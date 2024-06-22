100% Hypercraft Gloss Black Photochromic Lens

These 100% Hypercraft glasses in gloss black with a photochromic lens have a decent range of visible light transmission and a quick reaction time. They also offer a comfortable fit, which initially felt loose but proved to be secure even on the roughest rides.
Buy now: 100% Hypercraft glasses with photochromic lens for £134.99 from Cyclestore
The large single lens gives loads of coverage, making the Hypercrafts ideal for all kinds of riding on various terrain. They keep out dust and road spray easily, and the majority of the wind – though the lens vents do allow some of it through, and as the hayfever season has begun that meant I did end up with itchy eyes.
The vents are there to reduce fogging, I guess, and they do a decent job of that – even on wet and humid days I had no issues with the lens steaming up.
Visibility is great, with no frame to get in your way, which makes them ideal if you ride on busy roads and often need to check over your shoulders.
The clarity of the curved lens is also very good, with no distortion anywhere, and thanks to hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments any form of liquid just beads off. They work very well in the rain.
They also offer full UV400 protection against UVA and UVB rays.
At 22g it's going to come as no surprise that they are barely noticeable when worn, and the rubber grip doesn't put any pressure on your nose. There isn't much pressure from the arms either – to the point that I was a bit worried that they might not stay on my face on rough sections, but that turned out to be unfounded. They were easily secure enough for gravel riding and even trail running.
The Hypercrafts are available in various frame colours and with various lenses. Ours have a photochromic lens, which becomes darker in brighter conditions, reducing the amount of light transmission and therefore protecting your eyes.
As you might already know, lenses come in one of five filter categories ranging from 0 to 4, between 100% and 3% of visible light transmission (VLT); 0 lets through the most amount of light and 4 the least.
With a range of 89% to 24%, the lens on the Hypercrafts is good for low light conditions like overcast days up to medium strength sunny days, so it covers the majority of conditions in the UK – unless we do manage to get some bright summer days.
The speed at which the lens reacts is the key thing, though. You want something quick and smooth so you don't notice the transition, and that is what you get here.
Changing from riding in the shade under trees to sunshine saw the lens react quickly with no noticeable glare, and it's the same when you enter a tunnel or go from brightness to shaded areas. Overall, these glasses work very well indeed.
They also come with both a hard and soft case, to help keep them protected when not in use.
Value
At £149 they're slightly more expensive than the Melon Optics Alleycat glasses that Patrick was impressed with last year, which cost £140, but quite a bit more than others.
Tass reviewed BZ Optics' photochromic glasses with a bi-focal HD lens back in 2021; they're £129.95 now, but the non-bi-focal versions are £89.99.
We've reviewed a few pairs of Magicshine's glasses over the last year and generally they've impressed us when it comes to price, though it's not the only factor to consider – the Windbreaker Photochromic glasses, for example, are just £49.99, but Suvi found they'd fog up when you stop, and aren't ideal on rainy days.
Conclusion
The Hypercrafts are well made and seem durable. The lens is scratch resistant and there is plenty of flex in the arms, so if you were to drop them or sit on them they shouldn't break.
Aside from some airflow over the eyes, which won't bother everyone, they're good glasses that work in all weather conditions, with a broad range of light transmission.
Verdict
Good all-round pair of glasses with a reactive lens that is smooth in operation
Make and model: 100% Hypercraft Gloss Black Photochromic Lens
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
100% says, "Featuring UltraCarbon™ technology, 100%® frameless Hypercraft® sunglass is lighter, stronger and more dynamic than any performance shield on the market. Feel Nothing. See Everything."
They are light, comfortable and offer great coverage.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From 100%:
Superior optics with Ultra HD lenses made from crack and chemical resistant material
5.5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection
100% proprietary UltraCarbon™ material for a durable, strong and lightweight frame
100% UV protection (UV400)
Scratch-resistant lens coating of the highest quality
Streamlined Laser Cut Rimless Shield with superior ventilation positioned with aerodynamic angles
Hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment repels water, dirt, and oil
Temple arm scoops to manage moisture
Available with contrast-defining HiPER® lens and photochromic lens
Complete full-spectrum UV protection, including UVA, UVB and UV400 wavelengths
Ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit
Ultra-lightweight of 23 grams offers ultimate performance with minimal weight
Comes with a hard case, microfiber cleaning bag, replacement lens and extra alternative fit nosepad
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A quick-reacting lens and a comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Photochromic lens reacts well to light changes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Vents in the lens can let wind travel over your eyeballs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are cheaper alternatives with photochromic lenses, though they're not much more than the Melon Optics reviewed at the end of last year.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good quality glasses that work well in a range of weather and lighting conditions, though personally, glasses that allow airflow over the eyes aren't ideal.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
