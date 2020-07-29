Merida Race 3 sunglasses

The Merida Race sunglasses have a decidedly 80s feel with their large mirrored lens, but I've been pleasantly surprised by their clarity and performance in strong sunlight. I've also found them also extremely comfortable, and the generous coverage provides excellent defence against dirt, dust, stones and flying insects.

Materials/specification

The mirror lens is made from polycarbonate and described as CAT3, designed to offer high protection from 'high solar energies' and reckoned to absorb 82-92% of UV rays. It also complies with CE 12312-1 and features ventilation cutouts, designed to prevent annoying misting. Though rugged, the lens doesn't feature any special hydrophobic or scratch-repelling coating but it is interchangeable, so replacements or substitutions (say for a clear, or yellow) are possible.

The frame is made from TR90, a tough, durable thermoplastic designed to flex, which is important for comfort and durability.

Both the frame and nosepiece are adjustable. The nosepiece is a soft, rubberised composite which can be moulded to suit, whereas the arms extend by a few milimetres each side. Gently pull the arms around the temples until they've extended to the desired length.

I don't have a particularly large head, or face for that matter, so find most technical eyewear fits well straight from the pouch, but the adjustable frame and nosepiece are nice touches, if minor tweaks are required.

Performance

To date, the glasses have done their thing reliably and unobtrusively, on and off the bike. Their generous surface area and wraparound design offer excellent protection from blustery winds and airborne particles, and I've been pleasantly surprised by the clarity offered in bright to very intense sunlight, though they're not photochromatic so won't adjust for lower light conditions.

In terms of fit, they've stayed precisely where I've put them when riding at 17-18mph along unmade roads, forest tracks and bridleways. Bigger bumps have required momentary repositioning, but a single-handed nudge of the frame realigned things without loss of progress.

They're comfortable too – day rides of 50 miles or so haven't revealed any pressure points around the temples or behind the ears.

The slotted top sections are more than cosmetic, eliminating fogging on some bright but cool and blustery dawn rides. The past couple of months have been decidedly dry, but the lens has coped surprisingly well with light, misty rain. There's no hydrophobic coating, and heavier showers have seen water droplets bead and linger, which demanded periodic wiping with a soft cloth.

Polycarbonate is the stuff of riot shields, so I'd expect these to take hits in their stride. Nonetheless it pays to keep them clean, using a gentle solution – optical cleansing solutions and a lens cloth, ideally, though soapy water, rinsed and then dried with a clean, soft cloth is an effective substitute; avoid harsh cleaning solutions which may leave swirls or scratches in the surface.

Value

The specification, design and performance all match their design brief and marketing blurb, but while solid and dependable, the Race glasses are up against some very competent rivals.

At RRP, BBB's BSG-58 glasses start at £27.95, and Tifosi's Intense sunnies come in at £29.99 with a single lens.

For a fiver more, Shimano's Twinsparks are £34.99, also with a TR90 frame but a polycarbonate lens offering UV400 protection and with a scratch-resistant, hydrophobic coating.

If you have a bit more cash to spare, dhb's Photochromatic Half Frame Sunglasses are £40 and will automatically adjust to varying light, and if you didn't mind a distinctly mountain bike flavour, the Rockrider Photochromatic XC Race Glasses are £44.99 and come in some retro neon frame colours (when they're in stock).

Summary

The Merida Race sunglasses are competent and their slightly old school flavour will also win some hearts. The standard of specification, quality of materials and overall performance mean they are a solid choice for the money, though there are better options for just a little more cash if you were seeking a single pair of glasses for year-round, all-conditions use.

Verdict

Solid budget glasses for bright conditions

