The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been redesigned to incorporate sustainable materials and features for optimum comfort and durability. The efforts only add to this jersey's performance, especially in warmer weather, making it a great – if purse-emptying – choice.

The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is an updated version of MAAP's performance-orientated short-sleeve jersey and features improvements such as a bonded front hem, pocket edges and zip guard, all of which result in reduced bulk and a streamlined fit.

We've not tested the previous short sleeve model, but Anna gave the long-sleeved version four stars back in 2021.

Apart from the design updates, MAAP has also focused heavily on the jersey's sustainability credentials. The main body is now made from 70 per cent recycled knitted Italian fabric, and offers a soft and luxurious feel against the skin but harms the environment a wee bit less.

The sleeves are made of a honeycomb mesh which further enhances comfort and helps with keeping cool during rides in warm weather quite effectively.

MAAP recommends this jersey for temperatures above 20°C, and I found that it worked well on those hotter days but was not out of place in more typical British temperatures either. The long sleeves go well with arm warmers, which further extends the usage window for the jersey, so it's not solely a summer top.

In addition to the overall materials, MAAP has also redone the pockets. The new anti-sag material works well in keeping the back pockets in shape even after multiple overstuffed rides. However, the pockets have quite a deep shape and the tops sit high on the back, which makes them hard to access. Getting stuff in or out requires an arm-twisting effort, and I found this quite frustrating because it effectively made me not want to use the pockets, even though they're very nicely made and, indeed, spacious.

There is a zipped pocket at the side for valuables, too.

Designed using MAAP's Pro-fit, the jersey is tailored specifically for women, featuring a contoured shape that should accommodate the female form best. The sleeve length has been extended, and, as I said earlier, the collar is low profile. Overall, I found the fit very comfy, and the length of the jersey is perfect – if on the racier side.

There are six sizes available (XXS-XL); I tested the XS, which is what I'd wear in other brands like Rapha, and it came up true to size.

I did have one issue, though: the jersey tended to slide up while riding, even though there are silicone dots on the rear hem. It wasn't a big issue, but a different kind of silicone strip might work better.

To enhance safety in low-light situations, MAAP has included some reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves of the jersey, increasing visibility.

Value & conclusion

The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is a thoughtfully designed jersey that combines sustainable materials, an advanced – although not flawless – design, good looks and functional features, making it a top choice.

It does come with a premium price, too, though, so it is not for everyone's budget. At £165, there's no getting around the fact that this is a very expensive jersey. Yes, its performance is top-notch, but it's not without niggles.

I think one of its closest competitor is Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, which is still £40 less than the MAAP, and if we look at, for example, Altura's Endurance Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, for £80, the difference is huge (and the Altura is currently discounted to just £24).

However, the MAAP jersey does provide excellent performance in both warm and shoulder-season temperatures. It's also very stylish and uses recycled materials.

Verdict

Thoughtfully designed, combining sustainable materials, great features and classic looks

