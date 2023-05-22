The Muc-Off Waterproof Socks do their job well, and as they're a lot thinner than many they fit comfortably and don't require larger shoes. They're not cheap, but then neither is much of the competition.

These socks have three layers, with the outer layer being a robust polyamide and elastane mix, the inner being soft recycled polyester, and the middle layer being a waterproof polyurethane (PU) membrane.

There are mesh panels on the top of the foot to help breathability, there's a compressive section around the arch and the construction is seamless for comfort.

I tested these socks in everything from reasonably warm and dry weather to torrential rain – I even did a race in them – and was been pleasantly surprised on all accounts. They're thin enough to avoid pinching your feet with all the extra material, and they breathe well enough that I didn't find my feet too hot ay any point. Temperature regulation is great in general, and they kept my toes nice and warm during downpours.

I also found they fit true to size.

The one problem faced by all waterproof items which end at the lower leg [You may know these as 'socks' - Ed] is that eventually water will get in from the top. That happens here too, but the bonus is these still keep your toes pretty warm.

Pair these with something like the Spatz Roadman 2 Overshoes for the depths of winter, and I think they'd be pretty unstoppable.

Value

The £40 asking price looks slightly high, though it's largely inline with the competition. The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Mid Length Socks are £38, for instance, while the Showers Pass Lightweight Waterproof Socks are £34.

Overall

These work really well and look cool too, at least in my eyes – if the black and pink doesn't take your fancy, however, you're out of luck as this is the only option.

Verdict

Usefully thin and bulk-free, yet still waterproof, warm and breathable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website