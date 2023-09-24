Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Core disc brake wheels

Just Riding Along's Mahi Mahi Core disc brake wheels are a good value upgrade over the stock wheels you'll find on many bikes, shedding some weight and giving a modest but worthwhile aerodynamic boost.
These wheels from JRA's reasonably priced Core range are a bit of a bargain, with useful features, and a refreshing lack of the fluff that pushes up the price of many carbon fibre wheels.
I'm always sceptical of component testers who say they can feel a difference when they replace a pair of wheels with ones that are just 100g or so lighter. However, the Mahi Mahi Core wheels replaced the stock set on the Giant Defy I tested recently, and with narrower, lighter tyres the whole shebang was some 600g lighter. The bike certainly felt livelier, though I'm still doubtful that the weight difference accounted for the change in feel; after all, it's still a small percentage of the total system weight. However, the lighter tyres will have lower rolling resistance than the Giant tyres they replaced, and between the deeper rims and better profile they almost certainly cut through the air better.
That makes the Mahi Mahi Cores a worthwhile upgrade over the stock wheels you'll find on even some quite expensive bikes.
When you first roll out on these wheels they're nicely silent. That's good: a lack of pinging and popping is a sign of competent wheelbuilding that doesn't leave the spokes twisted.
In fact, if you had to build a wheel to my tastes these are almost what you'd end up with. The rims are 40mm deep, which gives an aerodynamic improvement over lower-profile rims, and they're joined to the hubs with 24 J-bend spokes per wheel. The hubs have Center Lock mounts for your brake rotors, so you can remove them easily if you're packing your bike for travel, and there are now plenty of alternatives to Shimano's rotors if you don't want to feel locked in to the big S.
The aluminium freehub body has a small but effective steel insert to stop your sprockets digging in and the Sapim nipples are brass for longevity and corrosion resistance. I've fought too many seized aluminium nipples over the years to use anything else, though Sapim and JRA claim their 7075 aluminium nipples are more durable than brass and have a corrosion-resistant coating.
Just Riding Along reduces the cost of Core wheels by limiting your customisation options. For example, you can have the regular Mahi Mahi wheels in 24, 28 or 32 spokes, and in 30mm, 40mm and 50mm depths. The Core wheels also use steel bearings instead of the more expensive version's stainless steel. The only thing you can tweak is the spokes: Sapim CX-Ray bladed spokes will cost you an extra £24/wheel over the stock Sapim D-Light double-butted spokes.
You do have a full range of freehub choice, though. Shimano 11-speed and Campagnolo 11/12-speed are options at no extra cost. Shimano Microspline will cost you an extra £16; SRAM XD-R adds £9, and Campagnolo N3W 13-speed is £22.
Because the rims aren't especially deep, they're stable in side winds. Unlike some deeper rims, you don't get that exciting moment of being blown around as you pass a gap in a hedgerow.
At 100kg, I'm bang on the rated maximum weight for these wheels, but I've been pleasantly surprised that they haven't budged at all in use. I even fitted them to my Giant Revolt E+ gravel bike, subjecting them to the extra weight and power that bike brings, and they just went, 'Yeah, whatever.'
Tubeless tyres (one Schwalbe and one Hutchinson) went on without any fuss. I only needed a standard track pump to pop them into place. Nominally 25mm tyres end up 30mm wide. With the 30.5mm maximum width that gives a profile that, in theory at least, should exhibit good aerodynamics.
Value
The less-expensive carbon wheels sector has exploded in the last few years, and you really are spoilt for choice if you're looking for a wheel upgrade that doesn't cost a fortune.
Although £700 isn't a bad price for the Mahi Mahi Cores, they do face some stiff competition – especially when you start to look at current discounts.
The Prime Orra 700C Carbon Gravel Wheels we tested recently, for example, have an rrp of £599.99 and are actually on sale for just £529.99 – although they are a hookless design, so you can only use them with tubeless tyres.
If you want something deeper, Prime's Doyenne 56 Carbon Disc Wheels will give you that extra aero boost – they have the same rrp but are currently selling for just £498.99, though they're a shade on the heavy side. Stu reviewed those earlier this year.
The Mahi Mahi Cores are cheaper than the similar Vel 60 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheels at full price, £799, but those currently discounted to just £519, which has to make them worth a look.
It's also hard to go past the Scribe Inception Aero Wide+ 42-D Carbon Wheels, which we were also really impressed with. They were £720 when we tested them last year, but are currently on sale for £599.
You'd expect wheel specialist Hunt to have some solid offerings in this category and you'd be right. Its 40 Carbon Aero Disc wheels were £779 but are currently just £662.15, and they're light too. If you want a little more speed (and can afford a bit more cash), check out the 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels for £949.
