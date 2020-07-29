Merida Race 3 sunglasses

The Merida Race sunglasses have a decidedly 80s feel with their large mirrored lens, but I've been pleasantly surprised by their clarity and performance in strong sunlight. I've also found them also extremely comfortable, and the generous coverage provides excellent defence against dirt, dust, stones and flying insects.
Materials/specification
The mirror lens is made from polycarbonate and described as CAT3, designed to offer high protection from 'high solar energies' and reckoned to absorb 82-92% of UV rays. It also complies with CE 12312-1 and features ventilation cutouts, designed to prevent annoying misting. Though rugged, the lens doesn't feature any special hydrophobic or scratch-repelling coating but it is interchangeable, so replacements or substitutions (say for a clear, or yellow) are possible.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The frame is made from TR90, a tough, durable thermoplastic designed to flex, which is important for comfort and durability.
Both the frame and nosepiece are adjustable. The nosepiece is a soft, rubberised composite which can be moulded to suit, whereas the arms extend by a few milimetres each side. Gently pull the arms around the temples until they've extended to the desired length.
I don't have a particularly large head, or face for that matter, so find most technical eyewear fits well straight from the pouch, but the adjustable frame and nosepiece are nice touches, if minor tweaks are required.
Performance
To date, the glasses have done their thing reliably and unobtrusively, on and off the bike. Their generous surface area and wraparound design offer excellent protection from blustery winds and airborne particles, and I've been pleasantly surprised by the clarity offered in bright to very intense sunlight, though they're not photochromatic so won't adjust for lower light conditions.
In terms of fit, they've stayed precisely where I've put them when riding at 17-18mph along unmade roads, forest tracks and bridleways. Bigger bumps have required momentary repositioning, but a single-handed nudge of the frame realigned things without loss of progress.
They're comfortable too – day rides of 50 miles or so haven't revealed any pressure points around the temples or behind the ears.
The slotted top sections are more than cosmetic, eliminating fogging on some bright but cool and blustery dawn rides. The past couple of months have been decidedly dry, but the lens has coped surprisingly well with light, misty rain. There's no hydrophobic coating, and heavier showers have seen water droplets bead and linger, which demanded periodic wiping with a soft cloth.
Polycarbonate is the stuff of riot shields, so I'd expect these to take hits in their stride. Nonetheless it pays to keep them clean, using a gentle solution – optical cleansing solutions and a lens cloth, ideally, though soapy water, rinsed and then dried with a clean, soft cloth is an effective substitute; avoid harsh cleaning solutions which may leave swirls or scratches in the surface.
Value
The specification, design and performance all match their design brief and marketing blurb, but while solid and dependable, the Race glasses are up against some very competent rivals.
At RRP, BBB's BSG-58 glasses start at £27.95, and Tifosi's Intense sunnies come in at £29.99 with a single lens.
> Buyer’s Guide: 13 of the best cheap sunglasses
For a fiver more, Shimano's Twinsparks are £34.99, also with a TR90 frame but a polycarbonate lens offering UV400 protection and with a scratch-resistant, hydrophobic coating.
> Buyer’s Guide: 28 of the best cycling sunglasses
If you have a bit more cash to spare, dhb's Photochromatic Half Frame Sunglasses are £40 and will automatically adjust to varying light, and if you didn't mind a distinctly mountain bike flavour, the Rockrider Photochromatic XC Race Glasses are £44.99 and come in some retro neon frame colours (when they're in stock).
Summary
The Merida Race sunglasses are competent and their slightly old school flavour will also win some hearts. The standard of specification, quality of materials and overall performance mean they are a solid choice for the money, though there are better options for just a little more cash if you were seeking a single pair of glasses for year-round, all-conditions use.
Verdict
Solid budget glasses for bright conditions
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Merida Race 3 sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Merida says: "The MERIDA SUNGLASSES RACE combine a high-performance lens with a lightweight, half-frame design. An adjustable nose pad and frame guarantee a perfect fit and rubberised arms keep them locked in place. The vented lens keeps air moving to guarantee zero fogging when you're working hard.
'A Cat 3 lens provides great protection against visible and UV light, allowing just 20% of light to penetrate. They are available in 3 colours."
They're competent, affordable glasses for bright to very bright conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Merida's website:
4C 6C/PC toric lens/ interchangeable lens/ TR90 frame
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Very solid feel. Lens has resisted direct hits from small stones and other projectiles.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Performance has been very good in bright conditions and the generous wraparound design offers excellent protection from wind and flying insects. The frames are similarly comfortable and unobtrusive.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Seem generally rugged and with basic care, should last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Frame and nosepiece were surprisingly tactile. I've only noticed them in the most positive sense on long day rides.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Worth the money given the specification, comfort and performance. However, there are designs with more sophisticated lens technology for only a little more, which may prove better value if you're seeking a single pair for more changeable conditions.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been impressed by the Race's optical clarity and comfort, though the lack of specialist coatings mean rain and water tends to bead up but cling on. The absence of polarising technology means they aren't good when light fades, which can be something of a culture shock if coming from more sophisticated types.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Solidly made, very comfortable, and great in harsh light.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing specific, given the price point and design brief.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
BBB's BSG-58s start at £27.95 and Tifosi's Intense sunnies come in at £29.99 with a single lens.
For a bit more cash, Shimano's Twinsparks are £34.99 with a TR90 frame and a polycarbonate lens offering UV400 protection and a scratch-resistant, hydrophobic coating, and dhb's Photochromatic Half Frame Sunglasses are £40 and will automatically adjust to varying light, as will the £44.99 Rockrider Photochromatic XC Race Glasses.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they wanted an affordable pair for bright conditions, but there are better options for more general riding.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Solid glasses with a retro flavour and some nice touches, though spending just a little more brings better lens technology.
Age: 46 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Technically that's not what the proposed revision says, which is why I am going to disagree with it. As currently phrased, it suggests single file...
Strangely, they don't appear to be proposing to amend Rule 53, which gives the identical advice to horse riders.
Curious as to why you don't think they'd help for intervals on the road?
I was awake till 4am anyway so kept refreshing the page. The site was pretty much dead the moment the scheme went live. ...
I quite like the muted look myself, but then I generally prefer that to something spangly just to let people know whatever the thing is, is...
Quite a lot of money for an 8.2 kilo bike.
How would that help it?
it's the thorn club tour: https://road.cc/content/review/thorn-club-tour-mk5-275037 the braze ons are for rim brakes for 650b and 700c
Well the Ride London Classique was announced on the UCI 2021 womens world tour for May 30th...just a week before the Womens Tour starts on 7th June
They're not quiet, but not Chris King/Hope loud either. Out in the wild you may find yourself soft pedalling a bit, likewise when passing horses! ...