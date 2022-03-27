The Motorex Grease Spray is not cycling specific but surprisingly versatile just the same. It's relatively pricey for a lithium-based formula but is super convenient and great for little jobs.

Most aerosols like a good 30 second shake to mix everything nicely, but the Motorex particularly so. However, it rewards with a nice flow regardless of whether the standard nozzle or straw is used. The straw is suitably thin, so will really get the grease where it's needed. When it comes to bearings, I found it best to build coverage in a series of light coats.

Frankly when it comes to hub and headset bearings or bottom bracket threads (unless they on a track bike for a racer who might want the lowest friction and be prepared to reapply often), I'd reach for something like Park PPL-1 PolyLube 1000, or White Lightning Crystal Clear Grease. Once cured, it seems less lumpy than some other lithium-based aerosols I've used in the past.

As I said earlier, speed and convenience are the main draws. Its clingy, corrosion resistant properties mean this spray has doubled as a useful internal preserve for steel framesets, touring trailers and the like, and I've employed it to favourable effect as a protectant/masking agent for frame ends. Grime may stick to the surface, but it will protect brightwork from tarnish, which is good news for older bikes.

A steady diet of wet, greasy, sometimes salty roads and sudsy bucket washes have failed to dismiss this grease, and even cleat hardware has stayed very mobile and lubricated.

I've found Peaty's Speed Grease a good bet for cantilever bosses, but the Motorex grease spray is very economical, effective and thus far, durable. It's a bit too sticky for cable housings though, and will gum them up. Same goes for locking and derailleur mechanisms, trailer hitches and so on.

Value

£14.99 (500ml) is pricey. WD-40 White Lithium Grease is £7.49 for 400ml, while 3-In-One's Professional White Lithium Grease is £5.79 for 400ml. However, I've found you tend to need to spray more each time to get the same effect.

Summary

The Motorex Grease Spray is useful and particularly welcome on the speed and convenience fronts. It's rather expensive though, and synthetic or indeed eco-friendly blends are more cost-effective choices.

Verdict

Useful and effective, if rather expensive

