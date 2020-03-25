14 of the best cheap cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes without spending big

It’s possible to spend a lot of money on cycling sunglasses if you want to, but as this guide proves, you really don’t need to. We’ve picked out a range of cycling sunglasses priced from just £3.99 up to £45.

Not very long ago inexpensive cycling glasses were best avoided, with poor optical quality and designs that made you look like an extra from a bad low-budget sci-fi film.

Those days are gone. Eyewear manufacturers have raised their game for both quality and style, and enforcement of standards means you can rely on even cheap cycling glasses to protect your eyes from potentially damaging ultra-violet.

While big-name cycling sunglasses come with three-figure price tags, you can get very good glasses for as little as four quid

Look for brands like Tifosi, Lazer, Decathlon's Rockrider, Wiggle's dhb marque, Endura and Northwave for value-for-money eyewear

Sets that include multiple lenses make for versatility to cope with all light conditions

Lenses that react to changing light conditions are rare on cheap cycling sunglasses, but we've found one really good example

14 of the best cheap cycling sunglasses

They're intended for mountain biking, but these budget light-sensitive cycling sunglasses work well on the road too thanks to their resistance to fogging, wide eye coverage and and excellent, unobstructed field of view.

The photochromic tint changes shade smoothly and quickly — you don't notice it happening until you realise you haven't had to squint or been blinded by glare since you put them on.

Galibier's Surveillance Precision Optics cycling sunglasses provide excellent all-round vision. They're light, very comfortable to wear, and an excellent price for the quality.

We tested two options, with Smoke Plasma Mirror lens and with Gold Plasma Lens. The smoke lens delivers true colour rendition, while the gold lens has a coating to increase contrast and battle glare. Both work superbly with no distortion and really clear optics.

Tifosi's Swick cycling sunglasses work well on the bike, but aren't so bike-specific that they look odd off it. If you want for mixed use, they're a good choice.

They've got that classic look thanks to their large square lenses and they don't really wrap round your face like sportier cycling sunglasses but they're still good for riding in. The lens is dark enough for sunny days and the optics are good.

Tifosi is known for good-quality cycling sunglasses at very sensible prices, and these single-lens glasses fit the bill. Users report the vented lenses of these well-made sunnies do a good job of stopping them from fogging, and they're comfortable too.

The three lenses of these cycling glasses from CRC/Wiggle own brand dhb have a hydrophobic coating to help stop them fogging and to help rain run off. There's an almost-clear lens for low light, an orange lens for grey days and a reflective dark lens for bright sunshine.

For a mere four quid, it's hard to see how you can go wrong with these bargain cycling glasses from sports superstore chain Decathlon. And it turns out they're really good: light and comfortable as well as costing less than a coffee and slice of cake. If you can put up with the inevitable 'safety glasses, aren't they?' jibes, you're quids in over the eye-candy brigade.

The same price also gets you the Arenbergs in yellow for overcast days and with clear lenses for when it's dark.

At just over a tenner, it's hard to see how you can go wrong with these smoke-tinted eye shields, and they're well-regarded by plenty of happy CRC purchasers.

These are good value glasses with clear, scratch-resistant lenses. The ergonomic shape provides a particularly wrapped feel. The lenses have been treated to make them perfectly smooth to allow any water to slide off, leaving the important area free any obstruction to your view.

They're also available with dark lenses for just £11.

Best known for its helmets, Belgian company Lazer produces a wide range of glasses and these Xenon X1 glasses feature a Grilamid TR-90 full frame design with Ultragrip nosepiece and temples to stop them slipping. They weigh just 28g so you barely notice them, and they look different to most of the other sunglasses in this guide.

A really popular model, the D’Arcs sunglasses have a classic half-frame wraparound design. They're supplied with three lenses to suit different conditions, using a single lens design for maximum protection. The frame is coated with a rubberised material to provide a comfortable non-slip fit.

Scottish clothing company Endura offers a large range of cycling sunglasses, these are very traditional wraparound style glasses. The frame is made is lightweight and the vented nosepiece boosts comfort. Endura includes three UV lenses to suit different light conditions

These lightweight glasses offer good eye protection and you get a choice of clear, orange and darker reflective lenses so they're suitable for a variety of light conditions. They come in a good protective case that is filled with foam to keep your glasses safe when you're not wearing them. You also get a carry bag and two extra sets of lenses.

Want something that doesn't scream 'sport geek' when you're off the bike? The Lazer Waymaker 1 Way1 glasses are perfect for casual riding around town, and look good on and off the bike. They're not designed for head-down, fast-as-you-can sprinting or long endurance rides, but if you're cycling to the shops (or walking!), these do the job well at a great price.

Read our review of the Lazer Waymaker 1 Way1

These Euro-styled glasses are light and offer good three-lens value, but they're possibly just for Bianchi lovers. The frames of the Falcos are made from Grilamid TR90, and the have a narrow wrap-around shape that sits close to the face. All of the lenses offer 100% UV protection and optical quality is good.

