The Motorex Grease Spray is not cycling specific but surprisingly versatile just the same. It's relatively pricey for a lithium-based formula but is super convenient and great for little jobs.
Most aerosols like a good 30 second shake to mix everything nicely, but the Motorex particularly so. However, it rewards with a nice flow regardless of whether the standard nozzle or straw is used. The straw is suitably thin, so will really get the grease where it's needed. When it comes to bearings, I found it best to build coverage in a series of light coats.
> Buy this online here
Frankly when it comes to hub and headset bearings or bottom bracket threads (unless they on a track bike for a racer who might want the lowest friction and be prepared to reapply often), I'd reach for something like Park PPL-1 PolyLube 1000, or White Lightning Crystal Clear Grease. Once cured, it seems less lumpy than some other lithium-based aerosols I've used in the past.
As I said earlier, speed and convenience are the main draws. Its clingy, corrosion resistant properties mean this spray has doubled as a useful internal preserve for steel framesets, touring trailers and the like, and I've employed it to favourable effect as a protectant/masking agent for frame ends. Grime may stick to the surface, but it will protect brightwork from tarnish, which is good news for older bikes.
> Beginner's guide to bike tools – get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance
A steady diet of wet, greasy, sometimes salty roads and sudsy bucket washes have failed to dismiss this grease, and even cleat hardware has stayed very mobile and lubricated.
I've found Peaty's Speed Grease a good bet for cantilever bosses, but the Motorex grease spray is very economical, effective and thus far, durable. It's a bit too sticky for cable housings though, and will gum them up. Same goes for locking and derailleur mechanisms, trailer hitches and so on.
Value
£14.99 (500ml) is pricey. WD-40 White Lithium Grease is £7.49 for 400ml, while 3-In-One's Professional White Lithium Grease is £5.79 for 400ml. However, I've found you tend to need to spray more each time to get the same effect.
Summary
The Motorex Grease Spray is useful and particularly welcome on the speed and convenience fronts. It's rather expensive though, and synthetic or indeed eco-friendly blends are more cost-effective choices.
Verdict
Useful and effective, if rather expensive
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Motorex Grease Spray
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Motorex says: "Viscous grease spray with a good level of adhesive power; can be used as an alternative to a grease brush. Water and salt-water-resistant. Excellent corrosion and wear protection."
It's a convenient and fairly versatile workshop grease.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Field of application
Perfect for lubricating slide bearings and roller bearings, fifth wheel couplings of commercial vehicles and joints of machines.
Application
Spray the surface briefly approx. 5–10 cm away and allow to dry. Repeat as necessary.
Advantages
* water-resistant
* lubricating
* adhesive
* protects against corrosion
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Quick and convenient to apply. Seems quite durable too.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No hint of wash-off after several weeks' exposure to wet, gritty backroads, sudsy bucket washes etc.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Offers good cling and durability, but there are plenty of similar products costing a good bit less.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Quick, convenient, and relatively versatile.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Convenient and sticks well - it's great for little jobs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive. WD-40 White Lithium Grease is £7.49 for 400ml, while 3-In-One's Professional White Lithium Grease is £5.79 for 400ml. However, I've found you tend to need to spray more of those each time to get the same effect.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a useful workshop companion for general lubrication, but while it works well it's more expensive than many.
Age: 48 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Pretty sure I wouldn't without evidence she has actually practiced....
Just back from a 50km mother's day visit ride across London and the difference in driver approach is really quite startling - my right shoulder's...
Not sure how I've done today with the Gent-Wevelgem race. Chose to claw a few transfers back with just Senechal > Demare. Hopefully just...
I have never experienced a chain breaking, and that's after several decades of the deprecated practice of pushing any old pin out and pushing it...
Yep, there's little point introducing addtional rules in the highway code if the existing ones are not going to be enforced....
Recently made a lentil loaf for tea and the left overs cold were actually pretty good and I would consider perfect savoury for a ride. Great...
Silly sausage! If only he'd kept quiet about being a cyclist, he might have got away with it.
Cycling was secondary in my losing just over 10kg so far. Diet was the most important factor.
Especially for pedestrians, 5 miles is a fair bit of a detour.
Ha. I ducked out of him because I was wondering if he was ill... and went for Poels instead. Oh, my days.