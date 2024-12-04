Mavic Cosmic S 42 Disc

The Mavic Cosmic S 42 is a decent carbon wheelset, if a little heavier than some of a similar depth. The ride quality is fine, and the hubs have held up really well to some hard miles. The use of a ratchet system is a bonus, too.

As the name suggests, these wheels have a 42mm-deep rim profile; they also have a 21mm internal rim width and are tubeless ready, using Mavic's UST tubeless tech.

Getting them all set up was a breeze. A pair of 25mm Schwalbe Pro One tyres were straightforward to fit with the use of a tubeless inflator, the wheels coming with some really very nice tubeless tape installed. Once I had sealant in there, I had no problems with the tyres deflating.

Fitting the cassette and rotors was just as easy, and during the process I was pleased to find that Mavic has adopted the use of a ratchet hub system, a definite plus. Using a ratchet hub should lead to easier servicing and better longevity. It has a nice sound to it, too – on the quieter side, if that appeals.

Once I had fitted the wheels to my bike I was somewhat surprised to see that they weren't perfectly true, but it's something that can happen in the manufacturing process. They were only just out of true, so it didn't stop me riding them, and they didn't go any more out of true throughout the review period.

Out on the road, the way they feel is, honestly, very similar to almost every set of carbon wheels I've used. They feel stiffer than aluminium wheels when out of the saddle, but not uncomfortably stiff laterally when riding on rougher road surfaces. They've performed well.

One big difference, coming from a set of 50mm-deep wheels, was the reduction in noise when just rolling along. These roll really quietly, without that loud whooshing you can get with deeper rims.

Weight

The other notable thing about the Cosmic S 42s is their weight. Mavic claims 1,660g, and on the road.cc Scales of Truth they were 1,675g with tubeless tape installed.

You can certainly get lighter and cheaper wheels from lesser known brands. Take the Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset, for example, which came in at 1,449g for a deeper 50mm set, for £699.

One area where this extra weight might come from is the steel J-bend spokes, which weigh more than straight-pull counterparts, but generally cost less.

If Mavic has chosen to use some cheaper components to get these wheels down to hit the price point of £900, that's fine by me, and it makes getting spares like new spokes super easy; it's just worth bearing in mind there are some small drawbacks.

I've ridden the wheels through some of the UK's really unpleasant autumnal weather, including floods and heavy rain, and have had no problems with the bearings or spokes. If I had, then getting into these is pretty straightforward if you know what you're doing, the only slightly special tool you need being circlip pliers.

One slight frustration I have had with these wheels is when freewheeling somewhat aggressively – so if I'd been out of the saddle in quite a big gear, and then I suddenly sat down and freewheeled, for example: the hub seems to take a second to disengage, leading to the chain trying to push my legs round a little bit more, and sending the chain a bit crazy. It's not a big issue, but it's the one downside I've found when I've been using them. Chances are it's due to added seal friction, which helps keep water out, so it's a bit of a balancing act.

It's worth bearing in mind that Mavic gives these wheels a maximum weight limit of 120kg, for bike and rider, so if you're on the larger side it's something to be aware of.

Value

Coming in at £900 for the pair, they're certainly cheaper than any other set of Mavic carbon disc brake wheels, which range from £1,420 all the way up to £4,300. But although it's nice to see the French brand producing more affordable wheels, it's a price that can be beaten.

Those aforementioned Velocites, for example, come in at £699, and the Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Core wheels are now a fiver less at RRP than when John reviewed them, and currently reduced to £500.

Hunt, too, offers its 40 Carbon Disc wheelset for £829.99, currently discounted to £663.20, with a claimed weight of 1,433g.

Conclusion

If you're looking for the lowest weight or best features for your money then I'd suggest going elsewhere, but as a set of wheels that do it all, albeit not topping any tables, and with the reassurance of a big brand name, the Cosmic S 42s are a solid choice.

Verdict

Well-made set of carbon wheels at the more affordable end of the market, but not the lightest or stiffest