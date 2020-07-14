The Megmeister Premium Woven Zig Zag jersey is very comfortable and far more versatile than its thick, corrugated fabric makes you think. It cools and wicks sweat very well on hot, humid rides, yet provides welcome protection from windblasts on chillier descents. The cut is great and the stretchy fabric is never restrictive, but it sizes up very small, the scruffy stitching is a disappointment and it's very expensive.

The only meaningful issue I have with this jersey is the sizing. My 100cm chest falls into Megmeister's 69cm-102cm medium range, just, yet this medium is particularly tight across my chest, arms and neck. I can zip it up to just below the collar, but zipping it fully leaves me feeling strangled. (It's not me in the photos.) I reckon I could easily fit a large with zero bagginess.

On the upside, the Premium Woven Zig Zag is still a very comfortable and effective jersey despite that. There's a good amount of stretch in that stylish woven front panel, and plenty of length in the torso too (and my torso is relatively long for my height). Despite the tight fit, I never found it restrictive.

The woven fabric is impressive, resisting heat build-up even on very sunny days and keeping windchill down on fast, cool sections. Possibly the extra surface area of all those corrugations works like a heat sink to cool you down; possibly the breathable yarns are thick enough to effectively block a fair bit of wind while doing it. I can't say for sure, but I can say it feels that way.

The side panels and sleeves are thinner, more traditional fabric with a (slightly) easier stretch, while the armpits have small mesh inserts.

The three rear pockets are secure and the central one in particular is usefully deep at 23cm, though the zipped pocket on the right is good only for credit card sizes and won't even take a normal size phone.

The full-length silicone gripper inside the hem is thick and very effective, and the metal main zip is smooth and works well. It has a plastic gripper on it to help gloved fingers, but it could be a bigger and doesn't really add much. There's a zip garage too, should you want to strangle yourself in comfort by doing the zip all the way.

The seams are all overlocked bar the ones encircling the sleeve cuffs, and the overlocked one across the back of your neck has a soft, protective cover stitched over it to keep it flat. None of these cause any issues, despite the tight fit.

The scruffy stitching and frequent loose thread ends in the seams don't appear to cause any issues either, as even stretched around me nothing has loosened or strained at all. They are disappointing to see in a premium jersey with a premium price, though.

Externally, at least, the Megmeister looks immaculate, and personally I love its style. The logos on the arm and central pocket are reflective for a bit of low-key safety, while the simple black and white pattern is striking and usefully visible should any car drivers actually be looking.

Megmeister bills this as 'premium,' and it ain't joking (though you can still spend more if you insist). At £119.99 it's up against the likes of the Giro Chrono Pro SS with its (unverifiable) aero benefits, and the lovely ashmei Men's Cycle Croix De Fer Jersey at £128. At this point you're probably paying as much for style as performance, and if you're looking to stand out the Megmeister wins hands down.

It's a very comfortable, effective and stylish jersey with an unusual (and fairly eco-friendly) woven fabric. The cut is great and it works in any short-sleeve temperatures really well, though the small sizing is annoying and the scruffy stitching disappoints. At this price you might reasonably expect to get closer to perfection; nevertheless, it's an excellent jersey that's a pleasure to wear.

Verdict

Comfortable, stylish and versatile woven jersey, but beware the sizing

