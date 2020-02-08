Muc-Off Glue and Sealant Remover

Muc-Off Sealant and Glue Remover does a decent job of cleaning your rims after you've used tubeless tyres or tubulars. Sealants are removed with ease, although some rim glue can be a little stubborn and require more elbow grease.

Muc-Off says its Sealant and Glue Remover has a non-aggressive proprietary formula which is safe to use on a whole range of material surfaces, although it does recommend trying a small inconspicuous area first. I tried it on both alloy and carbon fibre rims with no issue at all.

Shake and soak

Application is simple enough: give the can a good shake and apply it to half the wheel, allowing it to soak into the leftover glue and sealant for at least 10 minutes.

When that time is up you can soak the other half of the rim and then crack on with wiping it off the first half of the wheel – Muc-Off recommends a microfibre cloth.

The sealant in the pictures had been in the tyre for a few months and the tape had been on the wheel for about a year.

As you can see below from the sections I've used it on, the sealant wiped off with no issue whatsoever after the initial soaking…

…though the glue from the tape took a little more persuasion and another blast from the can to remove it – as did the glue on a tubular wheel. (The pic below shows what the glue was like before I applied the Muc-Off, as well as the bit it has cleaned.)

On the whole, I was impressed. It did the job I was expecting it to without taking too much time, and it's not going to damage your expensive rims.

Priced at £7.99 it's in the region of other aerosol cleaners like the Peatys XXX Solvent Degreaser or GT85 in a similar sized can. These are both more potent degreasers for your entire bike, but as we haven't reviewed any other glue/sealant-specific cleaners it's a little difficult to gauge overall value. I wouldn't have any qualms about paying the full rrp for it.

Overall, it does the business, isn't harsh on your wheels, and is easy to use.

Verdict

Takes a bit of extra work to get some stubborn glue off but easy to use and kind to your rims

