Mavic Cosmic S 42 Disc

The Mavic Cosmic S 42 is a decent carbon wheelset, if a little heavier than some of a similar depth. The ride quality is fine, and the hubs have held up really well to some hard miles. The use of a ratchet system is a bonus, too.
If you're interested in some new rolling stock, check out our guide to the best road bike wheels.
As the name suggests, these wheels have a 42mm-deep rim profile; they also have a 21mm internal rim width and are tubeless ready, using Mavic's UST tubeless tech.
Getting them all set up was a breeze. A pair of 25mm Schwalbe Pro One tyres were straightforward to fit with the use of a tubeless inflator, the wheels coming with some really very nice tubeless tape installed. Once I had sealant in there, I had no problems with the tyres deflating.
Fitting the cassette and rotors was just as easy, and during the process I was pleased to find that Mavic has adopted the use of a ratchet hub system, a definite plus. Using a ratchet hub should lead to easier servicing and better longevity. It has a nice sound to it, too – on the quieter side, if that appeals.
Once I had fitted the wheels to my bike I was somewhat surprised to see that they weren't perfectly true, but it's something that can happen in the manufacturing process. They were only just out of true, so it didn't stop me riding them, and they didn't go any more out of true throughout the review period.
Out on the road, the way they feel is, honestly, very similar to almost every set of carbon wheels I've used. They feel stiffer than aluminium wheels when out of the saddle, but not uncomfortably stiff laterally when riding on rougher road surfaces. They've performed well.
One big difference, coming from a set of 50mm-deep wheels, was the reduction in noise when just rolling along. These roll really quietly, without that loud whooshing you can get with deeper rims.
Weight
The other notable thing about the Cosmic S 42s is their weight. Mavic claims 1,660g, and on the road.cc Scales of Truth they were 1,675g with tubeless tape installed.
You can certainly get lighter and cheaper wheels from lesser known brands. Take the Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset, for example, which came in at 1,449g for a deeper 50mm set, for £699.
One area where this extra weight might come from is the steel J-bend spokes, which weigh more than straight-pull counterparts, but generally cost less.
If Mavic has chosen to use some cheaper components to get these wheels down to hit the price point of £900, that's fine by me, and it makes getting spares like new spokes super easy; it's just worth bearing in mind there are some small drawbacks.
I've ridden the wheels through some of the UK's really unpleasant autumnal weather, including floods and heavy rain, and have had no problems with the bearings or spokes. If I had, then getting into these is pretty straightforward if you know what you're doing, the only slightly special tool you need being circlip pliers.
One slight frustration I have had with these wheels is when freewheeling somewhat aggressively – so if I'd been out of the saddle in quite a big gear, and then I suddenly sat down and freewheeled, for example: the hub seems to take a second to disengage, leading to the chain trying to push my legs round a little bit more, and sending the chain a bit crazy. It's not a big issue, but it's the one downside I've found when I've been using them. Chances are it's due to added seal friction, which helps keep water out, so it's a bit of a balancing act.
It's worth bearing in mind that Mavic gives these wheels a maximum weight limit of 120kg, for bike and rider, so if you're on the larger side it's something to be aware of.
Value
Coming in at £900 for the pair, they're certainly cheaper than any other set of Mavic carbon disc brake wheels, which range from £1,420 all the way up to £4,300. But although it's nice to see the French brand producing more affordable wheels, it's a price that can be beaten.
Those aforementioned Velocites, for example, come in at £699, and the Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Core wheels are now a fiver less at RRP than when John reviewed them, and currently reduced to £500.
Hunt, too, offers its 40 Carbon Disc wheelset for £829.99, currently discounted to £663.20, with a claimed weight of 1,433g.
Conclusion
If you're looking for the lowest weight or best features for your money then I'd suggest going elsewhere, but as a set of wheels that do it all, albeit not topping any tables, and with the reassurance of a big brand name, the Cosmic S 42s are a solid choice.
Verdict
Well-made set of carbon wheels at the more affordable end of the market, but not the lightest or stiffest
Make and model: Mavic Cosmic S 42 Disc
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Mavic says: "Welcome to a new dimension in cycling. The Cosmic S 42 Disc wheel, with its ultralight all-carbon rim, delivers instant acceleration and improved control.
Thanks to a 21mm internal width, this wheel maximizes tire volume, increasing confidence, improving efficiency and optimizing cornering performance.
A profile height of 42mm and wind-tunnel-tested flat spokes maximize the Cosmic S 42 Disc's aerodynamics and give it lateral stability at high speeds. Cyclists looking for versatility on undulating or mountain roads will find what they're looking for. Low weight guarantees excellent capabilities on the toughest slopes, so you can tackle the Alpe d'Huez like it's a hill. Mavic's UST Tubeless Ready technology simplifies tire installation, offering improved comfort and efficiency.
High-quality spokes, durable bearings and our ID360 freewheel technology guarantee exceptional strength and longevity. Hand-assembled in Europe, the Cosmic S 42 Disc is the result of Mavic's extensive experience in manufacturing high-quality wheels.
