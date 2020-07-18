The Juice Lubes Dirt Juice double pack gives you a 1L spray bottle of diluted bike wash and 1L of citrus concentrate. The concentrate can either be used neat on filthy drivetrains, or mixed to make a whopping 11L of wash. It's biodegradable and effective either way – if not as effective as potentially harmful chemicals – and, thanks to a decent foaming action and a controllable nozzle, will last the average cyclist absolutely ages. There are slightly cheaper options, however.
This twin pack comes packed in recycleable cardboard, while the bottles are reusable and recycleable. The Dirt Juice itself is fully biodegradeable, while the carbon footprint of transporting concentrate is far lower than pre-diluted wash. Well done to Juice Lubes for thinking of the environment.
The nozzle is adjustable and creates a controllable foam spray, so it's easy to squirt in the right places without wasting loads as overspray.
Bottom brackets are a harsh test for bike cleaners. I tried the diluted version on a steel bike that had not been washed for a month and, after leaving it to foam up for a few minutes, it rinsed off to leave a pretty spotless and shiny frame. Don't be tempted to rinse it off straight away, though – it definitely needs a little time to work.
The concentrate can also be used to clean chains and sprockets. It works pretty well, if not as instantly as harsher degreasers – it takes an extra minute or so of scrubbing before the plates and bushings come up nice and silver again. But it gets there, and is a lot less toxic than the harsher degreasers, which often feel like they're doing my lungs no good. It has a pleasant citrus lemon smell, too.
The 11L you can get from this pack will last a very long time. One bottle lasts around 15 washes, meaning the pack should last around 165 washes. That's amazing value, and enough to most riders a year or more.
There are other environmentally friendly, concentrated options. Muc-Off produces a 500ml refill of its Nano Gel Bike Cleaner Concentrate for £8.99, though that's only enough to make two litres of bike wash.
Fenwicks do their excellent FS-1 bike cleaner as a concentrate too, and the 1L bottle (enough to make 11L of wash) is just £11.99. Bear in mind the Juice Lubes pack comes with a trigger-action bottle as well, though, while the FS-1 is simply a refill.
The Juice Lubes Dirt Juice is excellent value for money, if not quite the cheapest option. For £16.99 you get an environmentally friendly, recyclable product that's biodegradable. Its effectiveness and the decent nozzle means little is wasted, and the pack should last most riders a year or more.
Used neat on chains and drivetrains, it doesn't have quite such an instant effect as potentially more damaging degreasers, but gets there and is absolutely worth the effort.
Verdict
Effective yet environmentally-friendly cleaner in a high-value bundle
Make and model: Juice Lubes Dirt Juice double pack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Juice lubes says: "A double-trouble-for-dirt twin pack of Dirt Juice and Dirt Juice Super. Dirt Juice Super is our undiluted, concentrated cleaner. It's a smart, powerful degreaser that's perfect for washing dirty bikes like cassettes and chains."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
- Twin pack contains 1 Litre bottle of bike wash and 1 Litre bottle of concentrate
- The concentrate bottle can be mixed with water to create 10 litres of bike wash - 900ml of water to 100ml of concentrate, or used neat on drivetrains
- Biodegradable and fully recyclable packaging
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The twin pack is supplied in a cardbox box, and the bottles are reusable and recycleable. The Dirt Juice itself is biodegradeable, while the adjustable nozzle is good and wastes little.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Performs really well, even on seriously grimy bottom brackets.
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
11 litres lasts a very long time! One bottle will do around 15 bike washes, meaning the pack should last 165 washes.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
You're getting 11 litres of cleaner in the space of two, so that's awesome! Less C02 is emitted transporting just two bottles instead of 11.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Pleasant citrus smell and doesn't feel like it's affecting your skin at all.
Rate the product for value:
10/10
Brilliant value for money. The double pack, if diluted as per the instructions, should last the average cyclist over a year.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, provided you leave it on for a few minutes first.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great value, very green and smells good!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This beats the usual aerosol/small pump bottle options hands down, but there are other concentrated options. Muc-Off produces a 500ml refill of its Nano Gel Bike Cleaner Concentrate for £8.99, though that's only enough to make two litres of bike wash.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Dirt Juice Double Pack is tremendous value for money, environmentally friendly and effective. It's extremely good and an easy nine.
Age: 41 Height: 181 Weight: 92 Kilos
I usually ride: GT Grade My best bike is: Boardman ASR 8.9
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
