review
Wheels
Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset2024 Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset.jpg

Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset

8
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Jun 19, 2024 09:45
0
£699.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Well built, light and aero – all for not a lot of cash
Aerodynamic benefits
Hardly affected by crosswinds
Impressive weight
Well priced
Weight: 
1,449g
Contact: 
velocitewheels.com
Velocite's Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc wheelset is a really good blend of performance, low weight and value, all boosted from an aesthetics point of view by the high gloss finish. It's an impressive set of all-rounders to ride and live with.

As the name suggests, the Hyperdrives use a 50mm-deep carbon fibre rim as their key ingredient, with the main focus being on aerodynamics.

It's a job they do well, with a noticeable wind-cutting boost when above 17-18mph, and a sweet 'swooshy' noise when you are flying along on the tarmac.

Wheels of 50mm and deeper can be a bit of a handful on windy days, the cause often being the shape of the rim itself. The rim profile used here doesn't suffer, though, with the Hyperdrives remaining easily controllable regardless of where the wind is coming from. 

Riding past a gap in a hedge with a full-on sidewind was probably the only time I found it noticeable, but even then it didn't affect the front end of the bike or the steering at all. 

Another trade-off that deep-section rims can have is weight, but that isn't a problem here as the Hyperdrives are a svelte 1,449g – 674g front, 775g rear – which is especially impressive when you consider the price.

Lateral stiffness is also impressive, so getting out of the saddle to accelerate up to cruising speed is met with no rotor rub or feeling of flexibility, which makes them just as capable as a set of climber's or sprinter's hoops too.

The ratchet system freehub is very quick to engage, giving instant bite under acceleration either from rolling or a complete standstill.

2024 Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset - rear hub.jpg

In fact, from a performance point of view I really can't find anything to criticise.

Nor can I in terms of durability. Velocite says there is a level of 'all road' elements to the build, so you can use them for light gravel riding too. I spent a couple of months hammering them around the poorly surfaced back lanes and took in a couple of dry, compacted byways for good measure and didn't have a single issue with trueness or spoke tension.

2024 Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset - spoke nipple.jpg

Although the review period is relatively short, the Hyperdrives' build quality is so good I'm confident they should remain reliable. The wheels are hand-assembled in the UK, and Velocite offers a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.

The rims are manufactured from high-modulus carbon fibre and have an internal width of 21mm, an external width of 29mm.

Velocite says the rim is aerodynamically optimised for 28mm to 32mm tyres, but they are compatible with up to 45mm.

2024 Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset - rim detail 1.jpg

It can supply the wheels with tyres fitted for another £130 (as it did with our set), but if you don't choose this route I can confirm that fitting and removing a couple of different road tyre sizes saw no hardship. Things were tight enough that I'd not be worried about a tyre popping off the rim at high pressure, but I'd still be able to fix a puncture at the side of the road.

A hooked rim means they're compatible with tubeless setups and standard clinchers if you want to run inner tubes.

Velocite has specced Pillar's Wing spokes for low weight (4.3g each) and a bit of aero boost from their flat shape.

These are mated to Hyperdrive X hubs fitted with steel bearings and that rachet system I mentioned above, which offers 32-tooth engagement.

2024 Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset - front hub.jpg

As I said earlier, the whole build feels well specced and reliable. The wheels feel solid, too, and offer a great ride quality. Considering how stiff and deep the rims are you might expect some harshness or 'buzziness' but there's none.

Value

For this depth and weight, the Hyperdrives offer decent value for money, too. The Fulcrum Speed 42 wheelset that Aaron reviewed earlier this year is similar on both counts but costs more than double.

Matt reviewed the Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheelset at the beginning of the year and was very impressed, and at 1,425g they are light too. And price-wise they are a reasonable £1,399, but that's still more than double the Velocites.

With the Hyperdrives being 'optimised for mixed terrain', the Scope R5.A All-Road wheelset is a near direct competitor. I was impressed with the way they rode and that they coped with sidewinds well. But again, they're nearly twice the price at £1,386.45 and much weightier, too, at 1,820g.

Conclusion

Overall, the Hyperdrives are very good, offering a lot of performance for very little money, backed up by a feeling of longterm reliability.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset

Size tested: 700C

Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Velocite says, "The Hyperdrive 50mm disc brake wheelset, a meticulously engineered marvel that seamlessly integrates aerodynamic efficiency, dynamic handling, and superior comfort. This wheelset stands as a game-changer, redefining the expectations for high-performance road wheels and transforming every ride into a dynamic pursuit of speed, all while ensuring a luxuriously comfortable journey."

They offer great performance, for a good price.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?

From Velocite:

HYPERDRIVE 50MM TECH SPECS

Rims | Superior 700c Design Crafted with passion and precision by our dedicated data team. Drawing inspiration from cutting-edge aerodynamic principles, the Hyperdrive 50mm showcases unparalleled stability, even in demanding wind conditions. This is achieved by using our Hyperdrive technology using a combination of its 21mm internal and 29mm external width alongside a defining 50mm profile.

Bearings | The Heartbeat of Smoothness At the core of our wheelset's efficiency is key this is achieved by the Ldrag bearing system. Tested for its low-friction, it ensures that every ounce of your effort is transformed into forward motion. This isn't just about speed it's about redefining the riding experience. More miles and less maintenance allow for cheaper running costs for your performance addition.

Tyres | Tailored Flexibility The beauty of our Hyperdrive technology lies in its versatility. While the rim is aerodynamically tailored for 28-32mm tyres, its adaptability doesn't end there. Whether you're looking for the sleek efficiency of a 28mm or the ruggedness of a 45mm, the Hyperdrive 50mm has you covered. Additionally, its tubeless-ready design ensures compatibility with both clincher and tubeless tyres, offering riders a spectrum of choices.

Hubs | The Nexus of Performance Our Hyperdrive X hubs are the epicentre of wheel performance. The straight-pull rachet hub is a testament to this. Crafted with a robust low-drag freehub body, it perfectly balances power delivery and weight. From ensuring a firm grip through our circular dropout interface to enabling rapid 36-tooth engagement every aspect has been refined for peak performance.

Aero-Optimised Spokes In our quest for perfection, even the spokes were analysed. We chose Pillar wing extra light spokes (4.3g) known for their low drag profile ensuring that they cut through the air, minimising resistance and enhancing wheel performance.

Axles | Universally Adaptive Understanding the diverse needs of riders our axles are designed for 12mm thru-axles with the use of our in-house adaption kit they can accommodate quick release and 16mm thru-axles with the use of a conversion kit. Regardless of your equipment, our axle design promises a snug fit, enhancing stability and ride confidence.

Hand-Crafted Precision The Hyperdrive 50mm wheelset is not just machine-made, It's artisan-crafted. Each set is hand-assembled in the UK, ensuring every detail is perfect and undergoes rigorous quality checks to guarantee peak performance. We back this with our 3-year guarantee see T&Cs here.

Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
 
9/10
Rate the wheel for value:
 
7/10

Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?

Yes, the wheels stayed true and tight throughout the review period.

How easy did you find it to fit tyres?

No problems at all.

How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?

Our setup worked very well indeed.

Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's a fast-rolling set of lightweight wheels, versatile for all kinds of terrain.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel

Low weight and aero.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They compare very well, coming in at less than half the price of some very good competitors.

Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes

Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes

Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a very complete package – a wheelset that is hugely versatile, will lower the weight of your stock wheelset on all but the most high-end of machines, and will do it without breaking the bank.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

