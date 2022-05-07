The Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit might be the last word in bicycle computer mounts - at least, if you have an iPhone 12 or 13, because this only works with MagSafe phones. The mount is simple to install and rock solid in use, while the sophisticated mechanical locking system is incredibly easy to use, and totally secure. It also works with a wide variety of handlebar sizes. The only sticking points are the price and the lack of phone compatibility.

When we reviewed the Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro a couple of years ago, Mike Stead claimed it 'Currently the best way to get a large phone out front of your handlebar.' The Mous Evolution Cycle Essentials Kit might have taken over.

The kit comprises an IntraLock Bike Mount and a case, the IntraLock Phone Case Evolution. The overall design of the mount is chunky, but the mounting plate is reasonably low profile. It works with a wide variety of handlebars, including 35.6, 31.8, 25.4, and 22.2mm diameters, and you get several sleeve sizes for adjustment.

There are two ways to tighten the handlebar clamp – a quick(ish) release bolt you can operate by hand, and a more permanent hex bolt if you plan to leave the bike unattended. Personally, I'd use the former method and remove it if I was parking up in a busy city.

The case is easy to attach to your chosen iPhone, and features Mous' AiroShock lining and rigid outer shell, offering a solid level of protection should you drop your phone. It's also pretty slimline. Mous offers cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

MagSafe is Apple's proprietary technology (aka a magnet) found in the back of modern iPhones. It allows an iPhone 12 or 13 to be magnetically attached to compatible devices and/or charged at the same time.

Having used it for a few years now, I couldn't do without it – it's very intuitive, not to mention convenient. MagSafe has to be built into third party cases and/or compatible chargers and mounting devices, in order for it to work.

Meanwhile, IntraLock is the mechanical system that keeps your device locked in place, acting alongside the MagSafe connection. Combined, the fit is incredibly secure, and no matter how bumpy the road gets it doesn't budge an inch. Squeeze the two buttons and it disconnects very easily, though.

The mount is just under 81g, while the case is between 35-54g, depending on the size of your iPhone, so all in all it's a pretty lightweight system.

It all works very well. The arm is a good length, placing your iPhone just beyond the stem/handlebar junction, and it adjusts for angle. You can even get it low enough to sit level, with plenty of clearance above the stem faceplate.

Value

At £69.99 it's certainly not cheap, even when you consider that the two parts separately are £49.99 each. At the time of writing the whole kit was on sale for £49.99, which certainly makes it a bit more appealing.

Compared with other premium smartphone mounts, it fares pretty well anyway. The aforementioned Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro is £72.90 for the mount and compatible case for an iPhone 13 Pro, which is nearly £3 more expensive.

There are much cheaper, if less sophisticated options. The Zefal Universal Smartphone Adapter Bike Kit might be relatively rudimentary, but it works with any kind of smartphone, and attaches securely via its stretchy O-rings. It's only £22.75, too.

For even less cash – just £19.99 – the BTR Silicone Handlebar Mobile Phone Mount is a somewhat unattractive, but decent way of mounting specific size smartphones.

Overall

I truly think this is the best smartphone mount system there is – provided you have a modern iPhone, of course. It's incredibly sophisticated, totally secure and dead easy to use. Is it worth the asking price? If you want the very best, then yes.

Verdict

The very best bicycle mounting system for modern iPhones, but it'll cost you

