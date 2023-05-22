These socks have three layers, with the outer layer being a robust polyamide and elastane mix, the inner being soft recycled polyester, and the middle layer being a waterproof polyurethane (PU) membrane.
There are mesh panels on the top of the foot to help breathability, there's a compressive section around the arch and the construction is seamless for comfort.
I tested these socks in everything from reasonably warm and dry weather to torrential rain – I even did a race in them – and was been pleasantly surprised on all accounts. They're thin enough to avoid pinching your feet with all the extra material, and they breathe well enough that I didn't find my feet too hot ay any point. Temperature regulation is great in general, and they kept my toes nice and warm during downpours.
I also found they fit true to size.
The one problem faced by all waterproof items which end at the lower leg [You may know these as 'socks' - Ed] is that eventually water will get in from the top. That happens here too, but the bonus is these still keep your toes pretty warm.
These work really well and look cool too, at least in my eyes – if the black and pink doesn't take your fancy, however, you're out of luck as this is the only option.
Make and model: Muc-Off Waterproof Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Muc-Off says: "Designed for performance and comfort and keeping your feet dry and warm, even when the conditions get properly gnarly. With a durable and breathable outer material that laughs in the face of wind, rain, and snow, and an inner lining that's made from high-quality, moisture-wicking fabric, you can keep the shred going all day long – And the seamless construction and contoured arch compression rib give you the support you need to keep it pinned!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sizes: UK 6-8 & 9-11
Material: OUTER: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane MEMBRANE: 100% PU INNER: 100% Polyester
Care: Machine wash 30 degrees. Air dry. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
These are properly waterproof without feeling like plastic bags, and do their job well.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
These are super comfy socks which gave me no pressure points.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing and care for these is easy, though you have to make sure the inside and outside are dry after a wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They keep your feet dry as long as possible, and when water gets in from the top they keep your feet warm to stop any discomfort.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The performance and looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Being a sock, water does get in from the top which is slightly annoying but unavoidable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are the same price as the SealSkinz Waterproof socks, but a bit more expensive than the Showers Pass waterproof socks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? If they were on offer, yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yep
Use this box to explain your overall score
These keep your toes dry and toasty, look cool, and are comfortable. The price is in line with the competition, too.
Age: 22 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
