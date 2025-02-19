The Challenge Elite XP Handmade Road Tyre in Black is billed as a robust, durable but fast inner tube-only tyre with a supple, handmade casing. And I found the Elite XP exactly that: robust and durable but still delivering a spritely, nimble ride. I'd have loved to see a slightly wider model offered, and found them crying out for a tubeless option, but if you're using inner tubes and narrower rims they're a great call for winter riding and beyond.

Straight out the box, the Challenge Elite XP tyres are a bit different. Challenge's heritage in producing handmade tubulars for cyclocross is perhaps what the company is best known for, and its clincher tyres reflect this by coming in an 'Open' design.

That is, they're not pre-moulded into a classic round, lightbulb shape, but instead sit flat – like a folded-up tie – and need the pressure offered by an inner tube to mould them into shape. This does mean they're a little tricky to fit at first, and require a fair bit of persuasion to mount to the rim without pinching the tube inside.

Having fitted Challenge tyres before, I was prepared for this, and was actually pleasantly surprised at how much easier they were to fit than I'd found in the past. I managed to snap the bead over the rim without using tyre levers, but if you've smaller hands or have less experience mounting tough tyres I could imagine them being more of a struggle.

Once mounted, the tyres look like a flat pair of tubulars. But they inflated nicely and the bead snapped into place in the rim with a satisfying click. Being tube only, and measuring the true-to-advertsied 27mm width, I went for 75psi to begin with – which is what Silca's tyre pressure calculator recommended, and I stuck with this for the duration of the testing. Had the tyres been tubeless compatible, I'd have dropped down to 65psi or lower still.

My first riding impressions were positive. The tyres felt predictable and grippy, the siping across the entire contact patch of the tarmac delivering a nice, soft hum. I liked the profile of the 27mm tyre on a rim with a 21mm internal width, but – once again – I'd have loved to see a tyre of this type offered in a 30mm width or even wider.

Throughout testing, I rode the tyres on pretty filthy British lanes – often strewn with potholes, hedge trimmings, gravel and mud. I had no punctures whatsoever, which I thought was impressive for a tube-only tyre. The supple 220TPI (threads per inch) casing is really durable thanks to the use of Challenge's Corazza sidewall protection.

I have no doubt that that the extremely high thread count contributes to how resistant these are to penetration punctures – where the casing deforms around a sharp point, rather than giving way to it completely.

Value

When it comes to value, Challenge's £50 tyres are competitively priced – at least on the surface. It's a little hard to make a direct value comparison as these aren't tubeless.

While they are a chunk cheaper than a Conti GP5000 AS, a Panaracer Agilest Panaracer Agilest, the Hutchinson Challenger TLR1 or the Pirelli P Zero 4S – all of those offer tubeless compatibility.

This breed of durable but fast, all-round training tyre that isn't quite full-on winter rubber is the perfect-use case for tubeless, where puncture protection and durability are just as important as ride feel and speed. At just £50 these are great value for a handmade tyre, but I'd gladly pay a bit more to see it offered in a tubeless version.

Conclusion

I like Challenge tyres a lot. I've been using its 'cross tyres for a few seasons, and love their handmade quality and great ride feel. I really enjoyed riding the Elite XP too, and found it to be a great all-rounder that, at a pinch, I'd race on the road if the surface was variable.

I probably wouldn't part with my own money for them because of their lack of tubeless functionality and their narrow widths, and while I think that the market for a tyre like the Elite XP is shrinking, it hasn't disappeared yet. And if you're not interested in going tubeless – which takes in a lot of us – and have bikes with narrower rims and tyre clearances (also a lot of us), the Elite XP is a high-quality option that's well worth the money.

Verdict

Supple, tough, high-quality handmade rubber that's ideal if you still run narrow rims and tyres with inner tubes