well in terms of diameter and length.

They are also shaped and designed to suit a bent leg, and while there is a seam around the knee, I never experienced any chafing or irritation.

The silicone gripper is very low profile, compared with other brands I own anyway. This slightly compromises its ability to keep the warmers in place – I occasionally found myself having to reposition them on longer rides.

The gripper at the lower leg works well, though – I had no issues with the fit or movement there.

Having the reflective barcode graphic on the lower leg is good, helping to improve visibility on those dark commutes. However, it is showing signs of wear after only a handful of uses, likely from the Velcro on my overshoes.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers

Priced at £29.99, the leg warmers are in line with the Lusso Max Repel Leg Warmers, which Mike rated very highly for their fit and performance.

They look pretty good value next to the dhb Aeron Rain Defence Leg Warmers, too, which Stu scored highly on their warmth and water resistance – but those are £36. And even more so compared with the Specialized Thermal Leg Warmers at £40.

Overall

These are a good pair of leg warmers. They offer impressive warmth and the hydrophobic coating provides a good degree of water resistance in wet conditions, all for a very reasonable price.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable with good water resistance, though the gripper could be grippier

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website