The Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame is effective and gives a streak-free finish. While primarily intended for matt carbon surfaces, it works well on other materials too.

Carbon can be frustrating for those who love to keep their bikes spotless, as cleaners can leave obvious streaks – bad news on large areas such as frames and deep-section wheels.

While the directions say to spray this on directly – easy on big parts – it goes a little too wide to neatly target smaller components. I found it better to spray it onto a cloth – it works just as well, but gets through more cleaner. It doesn't smell particularly nice, either, so it's best used in a well-aired spot.

Morgan Blue doesn't mention anything about braking surfaces, but to be safe I made sure to avoid them anyway. It is safe on rubber and plastic, though, so contact with tyres is fine.

It's effective too, removing all watermarks and some of the more stubborn marks from chain wax and oil. It evaporates quickly, which can be good, although it does mean you have to work quickly after applying.

It's great on carbon rims, too, as it's very good at removing dried chain wax, oil and tyre sealant – things I often find a problem, as general cleaners tend to struggle there.

It can be hard to avoid overspray onto plastic or metal components, but it gives them a good clean too and does no harm.

Value

While it's more expensive than general cleaners, it's fairly typical for more specialist products... not that we've tested (or seen) many exactly like this. The last we reviewed was Red Ant Carbon Fibre Bicycle Frame Cleaner back in 2015, but while that's no longer available, the fact it was £9.99 six years ago implies that £9.95 for this, now, isn't bad value.

Other, more recent specialised cleaners include Muc-Off Glue and Sealant Remover at £7.99 and Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Cleaner at £10. Against these, Morgan Blue again seems fairly priced.

Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner is very good on carbon and effective elsewhere too.

Verdict

Effective and streak-free on carbon, and works elsewhere too – luckily, as it's easy to spray everywhere...

