The MAAP Training Jersey is a well-fitted, comfortable, breathable everyday jersey that provides everything you could want from a hot weather top.

MAAP seems to have exploded onto the scene over the past three years, sitting at the premium end of the scale and pledging a commitment to sustainability. They are yet to sponsor a major road team though, so are perhaps still a little under the radar.

I was therefore interested to try out their Training Jersey, designed as the everyday jersey for hotter conditions.

It uses a lightweight fabric (89% polyamide, 11% elastane) designed for temperatures around 18-35 degrees, and it's certainly a good choice for this with impressive wicking and breathability. I was lucky enough to be testing this over the July heatwave, so I managed to test it up to around 32 degrees.

I am not going to lie and claim I was comfortable in those temperatures, because no jersey in the world could make me comfortable in 32 degrees, but it certainly helped keep me cooler than I otherwise would have been.

The material is clearly more than just mesh, though it's open enough that if I was facing proper alpine ascents I would have want something over it on the other side. Wicking is also very good, with sweat quickly and effectively moving away from the skin. Despite being pretty thin material, it doesn't go see-through at all. That may be down to the colour, but is something that I appreciate.

Helping with heat management is the full-length zip, which feels robust and is unlikely to snag or catch easily.

MAAP has used its Signature Team Fit on the jersey, which in layman's terms is essentially aero. If you're familiar with Rapha's Pro-Team jerseys it is similar to that: the arms are elongated, the body is short and the fit is close to the body.

An impressive amount of stretch allows this jersey to fit multiple body shapes easily.

One odd thing is that, off the bike, the Training Jersey feels like it's much too small. Yet once you're onboard, it fits perfectly...

This is one of the shortest jerseys I've worn and the arms are fairly tight on the bicep, but somehow, on the bike these aren't an issue.

After a quick try-on I genuinely considered contacting MAAP's brand manager to get a size or two up sent out, but – having bravely decided to soldier on (I know, right?) – with this tiny jersey, I discovered it is in fact one of the better-fitting ones I've ridden in. Silicone grippers keep it all in place well – particularly important given how short it is in the body.

It's nice to see Bluesign certification too, as it means the material is produced using only chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment.

You get the usual three large pockets on the back, and while it doesn't have a zipped pocket, that isn't uncommon in hot weather jerseys. MAAP includes a couple of reflective areas too, including a small strip on the back and another beneath the pockets.

In terms of aesthetics, this is a simple but stylish design with some fun twists; I particularly like the MAAP logo in swirls on the righthand pocket, and the white stitching on the outside. In my eyes this is a really good-looking, no-fuss jersey.

Value

At €105 (around £89 at today's exchange rate), the Training Jersey is bang in the middle of the range I would expect. The obvious comparison is the Rapha Pro-Team Training Jersey at £85, as it offers broadly the same qualities and stylish design.

Another one ticking broadly the same boxes is the Chapeau Club Pro Jersey, although the fit on the MAAP is perhaps more racy.

Overall

I was really impressed by this jersey. It does exactly what's needed for a hot weather top, with minimal fuss. The pockets are big enough, it stays in place, and it's environmentally friendly. The fit may not be for everybody, especially if you have big arms, but for me once I was on the bike it fitted like a glove.

Verdict

An impressive do-all jersey that is dependable, practical and comfortable

