The Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro is the longer, lower sibling of the excellent Out Front Mount. Made from machined alloy instead of plastic, it's the less-sweat-splashed, more-aero rock-solid solution for today's larger devices.
When I reviewed the Out Front Mount five years back, it got a knockout five stars. Quad Lock hasn't changed the fundamental design, but in the intervening half-decade its customer base has exploded and phones have gotten a lot larger – requiring a rethink of the phone-out-front model choices.
If you're already in the Quad Lock ecosystem know, your question will likely be 'Is the Pro simply 25mm longer and 9mm lower?' Fundamentally yes, that's it. Having not to look down quite so far to see your screen, or having a large phone be able to clear other things you may have on your bars such as lights, computers and so on, could be a sell for you. Or maybe you care about 'aero' or aesthetics, in which case the 9mm drop in profile will be of interest.
One limitation here, which may not be obvious, is that the drop in height means you can't reverse the mount to position your phone over the stem. You'll need to stick with the standard Out Front mount for that.
The new Pro mount maxes out on a 31.8mm bar, so if yours is a newer 35mm diameter you'll be wanting the standard Out Front mount, which was upgraded to the newer fatter size a few years back. Spacers are included for 25.4 and 22mm dimensions. Personally, I line the inside of 31.8mm clamps with electrical tape to ensure they don't scar the bar, and I wish Quad Lock would rubberise the inside of all its mounts likewise.
The locking mechanism is the same rock-solid eighth turn-and-click as the Out Front. The Pro can also be customised with three different alternative levers in black, white and red, and takes the optional standard action-cam mount underneath.
A cool feature is that you can reverse the lever position – which you can't do with the standard mount. This means if you are predominantly left-handed, you can have the lever stick out the left side, so you can press down with your small and ring fingers while gripping the phone with thumb and first two fingers, as you can see in the on-bike photos.
Possibly an esoteric advantage, and one Quad Lock doesn't currently promote, is that the Pro mount can be fitted with its 'Moto' wireless charging head. As of October 2020 the Moto charger is undergoing a redesign, and once available could be retrofitted to the Pro mount, meaning you can have weatherproof wireless fast charging off a dyno hub or USB-C battery pack – a real boon for long-distance, bad-weather cycling navigation. If you're reliant on phone apps such as Komoot or Viewranger for route plotting and then navigation on the go, having an alternative to a non-waterproof charging port could make all the difference in the damp middle of nowhere.
Riding with it over very rough tracks for a few months, the Quad Lock system performed flawlessly. Phones released and attached to order, whether I had gloves on or not, the large locking tab making easy work of articulating the mechanism. There's a learning curve to getting the phone in the right eighth-turn position to press in, and it doesn't happen first time, every time, but it's never been an issue that warranted more than a second or two's delay reattaching.
Having the phone a bit further out front was of noticeable benefit over the standard mount, but not as much a gamechanger as going from stem-mount to the original Out Front was.
Value
At £49.95 the Pro is a full £20 more expensive for that extra 25mm out and 9mm down. You're also paying for a doubling of weight from 37g to the Pro's 79g. Mind you, if you're using it to safely and slickly support a 120g+ phone likely costing in excess of £700, then £20 and 42g extra probably isn't that much of an issue.
In the 'hold your phone out front of the bars' category there's surprisingly little competition for Quad Lock. SP Connect does a £30 version, but it's a full quarter-turn and the need to aim carefully seems higher than with Quad Lock, looking at the videos; we haven't tested it, but the reviews aren't favourable. The £34 Tigra Sport FitClic Neo does a similar job using an assembly of magnets driving a mechanical lock, but again the user reviews aren't universally flattering, shall we say.
Overall, the Out Front Mount Pro is a class bit of kit – only let down by price comparison with its closer, higher but lighter relative. If you didn't know the alternative was £20 cheaper you'd probably not quibble the £49.95 asking price, given the quality, functionality and reputation on offer. So really the question is – what's your use case? And do you need a further-out, lower mount to achieve it? If the answer is yes, then you won't be disappointed with the Pro.
Verdict
Currently the best way to get a large phone out front of your handlebar
Make and model: Quad Lock Out Front Mount Pro
Size tested: Max bar size 31.8mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's for people wanting large phones out front, low down, and secure.
Quad Lock says:
SECURE MOUNTING
Both mounts come with our patented dual-stage lock, which allows you to ride with confidence knowing that your smartphone will stay secure on your bike, no matter the terrain.
QUICK TO ATTACH / DETACH
Simply twist and lock to view apps as you ride such as Strava®, MapMyRide or Apple® maps. Detach just as easily so you don't miss a photo opportunity or important call. Remember, it's all in the technique, not the force.
UNRIVALLED DESIGN
Both mounts are designed for aerodynamics. The Out Front Mount PRO features a lower profile and super rigid anodised aluminium mounting arm. The standard Out Front Mount can be reversed to go over the stem of your bike's handlebars.
Add a colored lever to style your Quad Lock® Out Front Mount or Out Front Mount PRO to your bike.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Quad Lock:
OUT FRONT MOUNT PRO
1 x Quad Lock® Out Front Mount PRO
2 x Spacers for 22mm and 25.4mm bars (mount suits 31.8mm bars)
1 x Hex (Allen) Key
OUT FRONT MOUNT PRO
Suits handlebar sizes 31.8mm, 25.4mm and 22mm
Black anodised CNC aluminium mounting arm
Stainless steel hardware
Compatible with Quad Lock® Action Cam Adaptor
Compatible with all Quad Lock® cases and the Universal Adaptor
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Usual high Quad Lock standards.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Whilst the eighth-turn can still sometimes take a few goes, overall it's rock solid.
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
I have close to a decade of Quad Lock experience and nothing has ever broken. The Pro mount feels the same.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
It is heavier than its sibling, but not overly so.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
£50 is a lot for a phone mount, but if your use case requires, it's worth it.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Can't fault it, as with pretty much all Quad Lock products.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The added length. It's on the tin.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The need to tape the inside to protect bars.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As per the review, the few competitors are of questionable quality based on reviews and aren't that much cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Really, the only markdown here is why there's £20 extra in here over the standard mount, when assembly, shipping and all other cost will be identical. Overall, though, it's very good.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
