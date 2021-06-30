Maap Women’s Evade Pro Base LS Jersey

Maap's Women's Evade Pro Base Long Sleeve Jersey is an incredibly lightweight and breathable full-sleeve layer for turning up the pace in the summer heat while staying protected from the sun. With the SPF 50+ rating you are effectively shielded from burning UV rays without boiling up. It's figure-hugging and a delight to wear as an alternative to sun cream.

The soft knitted fabric of the Evade's main body is incredibly thin and stretchy, moulding perfectly to hug your body. From across the chest and down the full length of the arms, a close fit has been achieved throughout.

The sleeves are made from a fabric different – a dyed honeycomb mesh – to increase airflow while providing extra coverage for protection from the sun. There's a good length to the sleeves and the cuffs hold the sleeves in place without being uncomfortably tight.

The fabric on the sleeves is certainly not as soft as the main body – in fact it's fairly rough – but I can't say it bothered me while out on the bike.

Breathability is impressive. I used this long-sleeve in conditions up to 27 degrees and, surprisingly, found that I remained a comfortable temperature across most efforts. It was only when I was really digging on a long climb without any tree coverage that things started to feel unpleasant, and not so different from using a very breathable short sleeve jersey.

The YKK Vislon zip feels smooth to use as well as robust, but it could do with a longer tag so it's easier to grab on-the-go for extra ventilation when needed. With the low-profile collar there's nothing flapping in the wind and there's no irritation here either around the neck.

The elastic hem with silicone grippers keeps the jersey perfectly in place without causing an irritation. It does the job and is unnoticeable while riding.

At the rear, three standard pockets are included for carrying nutrition and tools. There's a mesh panel beneath the pockets which helps excess heat from your lower back to escape.

High quality materials are used throughout and Maap has also considered the environmental impact of these, alongside the performance qualities. The fabrics used in the main body and sleeves are sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign's system, and the elastic hem band is Oeko-Tex certified.

This jersey is (or was) available in a beautiful selection of subtle shades, though some – including the Purple Ash on test – are sold out. You still have a choice of Guava, Steel and Navy Blue.

With an rrp of €165, which currently converts to around £142, the Evade is quite pricey for a summer layer, but it could be exactly what you're looking for and therefore well worth the extra cash.

Instead of going for a full sleeve summer jersey, you could pair up a short sleeve jersey with something like Megmeister's Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves. These cost £29.95 and are much more versatile as they can be combined with short sleeve jerseys you probably already own. Combine them with the breathable, close-fitting La Passione Duo Jersey (£80) and it comes to £109.95, so you're saving around £30.

For an alternative eco-friendly performance jersey option, the Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey (£105) paired with the arm sleeves is nearly £10 less than the Evade LS at £134.95.

Overall, this lightweight long sleeve jersey's performance is great for added protection from the sun. The build quality is impressive, as is the close and comfortable cut. It's just not as versatile as pairing a short sleeve jersey with some cooling arm sleeves, and it's more expensive.

Verdict

Lightweight long-sleeve that's ideal for UV protection on intense rides in intense sun

