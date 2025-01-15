HED Wheels Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset

If you're looking for a high-quality, versatile wheelset you'll find plenty to admire in the HED Vanquish Pro V45. Designed to excel across a variety of terrains and conditions, they combine sleek aesthetics and impressive real-world performance, but they also come in heavier than some, so won't be a weight-weenie's first pick. You'll find more options in our guide to the best road bike wheels.
> Buy now: HED Vanquish Pro V45 for £2,090 from South West Velo
With an RRP of £2,090, the Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset is a premium all-rounder aimed at road cyclists seeking a balance of speed, comfort and durability. But at 1,599g (including rim tape and tubeless valves), they're not the lightest, either for this money or for less.
The rims feature a rounded U-shaped profile with a 45mm depth, designed to optimise aerodynamics and crosswind stability. This depth strikes a balance between climbing efficiency and flat-terrain speed. HED also offers deeper V62 and V82 models for those who prioritise aerodynamics.
With a 22.4mm internal width and a hooked rim design, the Vanquish Pro V45s cater to modern tyre standards, including tubeless setups. They're built with Sapim Sprint spokes, known for their strength and stiffness, and the hubs feature EZO precision bearings for smooth-rolling performance.
The wheels are, as the label says, 'Handmade in the USA' – and to my eye the engineering is meticulous. Straight out of the box, they exude class and craftsmanship with their high-quality carbon finish and clean, understated decals.
Tubeless setup
The wheels arrive with rim tape applied (very precisely), and HED's own tubeless valves feature a contoured rubber seat that matches the rim's profile perfectly. This design not only simplifies tubeless setup but also enhances the seal's reliability.
Setting them up tubeless was impressively straightforward. Using 28mm Continental GP5000 TR S tyres, I encountered minimal resistance getting them onto the rims. Inflation with a tubeless booster was quick and hassle-free.
Once inflated, the tyres formed a seamless, flush profile with the rim edge, thanks to the 22.4mm internal width. This not only enhances aerodynamics but also contributes to a smoother ride.
Pressure points
HED's specification regarding maximum tyre pressure is lower than most other manufacturers, with a limit of – according to the pressure chart – just 70psi for 28mm tyres (though 67psi on the rim sticker, and 80psi listed in the tech details on the website). That's around 8-10psi lower than my usual pressure, but I stuck to 70 to ensure safety and avoid any potential damage.
I did, however, experience a puncture on one ride, caused by a piece of flint, and although the tubeless sealant managed to stop the leak after a few revolutions, I needed to stop and top up the pressure with a CO2 canister. This experience reinforced my preference for slightly higher pressures to provide a buffer for such scenarios.
Weighty matters
The wheels feel robust and ready for anything, instilling confidence and promising durability to match their premium price tag, though as I said above, their weight is noticeably higher than some (cheaper) competitors that deliver comparable aerodynamic benefits.
Hunt's Sub50 Limitless Aero Disc wheels, for example, cost less (£1,479) and weigh 1,410g, though they use a hookless rim design, which limits tyre compatibility. And Scribe's Core Superlight 60-D wheels have a hooked rim for wider compatibility and weigh only 1,486g – for just £999.
Despite the higher weight, the Vanquish Pro V45s spin up quickly on the road, suggesting that the additional mass may be concentrated in the hubs or other non-rotational components.
Performance
Out on the road, the wheels delivered a sublime ride experience. Even on Wiltshire's neglected, cracked roads, they felt super smooth, with the lower tyre pressure likely contributing to the exceptional ride comfort, minimising road buzz and enhancing overall feel through the contact points.
Despite the lower pressures, the wheels maintained good sidewall support during sprints and standing climbs. My Specialized Tarmac SL7 felt lively and responsive without any hint of squelchiness. The Sapim Sprint spokes undoubtedly play a role in ensuring lateral stiffness, providing a solid platform for power transfer.
When freewheeling, the wheels exhibited an effortless glide thanks to the EZO precision bearings. The freehub engagement at 13.3 degrees felt smooth and efficient, accompanied by a pleasantly muted buzz that's far less intrusive than some – the high-pitched whine of Hunt wheels, for instance.
