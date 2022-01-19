The Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers are warm, well shaped and the hydrophobic coating copes well in wet conditions. The gripper and durability of the reflective barcode could be improved, but they're very good at keeping your legs happy on cold starts.
I tested the leg warmers in temperatures ranging from around 2-12°C, as well as high winds and showers. The Roubaix fabric offers great warmth – at no stage did I feel cold; I am confident these would be good to below freezing.
> Buy these online here
I didn't overheat in these during a hard effort on a mild day, either; they're ideal for rides that start cold but warm up mid-way.
The hydrophobic coating offers a good level water resistance, although, as you'd expect, they aren't waterproof in the event of persistent heavy rain. I wore them in a moderate shower and they were fine for about 30-45 minutes, with water beading on the surface, but were getting a bit wet towards the end. In a heavier shower they would struggle, but so would most leg warmers in my experience.
They come in seven different sizes which is a lot more than most brands offer. This makes it easier to find the right fit. I tested the mediums, which fitted well in terms of diameter and length.
They are also shaped and designed to suit a bent leg, and while there is a seam around the knee, I never experienced any chafing or irritation.
The silicone gripper is very low profile, compared with other brands I own anyway. This slightly compromises its ability to keep the warmers in place – I occasionally found myself having to reposition them on longer rides.
The gripper at the lower leg works well, though – I had no issues with the fit or movement there.
Having the reflective barcode graphic on the lower leg is good, helping to improve visibility on those dark commutes. However, it is showing signs of wear after only a handful of uses, likely from the Velcro on my overshoes.
> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers
Priced at £29.99, the leg warmers are in line with the Lusso Max Repel Leg Warmers, which Mike rated very highly for their fit and performance.
They look pretty good value next to the dhb Aeron Rain Defence Leg Warmers, too, which Stu scored highly on their warmth and water resistance – but those are £36. And even more so compared with the Specialized Thermal Leg Warmers at £40.
Overall
These are a good pair of leg warmers. They offer impressive warmth and the hydrophobic coating provides a good degree of water resistance in wet conditions, all for a very reasonable price.
Verdict
Warm and comfortable with good water resistance, though the gripper could be grippier
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Nopinz says: "When the temperatures drop, our endurance leg warmers will help keep your legs toasty and dry."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Nopinz lists:
Italian Roubaix line fabric
Hydrophobic treatment
Low profile silicone grippers
Reflective barcode graphic
Ergonomically shaped
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Warm, with good water repellency, and protect against cold winds.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The reflective barcode is showing signs of wear, likely caused by the Velcro of my overshoes; otherwise all good.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
They are comfortable and fit well, but I would prefer a stronger gripper.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Come in a wide variety of sizes too.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed with the rest of my cycling clothing with no issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Warm, with a good level of water resistance.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent warmth.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The gripper could be a bit stronger.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are cheaper than much of the competition, including the recently tested Specialized Thermal leg warmers and the Endura FS260 Pro-Thermos.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They offer great protection from the elements, are comfortable, and come in a wide range of sizes. The gripper could be stronger, and the reflective barcode doesn't seem that durable, but for keeping your legs warm and dry (to some extent), they're a good option – and not a bad price.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
2hrs and 45 mins of range. So a brick bolted to the bike to give you range anxiety and a bunch of fiddly apps to maintain (until they stop...
So it's actually a 'because'? Explains a lot about British cultural attitudes to transport. Banning Garages, though - there's a thought...
I'm feta up with this, just brie yourself!
I'd assumed many councils were working to that plan anyway...
The new one is very, very light. I've seen one of the prototypes. I should've taken it for a spin round the block when I had the chance in November.
Brake-by-wire systems in cars today use separate hydraulic systems at the pedal and brakes, and also have redundant hydraulic lines between pedal...
I notice on the Kickstarter page they claim a battery life of 300 minutes which has an asterisk linked to a footnote saying "Battery life can vary...
I used to work at Heriot Watt University, half a lifetime ago. Cycled there on my Saracen Tufftrax, until the back wheel got so out of shape the...
Does a hot tub count as a building ? https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/car-smashes-through-garden-wall-in-gorlesto...
I smoked the last of the grass back in November. Can't remember what happened to the bracken..... whatevs....