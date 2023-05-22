Support road.cc

by Josh Price
Mon, May 22, 2023 09:45
£40.00

VERDICT:

Usefully thin and bulk-free, yet still waterproof, warm and breathable
Super comfy
Good looks
This is the only colour
Weight: 
109g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
The Muc-Off Waterproof Socks do their job well, and as they're a lot thinner than many they fit comfortably and don't require larger shoes. They're not cheap, but then neither is much of the competition.

These socks have three layers, with the outer layer being a robust polyamide and elastane mix, the inner being soft recycled polyester, and the middle layer being a waterproof polyurethane (PU) membrane.

There are mesh panels on the top of the foot to help breathability, there's a compressive section around the arch and the construction is seamless for comfort.

2023 Muc-Off Waterproof socks - 1

I tested these socks in everything from reasonably warm and dry weather to torrential rain – I even did a race in them – and was been pleasantly surprised on all accounts. They're thin enough to avoid pinching your feet with all the extra material, and they breathe well enough that I didn't find my feet too hot ay any point. Temperature regulation is great in general, and they kept my toes nice and warm during downpours.

I also found they fit true to size.

The one problem faced by all waterproof items which end at the lower leg [You may know these as 'socks' - Ed] is that eventually water will get in from the top. That happens here too, but the bonus is these still keep your toes pretty warm.

2023 Muc-Off Waterproof Socks - boxed

Pair these with something like the Spatz Roadman 2 Overshoes for the depths of winter, and I think they'd be pretty unstoppable.

Value

The £40 asking price looks slightly high, though it's largely inline with the competition. The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Mid Length Socks are £38, for instance, while the Showers Pass Lightweight Waterproof Socks are £34.

Overall

These work really well and look cool too, at least in my eyes – if the black and pink doesn't take your fancy, however, you're out of luck as this is the only option.

Verdict

Usefully thin and bulk-free, yet still waterproof, warm and breathable

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off Waterproof Socks

Size tested: 9

Tell us what the product is for

Muc-Off says: "Designed for performance and comfort and keeping your feet dry and warm, even when the conditions get properly gnarly. With a durable and breathable outer material that laughs in the face of wind, rain, and snow, and an inner lining that's made from high-quality, moisture-wicking fabric, you can keep the shred going all day long – And the seamless construction and contoured arch compression rib give you the support you need to keep it pinned!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Sizes: UK 6-8 & 9-11

Material: OUTER: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane MEMBRANE: 100% PU INNER: 100% Polyester

Care: Machine wash 30 degrees. Air dry. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

These are properly waterproof without feeling like plastic bags, and do their job well.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

I've had no issues.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

These are true to size.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

These are super comfy socks which gave me no pressure points.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washing and care for these is easy, though you have to make sure the inside and outside are dry after a wash.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They keep your feet dry as long as possible, and when water gets in from the top they keep your feet warm to stop any discomfort.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The performance and looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Being a sock, water does get in from the top which is slightly annoying but unavoidable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are the same price as the SealSkinz Waterproof socks, but a bit more expensive than the Showers Pass waterproof socks.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yep

Would you consider buying the product? If they were on offer, yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yep

Use this box to explain your overall score

These keep your toes dry and toasty, look cool, and are comfortable. The price is in line with the competition, too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 174  Weight: 72

I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