Even during a blustery ride in the aftermath of Storm Darragh, the 45mm rims demonstrated impressive crosswind stability. HED's engineering focus on maintaining stable handling across typical cycling yaw angles has paid off, making these wheels a reliable choice for variable conditions.
Value
While the HED Vanquish Pro V45 undercuts premium offerings such as the Enve SES 4.5 at £3,350, which offers similar depth and weight, you are also getting a class-leading lifetime warranty as opposed to HED's five-year warranty.
And, as I pointed out earlier, the HEDs are both more expensive and heavier than wheelsets from Hunt and Scribe (and Hunt's H-Care lifetime crash replacement policy adds further appeal). Velocite's excellent Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset is also both lighter and deeper, and £999.
However, I'm not convinced these competitors match HED's craftsmanship and high-quality finish.
Where the HED Vanquish Pro V45s truly shine is in their crosswind stability and smooth ride quality, which sets them apart from many competitors. If you prioritise these attributes you might think the extra investment worthwhile.
Conclusion
The HED Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset offers a compelling blend of quality, comfort and stability. While its weight and price place it at a disadvantage compared to some competitors, it excels in delivering a smooth ride and confident handling in challenging conditions. The wheels spin up quickly, suggesting thoughtful design despite the overall heft.
If you seek handmade craftsmanship, excellent crosswind stability, and reliable performance, the HEDs are a solid choice. There are, however, lighter and more affordable alternatives.
Verdict
Smooth rolling and well rounded, offering aero gains without handling instability in blustery conditions, but not the lightest
Make and model: HED Wheels Vanquish Pro V45 wheelset
Size tested: 700C, 45mm deep
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
HED says: "Designed by the same minds and handmade by the same hands that created the Vanquish Pro series, this wallet-friendly option offers the same aerodynamic rim profile and performance edge as our pro line at a price point that saves room in the budget for a few equally fast kits. Going fast is about drag reduction AND predictability.
"Get ready to turn heads at the next group ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
From HED:
Vanquish 45 Overview:
Intended Use: Road Race/All-Road
Tubeless Compatible
Inner rim width: 22.4mm
Optimal Tire Size: 28c
Rim Specs:
Rim Weight 453g
Internal Width: 22.4mm
External Width: 30.9mm
Depth: 45mm
Hole Count: 24
ERD (Includes Washers): 555
Wheelset Build:
Hubs:
Front Hub: 12x100mm axle. Centerlock
Bearing: EZO Japan 6902RS x 2
Rear Hub: 12x142mm axle. Centerlock.
Freehub: 4 pawl: 13 degree engagement.
Bearing: EZO Japan 6902RS x 4
Spokes:
Sapim Sprint, hooked
Wheelset Weights:
Front: 757g
Rear: 896g
Wheelset:1653g +/- 30g
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Super smooth ride feel, if a little heavy on the scales.
Rate the wheel for durability:
9/10
No issues during testing, and my previous experience with HED TT wheels has been excellent.
Rate the wheel for weight
6/10
Not exactly heavy, but they can't match some such as the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset at 1,337g and Scribe's Core Superlight 60-D wheels at 1,486g – both of which are less than half the price.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Decent value for a handmade, made in the USA offering, but they sit in a lonely middle ground between the ultra expensive boutique brands like Enve (~£3k+) and the more value-orientated offerings of the likes of Velocite and Hunt (£1,000-1,300).
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels stayed true throughout the review period.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
My go-to tyres (28mm Continental GP5000 S TR Tubeless) were easy to fit and seal without issue.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
Wheels came with neatly installed rim tape and HED's own tubeless valves. The valves have a contoured rubber seat to aid sealing against the rim. As it's a regular Presta valve, I did have to remove the valve core to allow more rapid inflation during fitment of my tubeless tyres.
No spare spoke or skewers were provided.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're designed for all-round fast group rides, and delivered in spades.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Predictable, easy handling in blustery UK winter winds.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Heavier than the competition.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Not a bad price for something handmade in the USA, but they can't match the outright value of some cheaper options on the market, as shown in the main review.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
A good all-round set of wheels with noticeable aero gains without instability in crosswinds, and they're backed up with plenty of stiffness and a USA build quality. But they can't quite match the weight or outright value of some cheaper options.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
