Maap Women’s Evade Pro Base LS Jersey

Maap's Women's Evade Pro Base Long Sleeve Jersey is an incredibly lightweight and breathable full-sleeve layer for turning up the pace in the summer heat while staying protected from the sun. With the SPF 50+ rating you are effectively shielded from burning UV rays without boiling up. It's figure-hugging and a delight to wear as an alternative to sun cream.
The soft knitted fabric of the Evade's main body is incredibly thin and stretchy, moulding perfectly to hug your body. From across the chest and down the full length of the arms, a close fit has been achieved throughout.
The sleeves are made from a fabric different – a dyed honeycomb mesh – to increase airflow while providing extra coverage for protection from the sun. There's a good length to the sleeves and the cuffs hold the sleeves in place without being uncomfortably tight.
The fabric on the sleeves is certainly not as soft as the main body – in fact it's fairly rough – but I can't say it bothered me while out on the bike.
Breathability is impressive. I used this long-sleeve in conditions up to 27 degrees and, surprisingly, found that I remained a comfortable temperature across most efforts. It was only when I was really digging on a long climb without any tree coverage that things started to feel unpleasant, and not so different from using a very breathable short sleeve jersey.
The YKK Vislon zip feels smooth to use as well as robust, but it could do with a longer tag so it's easier to grab on-the-go for extra ventilation when needed. With the low-profile collar there's nothing flapping in the wind and there's no irritation here either around the neck.
The elastic hem with silicone grippers keeps the jersey perfectly in place without causing an irritation. It does the job and is unnoticeable while riding.
At the rear, three standard pockets are included for carrying nutrition and tools. There's a mesh panel beneath the pockets which helps excess heat from your lower back to escape.
High quality materials are used throughout and Maap has also considered the environmental impact of these, alongside the performance qualities. The fabrics used in the main body and sleeves are sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign's system, and the elastic hem band is Oeko-Tex certified.
This jersey is (or was) available in a beautiful selection of subtle shades, though some – including the Purple Ash on test – are sold out. You still have a choice of Guava, Steel and Navy Blue.
With an rrp of €165, which currently converts to around £142, the Evade is quite pricey for a summer layer, but it could be exactly what you're looking for and therefore well worth the extra cash.
Instead of going for a full sleeve summer jersey, you could pair up a short sleeve jersey with something like Megmeister's Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves. These cost £29.95 and are much more versatile as they can be combined with short sleeve jerseys you probably already own. Combine them with the breathable, close-fitting La Passione Duo Jersey (£80) and it comes to £109.95, so you're saving around £30.
For an alternative eco-friendly performance jersey option, the Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey (£105) paired with the arm sleeves is nearly £10 less than the Evade LS at £134.95.
Overall, this lightweight long sleeve jersey's performance is great for added protection from the sun. The build quality is impressive, as is the close and comfortable cut. It's just not as versatile as pairing a short sleeve jersey with some cooling arm sleeves, and it's more expensive.
Verdict
Lightweight long-sleeve that's ideal for UV protection on intense rides in intense sun
Make and model: MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "Break free in the Evade Pro Base LS Jersey. Honeycomb mesh sleeves paired with ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics increase airflow and comfort during your rides. Reflective graphics allow 360 degree visibility no matter the conditions, and SPF50+ sun protection keeps you covered for those long days in the saddle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics
Dyed honeycomb mesh long sleeves
Reflective print transfers on chest, back and sleeves
Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print
YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip
SPF 50+ sun protection factor
Signature Pro fit
Low profile collar
Anti sag back pocket
Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign® system
Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The high breathability and wicking of the fabric work very well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The quality of the materials used and the construction is very good; it suggests it's likely to last.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The close fit is comfortable and the fabric used for the main body of the jersey is super soft. The mesh sleeves can be a little irritating, though.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well for hard rides in the sun. It's breathable and I didn't get burnt.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
UV protection throughout and how breathable the sleeves are.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The high price given its lack of versatility.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
More expensive than combining Megmeister's Ultrafris Pro Cool UPF 50+ Arm Sleeves (£29.95) with the top-end Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey (£105), which comes to £134.95. The Evade is also not as versatile, although comfier than pairing together a short sleeve jersey with arm sleeves.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, on sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is an excellent long sleeve layer for riding in hot conditions that'll keep you pleasantly cool thanks to the very breathable sleeve design. There's also UV protection throughout. It's a great layer – if you can cope with the high price, given its lack of versatility.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
