Oxford Mint Wet Lube 75ml

The Oxford Mint Wet Lube provides good, long-lasting lubrication on a bike chain in wet and changeable conditions. Although a little prone to attracting dirt, this lube is great if you don't want the faff of reapplication every other ride or so.

We've had a relatively dry spring so far in 2022, but on the occasions that I have been caught out it's stuck around and performed admirably well. My personal reference points here are Rock 'N' Roll's Extreme and Muc-Off's Wet Lube, both of which I've used in recent times, and it lasts markedly longer than Rock 'N' Roll's lighter wax-based solution. It lasts similarly to Muc-Off's very good product.

It's hard to quantify the actual mileage you get from one full application on a clean chain (conditions being as unique and changeable as they are), but I was able to get several decent rides out of it before hearing the telltale sounds of an under-lubed chain.

Being a wet lube, and an oily one at that, it does attract dirt quite readily. I wouldn't suggest that it's bad in any way, only that when the time comes to re-lube, you will need to give the chain a good degrease and dry first, to save creating a grinding paste through your drivetrain.

This is normal, but it's where a lighter wet lube (such as Rock 'N' Roll's Extreme) can win out if a clean drivetrain is the main priority. The durable nature of Oxford's Wet Lube makes it ideal for commuters and hybrid bike riders too.

It's available in 75ml and 150ml bottles, the latter being slightly better value at £7.49 versus £3.99 for the half size one. The precision applicator nozzle is useful to avoid wastage in both sizes, and you don't need to overapply it to get best performance – just taking the time to apply it to each link is more than enough, while if you wipe away excess you can help it to run a little cleaner.

There are LOTS of rivals out there. Of those I've mentioned, Rock 'N' Roll Extreme Lube is £7.99 for 4oz (just under 120ml), but effectively much more expensive given how much you need to apply each time, while Muc-Off's Wet Lube is currently £4.99 for just 50ml. Oxford's Wet Lube beats both on value by a fair way.

Other good options include Zefal's Pro Wet Lube at £5.99 for 120ml, and Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube at £7.99 per 100ml bottle. The latter may seem a touch expensive, but it really impressed Jim over at our sister site off.road.cc, and remains one of the best-rated wet lubes we've ever seen.

This is a good, effective wet lube for bad weather weather, and it's very decent value too.

Good value wet lube that performs well in changeable weather