The Cosmic S 42 Disc's exceptional dynamics and remarkable fluidity provide versatility for cyclists seeking optimal performance in all conditions. With its reliability and ease of maintenance, it's a long-lasting investment that's ready for any challenge. Don't look too long for the ideal wheel: The Cosmic S 42 Disc is here to bring the level of performance to your ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Mavic lists these details:
Dynamic and easy to ride
Lightweight full carbon rim brings low inertia for instant acceleration and improved control
21mm internal width maximises tyre volume for improved confidence, efficiency and cornering grip
Disc specific wheel design perfectly handles the disc brake constraints
All terrain versatility
42mm rim profile and flat spokes are wind tunnel proven for low wind resistance and high lateral stability at high speed
Low overal weight means excellent climbing abilities
Mavic UST tubeless ready improves comfort, efficiency and tyre installation
Reliable and easy to service
High quality hubs thanks to long lasting bearings and the proven reliability of our ID360 freewheel technology
Standard J-Bent spokes for easy service
Hand-assembled in Europe
Specs
Weight
Weight Pair : 1660 g
Weight Front : 775 g
Weight Rear : 885 g
Rims
Material: 100% carbon fiber
Height: 42 mm
Internal width: 21 mm
Drilling: traditional (front/rear 24 holes)
Braking: disc
ETRTO size: 622x21TC
Tire: UST Tubeless Ready - Use with Mavic Tubeless Tape
Spokes
Material: steel
Shape: bent radius, round (front and rear)
Nipples: steel, ABS, black
Lacing: crossed 2 (front and rear)
Hubs
Body material: aluminium
Body design:CLASSIC
Disc standard: Center Lock® only
Axle material: aluminum
Axle size: front 12x100 / rear 12x142 - Convertible to quick release with adapters (not included)
Freewheel technology: Instant Drive 360
Freewheel: Shimano HG road
Bearing technology: QRM automatic setting - sealed cartridge
Compatibility
Freewheel body: convertible SRAM XD road (kit V2580101 sold separately)
Freewheel body: convertible SHIMANO HG light road (kit V3850101 sold separately)
Freewheel body: convertible SHIMANO MS (kit V3990101 sold separately)
Freewheel body: convertible CAMPAGNOLO ED (kit V3440101 sold separately)
Freewheel body: convertible CAMPAGNOLO N3W (kit V4270101 sold separately)
Front axle adapters: 12x100 convertible to 9x100 (kit V2680301 sold separately)
Rear axle adapters: 12x142 convertible to 9x135 (kit V2510801 sold separately)
Rear axle adapters: 12x142 convertible to 12x135 (kit V2510901 sold separately)
Delivered with
User guide
Rim tape mounted on wheel
UST valve not mounted on wheel
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
7/10
Although not perfectly true out of the box, everything else is well made. There isn't much grease applied inside the hubs, so I'd recommend topping that up for the winter months.
Rate the wheel for performance:
7/10
These are decent carbon wheels. They ride well and accelerate fine, but aren't the stiffest wheels out there.
Rate the wheel for durability:
7/10
Rate the wheel for weight
6/10
A little heavier than some – the 45mm-deep Zipp 303S wheelset (RRP £1,090) we reviewed back in 2020 was a little lighter at 1,550g.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
They're cheaper than most mainstream offerings, without feeling cheap, but they are beaten on price and weight by smaller brands.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels were a little out of true when they arrived but haven't got any worse.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Nice and easy, and setting them up tubeless was easy too.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
The rim tape is really well fitted, and the tubeless valves are solid too.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I've been pleased with how these have performed; they're not the most high-end race wheels, but for the price they're a good set and have held their own.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
I like the use of a ratchet hub system.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are on the lower end of the spectrum for carbon wheels from bigger brands, at that sub £1,000 mark, but there are lighter and cheaper options from the likes of Hunt, JRA and Velocite.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yep
Would you consider buying the wheel? If I was looking for some wheels at this price point, maybe.
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? As a first exploration into carbon wheels, maybe.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're pretty decent overall; they're priced somewhat competitively when compared with other mainstream brands, considering their depth and the materials used, and perform pretty well. They aren't especially light or stiff, but they ride nicely.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Add new comment
5 comments
I would avoid Mavic ratchet hubs - just not robust enough. Mine lasted a less than a year. I replaced all the internals (IIRC it comes to over £100) and it failed again a few months later. Shame, as they are beautifully quiet and function well until they fail.
What is it with Mavic and freehubs?
The ratchet hub is a positive? Literally every Mavic-wheel-owner I know has had the ratchet hub fail on them. Sometimes during half iron distance triathlons, sometimes in the middle of Galloway forest, miles from any road 😒
Then they've had them repaired, and had them fail again: they aren't for for purpose.
It appears that 'ratchet' in the reviewer's comment is the DT Swiss no-doubt-excellent arrangement of 2 opposing rings of teeth, so 'ratchet-ratchet' as opposed to 'pawl-ratchet'. This impression is confirmed by looking up 'Mavic ratchet kit' which looks to be the same idea. The implication of the comment is that pawls are obsolete technology in old-style hubs. I don't think I've ever ridden a hub with these 2 opposing rings, but I have 60 years use of pawls. I seem to remember, decades ago, that one of the pawl springs broke but I don't know how I found that out- perhaps an odd noise. So, none of my pawl hubs have failed in use. When I next need a hub, I'm planning on a Hope Pro 5, and looking on their website, their 6 pawls are alive and kicking. I'm attracted by the super-technology of the 6-pawl KOM Xeno, but it seems overkill for a road hub when even the El-Cheapo hub that came with the £650 Vitus Substance gravel is still running well (it was the non-eyelet rims that were the problem). Summary: it is clearly not the case that ratchet-ratchet is automatically better than 'pawl-ratchet'.
Yeah, I think DTS's patent ran out, so Mavic (and others) copied the design.
Except for the fact that DTS make reliable freehubs: Mavic didn't copy that.
After a winter of occasional riding, I had a problem with my rear hub pawls getting a bit rusty and then they stuck in the disengaged position which is not conducive to effective pedalling. Luckily this happened whilst I was fettling at home and I happened to have an older rear wheel with the same hub, so was able to just swap the freehub over.