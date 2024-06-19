Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc Wheelset

Velocite's Hyperdrive Carbon 50mm Disc wheelset is a really good blend of performance, low weight and value, all boosted from an aesthetics point of view by the high gloss finish. It's an impressive set of all-rounders to ride and live with.

As the name suggests, the Hyperdrives use a 50mm-deep carbon fibre rim as their key ingredient, with the main focus being on aerodynamics.

It's a job they do well, with a noticeable wind-cutting boost when above 17-18mph, and a sweet 'swooshy' noise when you are flying along on the tarmac.

Wheels of 50mm and deeper can be a bit of a handful on windy days, the cause often being the shape of the rim itself. The rim profile used here doesn't suffer, though, with the Hyperdrives remaining easily controllable regardless of where the wind is coming from.

Riding past a gap in a hedge with a full-on sidewind was probably the only time I found it noticeable, but even then it didn't affect the front end of the bike or the steering at all.

Another trade-off that deep-section rims can have is weight, but that isn't a problem here as the Hyperdrives are a svelte 1,449g – 674g front, 775g rear – which is especially impressive when you consider the price.

Lateral stiffness is also impressive, so getting out of the saddle to accelerate up to cruising speed is met with no rotor rub or feeling of flexibility, which makes them just as capable as a set of climber's or sprinter's hoops too.

The ratchet system freehub is very quick to engage, giving instant bite under acceleration either from rolling or a complete standstill.

In fact, from a performance point of view I really can't find anything to criticise.

Nor can I in terms of durability. Velocite says there is a level of 'all road' elements to the build, so you can use them for light gravel riding too. I spent a couple of months hammering them around the poorly surfaced back lanes and took in a couple of dry, compacted byways for good measure and didn't have a single issue with trueness or spoke tension.

Although the review period is relatively short, the Hyperdrives' build quality is so good I'm confident they should remain reliable. The wheels are hand-assembled in the UK, and Velocite offers a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.

The rims are manufactured from high-modulus carbon fibre and have an internal width of 21mm, an external width of 29mm.

Velocite says the rim is aerodynamically optimised for 28mm to 32mm tyres, but they are compatible with up to 45mm.

It can supply the wheels with tyres fitted for another £130 (as it did with our set), but if you don't choose this route I can confirm that fitting and removing a couple of different road tyre sizes saw no hardship. Things were tight enough that I'd not be worried about a tyre popping off the rim at high pressure, but I'd still be able to fix a puncture at the side of the road.

A hooked rim means they're compatible with tubeless setups and standard clinchers if you want to run inner tubes.

Velocite has specced Pillar's Wing spokes for low weight (4.3g each) and a bit of aero boost from their flat shape.

These are mated to Hyperdrive X hubs fitted with steel bearings and that rachet system I mentioned above, which offers 32-tooth engagement.

As I said earlier, the whole build feels well specced and reliable. The wheels feel solid, too, and offer a great ride quality. Considering how stiff and deep the rims are you might expect some harshness or 'buzziness' but there's none.

Value

For this depth and weight, the Hyperdrives offer decent value for money, too. The Fulcrum Speed 42 wheelset that Aaron reviewed earlier this year is similar on both counts but costs more than double.

Matt reviewed the Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheelset at the beginning of the year and was very impressed, and at 1,425g they are light too. And price-wise they are a reasonable £1,399, but that's still more than double the Velocites.

With the Hyperdrives being 'optimised for mixed terrain', the Scope R5.A All-Road wheelset is a near direct competitor. I was impressed with the way they rode and that they coped with sidewinds well. But again, they're nearly twice the price at £1,386.45 and much weightier, too, at 1,820g.

Conclusion

Overall, the Hyperdrives are very good, offering a lot of performance for very little money, backed up by a feeling of longterm reliability.

