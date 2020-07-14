The Megmeister Premium Woven Zig Zag jersey is very comfortable and far more versatile than its thick, corrugated fabric makes you think. It cools and wicks sweat very well on hot, humid rides, yet provides welcome protection from windblasts on chillier descents. The cut is great and the stretchy fabric is never restrictive, but it sizes up very small, the scruffy stitching is a disappointment and it's very expensive.
The only meaningful issue I have with this jersey is the sizing. My 100cm chest falls into Megmeister's 69cm-102cm medium range, just, yet this medium is particularly tight across my chest, arms and neck. I can zip it up to just below the collar, but zipping it fully leaves me feeling strangled. (It's not me in the photos.) I reckon I could easily fit a large with zero bagginess.
On the upside, the Premium Woven Zig Zag is still a very comfortable and effective jersey despite that. There's a good amount of stretch in that stylish woven front panel, and plenty of length in the torso too (and my torso is relatively long for my height). Despite the tight fit, I never found it restrictive.
The woven fabric is impressive, resisting heat build-up even on very sunny days and keeping windchill down on fast, cool sections. Possibly the extra surface area of all those corrugations works like a heat sink to cool you down; possibly the breathable yarns are thick enough to effectively block a fair bit of wind while doing it. I can't say for sure, but I can say it feels that way.
The side panels and sleeves are thinner, more traditional fabric with a (slightly) easier stretch, while the armpits have small mesh inserts.
The three rear pockets are secure and the central one in particular is usefully deep at 23cm, though the zipped pocket on the right is good only for credit card sizes and won't even take a normal size phone.
The full-length silicone gripper inside the hem is thick and very effective, and the metal main zip is smooth and works well. It has a plastic gripper on it to help gloved fingers, but it could be a bigger and doesn't really add much. There's a zip garage too, should you want to strangle yourself in comfort by doing the zip all the way.
The seams are all overlocked bar the ones encircling the sleeve cuffs, and the overlocked one across the back of your neck has a soft, protective cover stitched over it to keep it flat. None of these cause any issues, despite the tight fit.
The scruffy stitching and frequent loose thread ends in the seams don't appear to cause any issues either, as even stretched around me nothing has loosened or strained at all. They are disappointing to see in a premium jersey with a premium price, though.
Externally, at least, the Megmeister looks immaculate, and personally I love its style. The logos on the arm and central pocket are reflective for a bit of low-key safety, while the simple black and white pattern is striking and usefully visible should any car drivers actually be looking.
Megmeister bills this as 'premium,' and it ain't joking (though you can still spend more if you insist). At £119.99 it's up against the likes of the Giro Chrono Pro SS with its (unverifiable) aero benefits, and the lovely ashmei Men's Cycle Croix De Fer Jersey at £128. At this point you're probably paying as much for style as performance, and if you're looking to stand out the Megmeister wins hands down.
It's a very comfortable, effective and stylish jersey with an unusual (and fairly eco-friendly) woven fabric. The cut is great and it works in any short-sleeve temperatures really well, though the small sizing is annoying and the scruffy stitching disappoints. At this price you might reasonably expect to get closer to perfection; nevertheless, it's an excellent jersey that's a pleasure to wear.
Verdict
Comfortable, stylish and versatile woven jersey, but beware the sizing
Make and model: Megmeister Premium Woven Zigzag Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Megmeister says: "A beautiful limited-edition woven cycling jersey created with a high level of technical detail along with a unique bold design. Be part of the woven revolution with a sustainable eco-friendly alternative to a printed polyester jersey. The woven yarns construction offers superior fit, comfort and enhanced performance to keep you dry and looking stylish for everything from weekend racing to training to long days in the saddle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Megmeister lists these details:
Mesh side inserts for breathability
Highly breathable woven yarns allow excellent moisture wicking
Silicone waist gripper holding the jersey in place
Drop tail with 3 rear pockets for easy access while riding with zip for small change and car keys
Full length zip with camlock puller
Composition:
64% PA, 31% PES, 5%EA
Care instructions:
Wash at 40 degrees - Do not tumble dry
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
A good and very solid build, but slightly scruffy stitching on the overlocked/flatlocked seams.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Cooler than it looks, more windproof than you'd think, and very comfortable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Thick fabrics and chunky stitching give no cause for concern, despite the scruffy loose threads around the stitching.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Tight yet stretchy, with good length in the body.
Rate the product for sizing:
4/10
This is one of the smallest mediums I've worn – it feels more like a small. I found it tight across the chest, arms and neck.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
It's at the heavier end of the scale, and you can get far lighter (60-70g) jerseys, especially at this price.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Good against the skin and stays in place well. Good cooling, wicking and windproofing (relatively speaking) only add to the comfort. If it sized up more normally it'd probably get a nine.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's very comfortable and effective, but also very expensive. You can get good jerseys for far less.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No physical problems, though my usual 30 degree wash with a sports detergent doesn't quite banish the armpit smells. The instructions actually say 40 degrees, though, which works.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The looks, plus the benefits of good cooling combined with decent windproofing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price and the small sizing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the top end, though recently we reviewed three in a row between £130 and £160. There are plenty for less than £100, though rarely (if ever) of this quality and style.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes (if I was rich).
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes (if they were rich).
Use this box to explain your overall score
The woven fabric across the chest works very well indeed, resisting heat build-up yet not feeling like tissue paper when you hit a cool, shady descent. As it is it's very good; with tidier stitching and more accurate sizing it would be even better – it's got the looks and feel to pull off the premium price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
