The Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit might be the last word in bicycle computer mounts - at least, if you have an iPhone 12 or 13, because this only works with MagSafe phones. The mount is simple to install and rock solid in use, while the sophisticated mechanical locking system is incredibly easy to use, and totally secure. It also works with a wide variety of handlebar sizes. The only sticking points are the price and the lack of phone compatibility.
When we reviewed the Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro a couple of years ago, Mike Stead claimed it 'Currently the best way to get a large phone out front of your handlebar.' The Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit might have taken over.
The kit comprises an IntraLock Bike Mount and a case, the IntraLock Phone Case Evolution. The overall design of the mount is chunky, but the mounting plate is reasonably low profile. It works with a wide variety of handlebars, including 35.6, 31.8, 25.4, and 22.2mm diameters, and you get several sleeve sizes for adjustment.
There are two ways to tighten the handlebar clamp – a quick(ish) release bolt you can operate by hand, and a more permanent hex bolt if you plan to leave the bike unattended. Personally, I'd use the former method and remove it if I was parking up in a busy city.
The case is easy to attach to your chosen iPhone, and features Mous' AiroShock lining and rigid outer shell, offering a solid level of protection should you drop your phone. It's also pretty slimline. Mous offers cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.
MagSafe is Apple's proprietary technology (aka a magnet) found in the back of modern iPhones. It allows an iPhone 12 or 13 to be magnetically attached to compatible devices and/or charged at the same time.
Having used it for a few years now, I couldn't do without it – it's very intuitive, not to mention convenient. MagSafe has to be built into third party cases and/or compatible chargers and mounting devices, in order for it to work.
Meanwhile, IntraLock is the mechanical system that keeps your device locked in place, acting alongside the MagSafe connection. Combined, the fit is incredibly secure, and no matter how bumpy the road gets it doesn't budge an inch. Squeeze the two buttons and it disconnects very easily, though.
The mount is just under 81g, while the case is between 35-54g, depending on the size of your iPhone, so all in all it's a pretty lightweight system.
It all works very well. The arm is a good length, placing your iPhone just beyond the stem/handlebar junction, and it adjusts for angle. You can even get it low enough to sit level, with plenty of clearance above the stem faceplate.
Value
At £69.99 it's certainly not cheap, even when you consider that the two parts separately are £49.99 each. At the time of writing the whole kit was on sale for £49.99, which certainly makes it a bit more appealing.
Compared with other premium smartphone mounts, it fares pretty well anyway. The aforementioned Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro is £72.90 for the mount and compatible case for an iPhone 13 Pro, which is nearly £3 more expensive.
There are much cheaper, if less sophisticated options. The Zefal Universal Smartphone Adapter Bike Kit might be relatively rudimentary, but it works with any kind of smartphone, and attaches securely via its stretchy O-rings. It's only £22.75, too.
For even less cash – just £19.99 – the BTR Silicone Handlebar Mobile Phone Mount is a somewhat unattractive, but decent way of mounting specific size smartphones.
Overall
I truly think this is the best smartphone mount system there is – provided you have a modern iPhone, of course. It's incredibly sophisticated, totally secure and dead easy to use. Is it worth the asking price? If you want the very best, then yes.
Verdict
The very best bicycle mounting system for modern iPhones, but it'll cost you
Make and model: Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit
Size tested: iPhone (various)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Mous says, "This kit allows you to easily and securely mount your phone, allowing you to keep your phone at hand as you cycle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
What's in the box:
Evolution, IntraLock bike mount
Compatibility
Evolution:
Made for use with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Designed for use with all Mous, Apple and third party MagSafe compatible products
Designed for use with IntraLock accessories
Compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charger; may not be compatible with all third-party wireless chargers
ROHS and REACH compliant
IntraLock Bike Mount:
Made for use with the Mous Evolution case
Designed for bicycle handlebars of diameters 35.6, 31.8, 25.4 and 22.2mm
ROHS and REACH compliant
Dimensions
Evolution:
iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro (6.1') - L: 152.5mm; W: 78.3mm; H:11.7mm; 40g
iPhone 13 (6.1') - L: 152.5mm; W: 78.3mm; H: 12.4mm; 40g
iPhone 13 mini (5.4') - L: 137.3mm; W: 71mm; H: 12.3mm; 35g
iPhone 13 Pro (6.1') - L: 152.5mm; W: 78.3mm; H: 13.4mm; 41g
iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7) - 166.6mm; W: 84.9mm; H: 13.5mm; 54g
IntraLock Bike Mount:
L: 119.09; W: 72.24; H: 56.44mm; 80.61g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very solid overall, and IntraLock is a high quality mechanical mount.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Holds your iPhone totally secure, and it's easy to attach/detach.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Nothing to report so far, but the polycarbonate, TPU, TPE, glass fibre and silicone construction should fare very well.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Pretty light, and comparable with similar premium mounts.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Easy to adjust, and sits in just the right place beyond your stem.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's very expensive, but you do get a very sophisticated mounting system, plus the inclusion of a high-quality protective case.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very secure mounting system and easy to operate - first class overall.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The mounting system.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's right at the top end, up there with premium products such as the Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro which is slightly more expensive at £72.90 with an iPhone 13 Pro case. There are much cheaper alternatives out there.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes - it's now permanently attached to my hybrid
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit is probably the best mounting kit in existence. It's expensive, yes, but worth the price if you can afford it.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
