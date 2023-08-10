The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been redesigned to incorporate sustainable materials and features for optimum comfort and durability. The efforts only add to this jersey's performance, especially in warmer weather, making it a great – if purse-emptying – choice.
The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is an updated version of MAAP's performance-orientated short-sleeve jersey and features improvements such as a bonded front hem, pocket edges and zip guard, all of which result in reduced bulk and a streamlined fit.
We've not tested the previous short sleeve model, but Anna gave the long-sleeved version four stars back in 2021.
Apart from the design updates, MAAP has also focused heavily on the jersey's sustainability credentials. The main body is now made from 70 per cent recycled knitted Italian fabric, and offers a soft and luxurious feel against the skin but harms the environment a wee bit less.
The sleeves are made of a honeycomb mesh which further enhances comfort and helps with keeping cool during rides in warm weather quite effectively.
MAAP recommends this jersey for temperatures above 20°C, and I found that it worked well on those hotter days but was not out of place in more typical British temperatures either. The long sleeves go well with arm warmers, which further extends the usage window for the jersey, so it's not solely a summer top.
In addition to the overall materials, MAAP has also redone the pockets. The new anti-sag material works well in keeping the back pockets in shape even after multiple overstuffed rides. However, the pockets have quite a deep shape and the tops sit high on the back, which makes them hard to access. Getting stuff in or out requires an arm-twisting effort, and I found this quite frustrating because it effectively made me not want to use the pockets, even though they're very nicely made and, indeed, spacious.
There is a zipped pocket at the side for valuables, too.
Designed using MAAP's Pro-fit, the jersey is tailored specifically for women, featuring a contoured shape that should accommodate the female form best. The sleeve length has been extended, and, as I said earlier, the collar is low profile. Overall, I found the fit very comfy, and the length of the jersey is perfect – if on the racier side.
There are six sizes available (XXS-XL); I tested the XS, which is what I'd wear in other brands like Rapha, and it came up true to size.
I did have one issue, though: the jersey tended to slide up while riding, even though there are silicone dots on the rear hem. It wasn't a big issue, but a different kind of silicone strip might work better.
To enhance safety in low-light situations, MAAP has included some reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves of the jersey, increasing visibility.
Value & conclusion
The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is a thoughtfully designed jersey that combines sustainable materials, an advanced – although not flawless – design, good looks and functional features, making it a top choice.
It does come with a premium price, too, though, so it is not for everyone's budget. At £165, there's no getting around the fact that this is a very expensive jersey. Yes, its performance is top-notch, but it's not without niggles.
I think one of its closest competitor is Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, which is still £40 less than the MAAP, and if we look at, for example, Altura's Endurance Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, for £80, the difference is huge (and the Altura is currently discounted to just £24).
However, the MAAP jersey does provide excellent performance in both warm and shoulder-season temperatures. It's also very stylish and uses recycled materials.
Verdict
Thoughtfully designed, combining sustainable materials, great features and classic looks
Make and model: MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 is designed for warm weather and has been redesigned to incorporate sustainable materials and features to ensure optimum comfort and durability.
MAAP says: "The Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been re-imagined with a range of sustainable materials and new design details for premium comfort and durability. The primary body is 70% recycled knitted Italian fabric with an ultra-soft skin feel, paired with a honeycomb mesh sleeve to offer all-day comfort and performance. Featuring a new bonded front hem, pocket edge and zip guard that reduces bulk and provides a sleek fit alongside anti-sag pocket material so you always look fresh. Moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool when the temperatures rise, while reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves increase visibility in low-light conditions. Constructed in our signature Pro-fit, the Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 features a contoured women's specific fit with a longer sleeve length and low profile collar."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabric
Upgraded bonded front-hem construction
Dyed honeycomb mesh sleeves
Reflective print transfers on chest, back, and sleeves
Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print
YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip
Signature Pro-fit
Low profile collar
Anti sag back pocket
bluesign® APPROVED fabrications
Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The jersey washes very well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well in warm temperatures; it effectively wicks sweat and feels comfortable even when it does get wet.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colour/overall style, fit and sweat-wicking properties.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It tends to travel up easily when riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
One of its closest competitors is Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, which is still £40 cheaper, and looking at others – Altura's Endurance Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey (£80), for example, the price difference is huge.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a great garment with stylish looks, but the high pockets and premium price tag won't be to everyone's liking. It's very good, but could do with some tweaks – and more effective silicone at the hem. It's a good/7 rather than a very good/8.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
