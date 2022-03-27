Support road.cc

review
Lubrication
Motorex Grease Spray

Motorex Grease Spray

7
by Shaun Audane
Sun, Mar 27, 2022 09:45
£14.99

VERDICT:

Useful and effective, if rather expensive
Versatile
Quick and convenient
Durable
Expensive
Weight: 
500g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
The Motorex Grease Spray is not cycling specific but surprisingly versatile just the same. It's relatively pricey for a lithium-based formula but is super convenient and great for little jobs.

Most aerosols like a good 30 second shake to mix everything nicely, but the Motorex particularly so. However, it rewards with a nice flow regardless of whether the standard nozzle or straw is used. The straw is suitably thin, so will really get the grease where it's needed. When it comes to bearings, I found it best to build coverage in a series of light coats.

Frankly when it comes to hub and headset bearings or bottom bracket threads (unless they on a track bike for a racer who might want the lowest friction and be prepared to reapply often), I'd reach for something like Park PPL-1 PolyLube 1000, or White Lightning Crystal Clear Grease. Once cured, it seems less lumpy than some other lithium-based aerosols I've used in the past.

As I said earlier, speed and convenience are the main draws. Its clingy, corrosion resistant properties mean this spray has doubled as a useful internal preserve for steel framesets, touring trailers and the like, and I've employed it to favourable effect as a protectant/masking agent for frame ends. Grime may stick to the surface, but it will protect brightwork from tarnish, which is good news for older bikes.

A steady diet of wet, greasy, sometimes salty roads and sudsy bucket washes have failed to dismiss this grease, and even cleat hardware has stayed very mobile and lubricated.

I've found Peaty's Speed Grease a good bet for cantilever bosses, but the Motorex grease spray is very economical, effective and thus far, durable. It's a bit too sticky for cable housings though, and will gum them up. Same goes for locking and derailleur mechanisms, trailer hitches and so on.

Value

£14.99 (500ml) is pricey. WD-40 White Lithium Grease is £7.49 for 400ml, while 3-In-One's Professional White Lithium Grease is £5.79 for 400ml. However, I've found you tend to need to spray more each time to get the same effect.

Summary

The Motorex Grease Spray is useful and particularly welcome on the speed and convenience fronts. It's rather expensive though, and synthetic or indeed eco-friendly blends are more cost-effective choices.

Verdict

Useful and effective, if rather expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Motorex Grease Spray

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Motorex says: "Viscous grease spray with a good level of adhesive power; can be used as an alternative to a grease brush. Water and salt-water-resistant. Excellent corrosion and wear protection."

It's a convenient and fairly versatile workshop grease.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Field of application

Perfect for lubricating slide bearings and roller bearings, fifth wheel couplings of commercial vehicles and joints of machines.

Application

Spray the surface briefly approx. 5–10 cm away and allow to dry. Repeat as necessary.

Advantages

* water-resistant

* lubricating

* adhesive

* protects against corrosion

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Quick and convenient to apply. Seems quite durable too.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No hint of wash-off after several weeks' exposure to wet, gritty backroads, sudsy bucket washes etc.

Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Offers good cling and durability, but there are plenty of similar products costing a good bit less.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Quick, convenient, and relatively versatile.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Convenient and sticks well - it's great for little jobs.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's expensive. WD-40 White Lithium Grease is £7.49 for 400ml, while 3-In-One's Professional White Lithium Grease is £5.79 for 400ml. However, I've found you tend to need to spray more of those each time to get the same effect.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a useful workshop companion for general lubrication, but while it works well it's more expensive than many.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

