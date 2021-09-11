BZ Optics TOUR Photochromic Glasses HD Lenses

The Tour Photocromic Glasses with HD Lenses from BZ Optics offer excellent clarity, a snug fit and a lens colour that works really well for those rides that shift between dawn and day, or day to dusk. They put a fair amount of frame in your eyeline though, if that kind of thing bothers you.

Available with either a graphite or matt white frame, the Tour glasses come with photochromic hi-definition copper-coloured lenses. If you haven't come across photochromic before, basically it means the tint changes from lighter to darker as the sunlight intensifies.

I found the change quite subtle on the Tours; you don't really notice it happening, which is a good thing, but neither did I find them sluggish moving from sunlight to shade or vice-versa.

The colour means the lenses are suitable for pre-dawn/low light (Cat 1) up to Cat 3 – strong sunshine – and they typically stop around two-thirds of visible light. This makes them ideal for long day rides or commuting in the autumn or spring, when you might be leaving or arriving with a lot less light.

The lenses themselves deliver some excellent clarity with no distortion, while still giving quite bold colours considering the tint. I had no issues with them steaming up, and they have resisted scratches.

As with most glasses on the market, the frame and arms are TR90-grade thermoplastic, which is very flexible and helps should you drop or sit on them.

I found the shape and fit of the Tours to be very good. The adjustable nosepiece and rubberised temple sections make them very secure, even when you are hot and sweating.

The arms are attached with small screws instead of just clipping into place, which is something I like to see. There's a fair amount of movement there when you aren't wearing them, but it doesn't come through as vibration when you have them on.

The only downside for me is that there's quite a lot of the frame in your eyeline, both top and bottom, and when you glance over your shoulder. It doesn't really give you any blind spots or anything; I just prefer a less restrictive view.

Value

For £94.99 though, I reckon the Tours offer decent value for money considering the top-quality lenses. The Koo Orion glasses I recently tested are kind of similar but don't come with photochromic lenses, although you can buy extra lenses and swap them over.

They are £159 though, and it'd cost you £60 for lighter lenses.

I recently tested the Tifosi Slice Fototec Light Night Lens glasses, which offer a similar level of photochromic range, but with a lot less frame. They are just £89.99, so a smidge cheaper than the Tours.

Conclusion

These shades are a good choice if you ride in a wide range of light conditions, and don't mind a bit of frame in your eyeline.

Verdict

Smooth-reacting photochromic lenses and a great fit, so long as you don't mind seeing a bit of frame

