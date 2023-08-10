Support road.cc

MAAP Women’s Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.02023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0.jpg

MAAP Women’s Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0

by Suvi Loponen
Thu, Aug 10, 2023 09:45
£165.00

VERDICT:

Thoughtfully designed, combining sustainable materials, great features and classic looks
Great in warm temperatures
Stylish looks
Good quality
Expensive
Pockets are very high
Can slide up when riding
Weight: 
123g
Contact: 
maap.cc
The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been redesigned to incorporate sustainable materials and features for optimum comfort and durability. The efforts only add to this jersey's performance, especially in warmer weather, making it a great – if purse-emptying – choice.

The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is an updated version of MAAP's performance-orientated short-sleeve jersey and features improvements such as a bonded front hem, pocket edges and zip guard, all of which result in reduced bulk and a streamlined fit.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - hem.jpg

We've not tested the previous short sleeve model, but Anna gave the long-sleeved version four stars back in 2021.

Apart from the design updates, MAAP has also focused heavily on the jersey's sustainability credentials. The main body is now made from 70 per cent recycled knitted Italian fabric, and offers a soft and luxurious feel against the skin but harms the environment a wee bit less.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - back.jpg

The sleeves are made of a honeycomb mesh which further enhances comfort and helps with keeping cool during rides in warm weather quite effectively.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - sleeve.jpg

MAAP recommends this jersey for temperatures above 20°C, and I found that it worked well on those hotter days but was not out of place in more typical British temperatures either. The long sleeves go well with arm warmers, which further extends the usage window for the jersey, so it's not solely a summer top.

In addition to the overall materials, MAAP has also redone the pockets. The new anti-sag material works well in keeping the back pockets in shape even after multiple overstuffed rides. However, the pockets have quite a deep shape and the tops sit high on the back, which makes them hard to access. Getting stuff in or out requires an arm-twisting effort, and I found this quite frustrating because it effectively made me not want to use the pockets, even though they're very nicely made and, indeed, spacious.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - pockets.jpg

There is a zipped pocket at the side for valuables, too.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - zipper pocket.jpg

Designed using MAAP's Pro-fit, the jersey is tailored specifically for women, featuring a contoured shape that should accommodate the female form best. The sleeve length has been extended, and, as I said earlier, the collar is low profile. Overall, I found the fit very comfy, and the length of the jersey is perfect – if on the racier side.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - chest.jpg

There are six sizes available (XXS-XL); I tested the XS, which is what I'd wear in other brands like Rapha, and it came up true to size.

I did have one issue, though: the jersey tended to slide up while riding, even though there are silicone dots on the rear hem. It wasn't a big issue, but a different kind of silicone strip might work better.

2023 MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - gripper.jpg

To enhance safety in low-light situations, MAAP has included some reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves of the jersey, increasing visibility.

Value & conclusion

The Evade Pro Base 2.0 is a thoughtfully designed jersey that combines sustainable materials, an advanced – although not flawless – design, good looks and functional features, making it a top choice.

It does come with a premium price, too, though, so it is not for everyone's budget. At £165, there's no getting around the fact that this is a very expensive jersey. Yes, its performance is top-notch, but it's not without niggles.

I think one of its closest competitor is Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, which is still £40 less than the MAAP, and if we look at, for example, Altura's Endurance Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, for £80, the difference is huge (and the Altura is currently discounted to just £24).

However, the MAAP jersey does provide excellent performance in both warm and shoulder-season temperatures. It's also very stylish and uses recycled materials.

Verdict

Thoughtfully designed, combining sustainable materials, great features and classic looks

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0

Size tested: XS

Tell us what the product is for

The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 is designed for warm weather and has been redesigned to incorporate sustainable materials and features to ensure optimum comfort and durability.

MAAP says: "The Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been re-imagined with a range of sustainable materials and new design details for premium comfort and durability. The primary body is 70% recycled knitted Italian fabric with an ultra-soft skin feel, paired with a honeycomb mesh sleeve to offer all-day comfort and performance. Featuring a new bonded front hem, pocket edge and zip guard that reduces bulk and provides a sleek fit alongside anti-sag pocket material so you always look fresh. Moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool when the temperatures rise, while reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves increase visibility in low-light conditions. Constructed in our signature Pro-fit, the Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 features a contoured women's specific fit with a longer sleeve length and low profile collar."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

MAAP lists:

Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabric

Upgraded bonded front-hem construction

Dyed honeycomb mesh sleeves

Reflective print transfers on chest, back, and sleeves

Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print

YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip

Signature Pro-fit

Low profile collar

Anti sag back pocket

bluesign® APPROVED fabrications

Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

The jersey washes very well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It performed well in warm temperatures; it effectively wicks sweat and feels comfortable even when it does get wet.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The colour/overall style, fit and sweat-wicking properties.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It tends to travel up easily when riding.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

One of its closest competitors is Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, which is still £40 cheaper, and looking at others – Altura's Endurance Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey (£80), for example, the price difference is huge.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a great garment with stylish looks, but the high pockets and premium price tag won't be to everyone's liking. It's very good, but could do with some tweaks – and more effective silicone at the hem. It's a good/7 rather than a very good/8.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 52kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances

Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

