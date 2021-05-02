Morgan Blue Bio Bike Cleaner is eco-friendly yet effective, shifting even chain grime and grease without harsh chemicals. Shame you can't buy refills, though – and it's expensive.

Bio Bike Cleaner comes in a 1L bottle with a separate spray nozzle. The nozzle is adjustable, so it's easy to direct without wasting loads as overspray. It's a bit disappointing not to see any kind of concentrate or bulk refill to encourage reuse of the plastic bottle, though.

Morgan Blue recommends rinsing the bike with water, spraying it, scrubbing with a 'chain brush and cleaning glove' and then leaving it before rinsing. Sticking to my usual tools – a tooth brush for the chain, a paint brush for the cassette and sponges for the rest – but otherwise following the instructions sees every part sparkling clean.

> Buy this online here

I've used the cleaner on my mountain bike, gravel bike and winter road bikes and been thoroughly impressed. It foams up nicely when brushed into the chain, and cuts through grease without too much scrubbing. No, it doesn't dissolve grease on contact like toxic alternatives, but it ultimately comes up just as clean with a scrub and there's no effect on the skin or strong smells.

You do need to leave it for a couple of minutes before rinsing, as the instructions say, though.

> How to clean your bike - from a quick lick to a full makeover

I overdid it on the first few uses – you don't need a huge amount. I've had well over a dozen washes out of the bottle. How long it lasts will ultimately depend on how dirty your bikes are.

Value

There are an increasing number of environmentally-friendly options out there, though it's frustrating some – like this – are still so expensive. The Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Double Pack, for instance, includes a 1L bottle and a concentrate refill that gives you 12L total for only £16.99. This works out at about £1.42 per litre, and it's biodegradeable.

Weldtite's Dirt Wash is acid-free and £8 for 1L, while Dirtbusters Bio Bike Cleaner Spray is £8.99 for a litre. You can then buy a 5L refill for £14.94, which works out at £2.99 per litre.

The price per litre comparison needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, though, as fluids vary in the amount you need, particularly to clean the chain. Morgan Blue's doesn't need much to shift chain grease and grime.

Overall

Morgan Blue Bio Bike Cleaner is very effective, even on clogged-up drivetrains, but it's expensive against the many alternatives. Without the option to buy a bulk refill or a concentrate, the 1L spray bottle doesn't represent great value – and will soon end up as yet more plastic recycling, if only because you've use the cleaner up quickly because it works so well.

Verdict

Great green option that cleans very well, even on the drivetrain, but pricey and no refill options

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website