The Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame is effective and gives a streak-free finish. While primarily intended for matt carbon surfaces, it works well on other materials too.
Carbon can be frustrating for those who love to keep their bikes spotless, as cleaners can leave obvious streaks – bad news on large areas such as frames and deep-section wheels.
While the directions say to spray this on directly – easy on big parts – it goes a little too wide to neatly target smaller components. I found it better to spray it onto a cloth – it works just as well, but gets through more cleaner. It doesn't smell particularly nice, either, so it's best used in a well-aired spot.
> Buy this online here
Morgan Blue doesn't mention anything about braking surfaces, but to be safe I made sure to avoid them anyway. It is safe on rubber and plastic, though, so contact with tyres is fine.
It's effective too, removing all watermarks and some of the more stubborn marks from chain wax and oil. It evaporates quickly, which can be good, although it does mean you have to work quickly after applying.
It's great on carbon rims, too, as it's very good at removing dried chain wax, oil and tyre sealant – things I often find a problem, as general cleaners tend to struggle there.
It can be hard to avoid overspray onto plastic or metal components, but it gives them a good clean too and does no harm.
Value
While it's more expensive than general cleaners, it's fairly typical for more specialist products... not that we've tested (or seen) many exactly like this. The last we reviewed was Red Ant Carbon Fibre Bicycle Frame Cleaner back in 2015, but while that's no longer available, the fact it was £9.99 six years ago implies that £9.95 for this, now, isn't bad value.
Other, more recent specialised cleaners include Muc-Off Glue and Sealant Remover at £7.99 and Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Cleaner at £10. Against these, Morgan Blue again seems fairly priced.
Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner is very good on carbon and effective elsewhere too.
Verdict
Effective and streak-free on carbon, and works elsewhere too – luckily, as it's easy to spray everywhere...
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Morgan Blue says: "Carbon Cleaner is an active cleaner suitable for matt frames and components."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Morgan Blue lists:
Application:
Apply the Carbon Cleaner on the frame. Rub with a dry cloth.
Properties And Advantages:
The active components induce a quick and profound cleaning process.
Rubber and plastic safe.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The aerosol can make it tricky to apply without contaminating other things, but once on it works well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Gets dried tyre sealant, chain wax and general oily grime off wheels and frames easily.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Aerosol can be messy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
While it's more expensive than general cleaners, it's fairly typical for more specialist products... not that we've tested (or seen) many exactly like this. The last we reviewed was Red Ant Carbon Fibre Bicycle Frame Cleaner back in 2015, but while that's no longer available the fact it was £9.99 six years ago implies that this being £9.95 now isn't bad value.
Other, more recent specialised cleaners include Muc-Off Glue and Sealant Remover at £7.99 and Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Cleaner at £10. Against these, Morgan Blue again seems fairly priced.
Did you enjoy using the product? It was fine
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It works well, and not just on matt carbon – also on other materials. It is safe to use near rubber and plastics too. The aerosol means it is often easier to apply to a cloth first, which uses it up faster, but other than that it works very well.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
Chapeau!
Love the CE approval (according to the spec...) which is supposed to be, amongst other things, "an indicator of a product’s compliance with EU...
Presumably criminal compensation? Up to the cyclist if he pursues civil damages... what I would say is that I got awarded more than that for just...
No the victims here are innocent, everyday cyclists who Vine is endangering and putting in the firing line through his phoney "culture war", aka...
Do you know whether the Police completed a MG NSRF report form for your collision? I suspect not! You could submit an FOI to find out
I was forced onto the grass by an Amazon Driver on single-lane road yesterday (coming opposite way, so not quite the same) - he, slowed right down,...
As reported on the live blog a few days ago.
But then they would have to pay the workers a decent wage and the third party bosses would't be making loads of money. I wonder why councillors...
Have a good ride Richard. It's a bit longer than the Yorkshire hillclimbs you normally do.
Quackery!...