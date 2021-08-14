The MAAP Training Jersey is a well-fitted, comfortable, breathable everyday jersey that provides everything you could want from a hot weather top.
MAAP seems to have exploded onto the scene over the past three years, sitting at the premium end of the scale and pledging a commitment to sustainability. They are yet to sponsor a major road team though, so are perhaps still a little under the radar.
I was therefore interested to try out their Training Jersey, designed as the everyday jersey for hotter conditions.
It uses a lightweight fabric (89% polyamide, 11% elastane) designed for temperatures around 18-35 degrees, and it's certainly a good choice for this with impressive wicking and breathability. I was lucky enough to be testing this over the July heatwave, so I managed to test it up to around 32 degrees.
I am not going to lie and claim I was comfortable in those temperatures, because no jersey in the world could make me comfortable in 32 degrees, but it certainly helped keep me cooler than I otherwise would have been.
The material is clearly more than just mesh, though it's open enough that if I was facing proper alpine ascents I would have want something over it on the other side. Wicking is also very good, with sweat quickly and effectively moving away from the skin. Despite being pretty thin material, it doesn't go see-through at all. That may be down to the colour, but is something that I appreciate.
Helping with heat management is the full-length zip, which feels robust and is unlikely to snag or catch easily.
MAAP has used its Signature Team Fit on the jersey, which in layman's terms is essentially aero. If you're familiar with Rapha's Pro-Team jerseys it is similar to that: the arms are elongated, the body is short and the fit is close to the body.
An impressive amount of stretch allows this jersey to fit multiple body shapes easily.
One odd thing is that, off the bike, the Training Jersey feels like it's much too small. Yet once you're onboard, it fits perfectly...
This is one of the shortest jerseys I've worn and the arms are fairly tight on the bicep, but somehow, on the bike these aren't an issue.
After a quick try-on I genuinely considered contacting MAAP's brand manager to get a size or two up sent out, but – having bravely decided to soldier on (I know, right?) – with this tiny jersey, I discovered it is in fact one of the better-fitting ones I've ridden in. Silicone grippers keep it all in place well – particularly important given how short it is in the body.
It's nice to see Bluesign certification too, as it means the material is produced using only chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment.
You get the usual three large pockets on the back, and while it doesn't have a zipped pocket, that isn't uncommon in hot weather jerseys. MAAP includes a couple of reflective areas too, including a small strip on the back and another beneath the pockets.
In terms of aesthetics, this is a simple but stylish design with some fun twists; I particularly like the MAAP logo in swirls on the righthand pocket, and the white stitching on the outside. In my eyes this is a really good-looking, no-fuss jersey.
Value
At €105 (around £89 at today's exchange rate), the Training Jersey is bang in the middle of the range I would expect. The obvious comparison is the Rapha Pro-Team Training Jersey at £85, as it offers broadly the same qualities and stylish design.
Another one ticking broadly the same boxes is the Chapeau Club Pro Jersey, although the fit on the MAAP is perhaps more racy.
Overall
I was really impressed by this jersey. It does exactly what's needed for a hot weather top, with minimal fuss. The pockets are big enough, it stays in place, and it's environmentally friendly. The fit may not be for everybody, especially if you have big arms, but for me once I was on the bike it fitted like a glove.
Verdict
An impressive do-all jersey that is dependable, practical and comfortable
Make and model: MAAP Training Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "The Training Jersey has been built around comfort and durability, for each and every training session, ready to ride, wash, repeat."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Signature Team Fit
Reflective Print Transfers
Exposed YKK Vislon zip with lock
SPF 50+ sun protection factor
Set in sleeve for superior fit
Low profile collar
Internal elastic waist hem with MAAP silicone logos
Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the bluesign® SYSTEM
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Feels well made with a good choice of material, tight seams, and a robust full-length zip.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Kept me cool and comfortable during hot rides, whilst being practical enough to be used every day.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
It is a summer jersey with suitably lightweight material, but despite that feels like it could survive being a bit beaten up a little.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
This is like the Tardis of jerseys: off the bike it feels like it's too small, but in the saddle it fits perfectly. That being said, those with bigger arms may want to size up.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Stand around and the sizing seems off, but when riding it's bang on.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
This is a comfortable jersey thanks to its impressive breathability, wicking, and fit.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
This is pretty much exactly where I would expect it to sit in terms of pricing.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple. I washed it several times at 30 degrees without any issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Impressively: it is practical, comfortable, breathable, and wicks moisture well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The simplicity of the design – there's nothing too flashy, but some design details show a spark of creativity.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The arms may be a little small for some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The obvious comparison is the Rapha Pro-Team Training Jersey which comes in at £85 and offers broadly the same qualities, with a high quality material and stylish design. Another jersey that seems to tick broadly the same boxes is the Chapeau Club Pro Jersey, although the fit on the MAAP is perhaps more racy.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a solid and dependable hot weather jersey with a magical ability to seem completely the wrong size off the bike, and completely the right size on it. If you've got very big arms you may have issues, but otherwise there's little to complain about here. It's very good.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
