HED Wheels Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset

If you're looking for a high-quality, versatile wheelset you'll find plenty to admire in the HED Vanquish Pro V45. Designed to excel across a variety of terrains and conditions, they combine sleek aesthetics and impressive real-world performance, but they also come in heavier than some, so won't be a weight-weenie's first pick. You'll find more options in our guide to the best road bike wheels.

With an RRP of £2,090, the Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset is a premium all-rounder aimed at road cyclists seeking a balance of speed, comfort and durability. But at 1,599g (including rim tape and tubeless valves), they're not the lightest, either for this money or for less.

The rims feature a rounded U-shaped profile with a 45mm depth, designed to optimise aerodynamics and crosswind stability. This depth strikes a balance between climbing efficiency and flat-terrain speed. HED also offers deeper V62 and V82 models for those who prioritise aerodynamics.

With a 22.4mm internal width and a hooked rim design, the Vanquish Pro V45s cater to modern tyre standards, including tubeless setups. They're built with Sapim Sprint spokes, known for their strength and stiffness, and the hubs feature EZO precision bearings for smooth-rolling performance.

The wheels are, as the label says, 'Handmade in the USA' – and to my eye the engineering is meticulous. Straight out of the box, they exude class and craftsmanship with their high-quality carbon finish and clean, understated decals.

Tubeless setup

The wheels arrive with rim tape applied (very precisely), and HED's own tubeless valves feature a contoured rubber seat that matches the rim's profile perfectly. This design not only simplifies tubeless setup but also enhances the seal's reliability.

Setting them up tubeless was impressively straightforward. Using 28mm Continental GP5000 TR S tyres, I encountered minimal resistance getting them onto the rims. Inflation with a tubeless booster was quick and hassle-free.

Once inflated, the tyres formed a seamless, flush profile with the rim edge, thanks to the 22.4mm internal width. This not only enhances aerodynamics but also contributes to a smoother ride.

Pressure points

HED's specification regarding maximum tyre pressure is lower than most other manufacturers, with a limit of – according to the pressure chart – just 70psi for 28mm tyres (though 67psi on the rim sticker, and 80psi listed in the tech details on the website). That's around 8-10psi lower than my usual pressure, but I stuck to 70 to ensure safety and avoid any potential damage.

I did, however, experience a puncture on one ride, caused by a piece of flint, and although the tubeless sealant managed to stop the leak after a few revolutions, I needed to stop and top up the pressure with a CO2 canister. This experience reinforced my preference for slightly higher pressures to provide a buffer for such scenarios.

Weighty matters

The wheels feel robust and ready for anything, instilling confidence and promising durability to match their premium price tag, though as I said above, their weight is noticeably higher than some (cheaper) competitors that deliver comparable aerodynamic benefits.

Hunt's Sub50 Limitless Aero Disc wheels, for example, cost less (£1,479) and weigh 1,410g, though they use a hookless rim design, which limits tyre compatibility. And Scribe's Core Superlight 60-D wheels have a hooked rim for wider compatibility and weigh only 1,486g – for just £999.

Despite the higher weight, the Vanquish Pro V45s spin up quickly on the road, suggesting that the additional mass may be concentrated in the hubs or other non-rotational components.

Performance

Out on the road, the wheels delivered a sublime ride experience. Even on Wiltshire's neglected, cracked roads, they felt super smooth, with the lower tyre pressure likely contributing to the exceptional ride comfort, minimising road buzz and enhancing overall feel through the contact points.

Despite the lower pressures, the wheels maintained good sidewall support during sprints and standing climbs. My Specialized Tarmac SL7 felt lively and responsive without any hint of squelchiness. The Sapim Sprint spokes undoubtedly play a role in ensuring lateral stiffness, providing a solid platform for power transfer.

When freewheeling, the wheels exhibited an effortless glide thanks to the EZO precision bearings. The freehub engagement at 13.3 degrees felt smooth and efficient, accompanied by a pleasantly muted buzz that's far less intrusive than some – the high-pitched whine of Hunt wheels, for instance.

Even during a blustery ride in the aftermath of Storm Darragh, the 45mm rims demonstrated impressive crosswind stability. HED's engineering focus on maintaining stable handling across typical cycling yaw angles has paid off, making these wheels a reliable choice for variable conditions.

Value

While the HED Vanquish Pro V45 undercuts premium offerings such as the Enve SES 4.5 at £3,350, which offers similar depth and weight, you are also getting a class-leading lifetime warranty as opposed to HED's five-year warranty.

And, as I pointed out earlier, the HEDs are both more expensive and heavier than wheelsets from Hunt and Scribe (and Hunt's H-Care lifetime crash replacement policy adds further appeal). Velocite's excellent Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset is also both lighter and deeper, and £999.

However, I'm not convinced these competitors match HED's craftsmanship and high-quality finish.

Where the HED Vanquish Pro V45s truly shine is in their crosswind stability and smooth ride quality, which sets them apart from many competitors. If you prioritise these attributes you might think the extra investment worthwhile.

Conclusion

The HED Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset offers a compelling blend of quality, comfort and stability. While its weight and price place it at a disadvantage compared to some competitors, it excels in delivering a smooth ride and confident handling in challenging conditions. The wheels spin up quickly, suggesting thoughtful design despite the overall heft.

If you seek handmade craftsmanship, excellent crosswind stability, and reliable performance, the HEDs are a solid choice. There are, however, lighter and more affordable alternatives.

Verdict

Smooth rolling and well rounded, offering aero gains without handling instability in blustery conditions, but not the lightest