Conclusions
This a nippy, reliable and well-made pair of wheels, and though not as big a bargain as some, it's still a sensible price. I'd be slightly tempted to spend the extra £145 on the regular Mahi Mahi wheels to get the option of more spokes and different rim depths, and the stainless bearings, but in these straitened times it's refreshing to see a wheel company offering a less spendy option like this.
Who should buy the Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Core disc brake wheels?
Got a disc brake bike with regular, low-profile wheels? Put them on the scales. If they're in the 1,900-2,000g range (and far too many off-the-peg wheels are) then these will save you some weight and improve your bike's aerodynamics. Pairing them with low-rolling-resistance tyres yields a detectable improvement in speed and ride feel without any of that pesky extra training.
Verdict
Quick and sturdy do-everything wheels; a sound choice in the 'less expensive carbon wheels' category
Make and model: Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Core disc brake wheels
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
They're disc brake wheels with carbon fibre rims.
Just Riding Along says:
Carbon disk brake specific wheels with 40mm deep rim and centre-lock disk hubs. Core series specification gives these wheels a lower price point.
Fast and reliable road disk brake wheelset featuring our popular 40mm deep Mahi Mahi. In our Core series wheels it is built onto our proven reliable Centre-lock J-bend hubs for a light weight, fast wheelset at a new lower price.
As standard the wheels are built with Sapim D-Light spokes which offer the best mix of light weight, strength and low price – but there is also the option to upgrade to bladed CX-Ray spokes for a slight aero gain and weight reduction of 12g per wheel.
Core series wheels
Our back to basics wheel range, we've cut out the frills - such as colours and kept to simpler specs to keep the price down. But we haven't compromised on the build quality or the wheels core functionality, hence the name Core wheels.
TPI steel bearings not TPI stainless steel - Excellent bearing without the top prices we pay for stainless
Sapim silver brass pro-lock nipples used throughout - These reduce the wheel building time by being non-binding
J-bend hubs The lowest price and most reliable hubs in our range
Limited options allow us to build multiple wheels at once saving time in the workshop.
Limited logos Smaller logos that take less time to etch
All our wheels are still handbuilt in our York workshop with the same high quality of finish, backup and warranty you would expect.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Key components
hubs : JRA centre-lock J-bend hubs with laser etched JRA logo, steel bearings
rim : JRA Mahi mahi 40 carbon rims, tubeless compatible, hook bead, 24 hole front 24 hole rear with black water transfer decals
spokes : Sapim D-Light J-bend black spokes or Sapim CX-Ray J-bend black spokes
nipples : Sapim silver brass secure-lock nipples
weight: with Sapim D-light spokes – pair 1595g (front 740g / rear 855g), with Sapim CX-Ray – pair 1568g (front 730g / rear 838g)
freehub: Shimano 11 speed or Campagnolo 12 speed are included in base price. All other freehubs are available at extra cost.
rider weight limit: 100kg
recommended tyre widths: 25mm – 34mm
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
9/10
Tight, evenly tensioned spokes and tidily finished components.
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
No complaints in any department; they really do Just Work.
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
8/10
There are lighter wheelsets out there, but these are decent for the price.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Some comparable wheels are currently cheaper, but at rrp these aren't far behind.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
They did; no issues.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Trivial; tubeless tyres go on with just a track pump.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
Tubeless rim tape came fitted and did the job. No skewers as these were 12mm through-axle wheels.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Absolutely fine; they Just Roll Along very nicely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Price; weight; construction quality.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
A higher spoke count option would be nice for us big 'uns.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Although £700 isn't a bad price, the Mahi Mahi Cores do face some stiff competition – especially when you start to look at current discounts.
The Prime Orra 700C Carbon Gravel Wheels we tested recently, for example, have an rrp of £599.99 and are actually on sale for just £529.99 – although they are a hookless design, so you can only use them with tubeless tyres. If you want something deeper, Prime's Doyenne 56 Carbon Disc Wheels will give you that extra aero boost – they have the same rrp but are currently selling for just £498.99, though they're a shade on the heavy side.
The Mahi Mahi Cores are cheaper than the similar Vel 60 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheels at their full price of £799, but those currently discounted to just £519, which has to make them worth a look.
It's also hard to go past the Scribe Inception Aero Wide+ 42-D Carbon Wheels, which we were also really impressed with. They were £720 when we tested them last year, but are currently on sale for £599.
You'd expect wheel specialist Hunt to have some solid offerings in this category and you'd be right. Its Carbon 40 Disc wheels were £779 – in fact £879 when we tested them last year – but are currently just £662.15, and they're light too. If you want a little more speed (and can afford a bit more cash), check out the 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels for £949.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Yes there are cheaper options, but these are very good wheels, handbuilt in the UK, at a decent price. 'Nuff said.
Age: 56 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
