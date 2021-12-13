These Specialized Thermal Leg Warmers do a great job of keeping you warm and they fit well, but the price is quite high considering the lack of extras like water resistance, and I'm not a massive fan of the zip position.
Made from a mixture of polyamide (84%) and elastane (16%), they have a good level of stretch which aids movement and gives a good fit, helped by the fact that they are shaped with a bend at the knee, which also reduces material bunching here.
That's a good thing as the multi-panel design means there is quite a pronounced seam right behind the knee. Even though there's less material bunching, it isn't as noticeable as it could be.
Specialized offers these in five sizes, although it doesn't have a size guide on the website. I would normally go for a large, which is what I have here, and they fit great, both in terms of diameter and length.
The thigh grippers have a silicone band to keep them in place, and it works, as they didn't slip down.
There's a zip at the bottom of the warmers, which is all right on its own, but if you are wearing them with overshoes that also use a zip in the same position then it causes a clash – and irritation. This is why I generally prefer warmers without a zip.
On the plus side, the zips do allow you to remove the leg warmers should things warm up mid-ride without having to take your shoes off.
The Specialized logo on the bottom of each warmer is reflective but that's it on the reflectives front; I'd like to see more really, ideally something on the calf.
When it comes to how they cope with the weather, I was perfectly happy. The temperature dropped below freezing many times at the end of the test period, and early morning rides at around -3°C they had no problems keeping my legs warm after the first mile.
The fleece-backed material feels soft against the skin and traps the heat too, while also blocking all but the iciest of winds.
They're very well made, with all of the seams feeling robust when pulling the warmers on and off, but unlike some warmers at this price, there is no durable water repellent treatment to keep light rain or drizzle at bay.
The dhb Aeron Rain Defence Leg Warmers I was testing alongside these have a decent amount of water resistance, no zips on the bottom, and no seams behind the knees, and are cheaper at £36.
Jamie liked the Endura FS-260 Pro Thermo Leg Warmers, which don't have any water repellency but are impressively warm and windproof, and are just £32.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the Specialized Thermal warmers are well made and do a good job of keeping cold weather at bay, but don't really offer much over many others that are cheaper.
Verdict
Good quality and warm, if not exactly groundbreaking for the money
Make and model: Specialized Thermal Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Specialized says, "Leg warmers are an essential layering piece, and the Thermal Knee Warmers are no exception. Throw 'em in your pocket for a post-work spin, or start with them on for a ride with inclement weather - these warmers are warmer than our Seamless Warmers, ensuring you have plenty of insulation from Old Man Winter's sting."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Specialized lists:
Light-tack grippers keep the warmers in place.
Bottom hem zippers make for easy and simple entry and exit of the warmers.
Fabric Content: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing caused no problems at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They worked well in a range of temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Warm.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not a fan of zips that can clash with overshoes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are pricier than some quality leg warmers that also come with water repellency, like the dhb Aerons mentioned in the review. The Specialized warmers don't offer much more in terms of performance than the Enduras I mention too, though, which are quite a bit cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not at full price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There aren't really any major negatives here, but the price is quite high for what they offer.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
