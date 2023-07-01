MAAP's Alt-Road Ride LS Tee 3.0 is designed for those rides where speed isn't important, but performance still is. The Polartec material is high wicking and covers a wide temperature range, so the Tee won't spend much of the year in a drawer, while the fit still minimises any flapping. It's a big investment, but it's the type of top you can wear day in, day out, in comfort.

Looking to beat the heat? Check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys.

> Buy now: MAAP Alt_Road Ride LS Tee 3.0 for £75 from MAAP

Last year I reviewed the short-sleeved version of the MAAP Alt-Road Tee 2.0 and I was impressed overall – and I continue to be. It's a top that I've worn under a jacket through the cooler months and have been using in spring for steady rides on the gravel trails.

Apart from the long sleeves here, this Tee 3.0 is very similar to the 2.0, using the same material and having the same general overall fit, although that has been revised ever so slightly.

There are new side panels that run under the arms all the way down to the wrists, and the rear hem has been scooped a little.

The fit is great. I found it close around the shoulders and chest, and a bit more relaxed elsewhere while still retaining its shape and reducing flap as you ride into the wind.

The material has a good amount of stretch for movement on the bike, while the sleeves fit naturally when you are on the tops, hoods or drops. There is never any bunching around the inside of the elbow and there is plenty of length so they can be tucked inside the cuffs of your gloves in colder weather, leaving no exposed skin at the wrist.

As you can tell by the name, the jersey is aimed at rides that take you away from the road, so your gravel, adventure, towpath commuting or just general bimbling around, and the cut is aimed at that. That means the rear section isn't as low as you'd find on a road jersey – not a major issue unless you tend to have quite an aggressive riding position, which I do on my gravel bike. When in the drops it rides a little high, although it wasn't a problem for me as I wear bib shorts beneath any baggy shorts, but if you don't then it's something to bear in mind to avoid a draught on colder days.

MAAP offers the Tee 3.0 in six sizes from XS to XXL, and if you aren't sure on what size you need, the guide on its website seems spot on.

Moving on to the material, the Tee 3.0 uses Polartec's Power Dry which is designed to be worn next to the skin. I usually wear a baselayer all year round but shunned it to try out the MAAP and I was very impressed. It feels very soft against the skin, but the highlight is how well it wicks sweat away from the skin. I always felt fresh and dry while wearing the tee, and with a suggested temperature range of 13°C to 23°C it'll have you covered for the majority of the spring, summer and autumn.

The material (50 per cent of which is made from recycled yarns and bluesign approved, meaning any manufacturing bi-products are safe for the environment) also dries quickly, from rain or sweat, and shows no signs of bad smells when worn consistently over a week's riding. This makes it ideal for packing light when out on a bikepacking adventure or tour.

The quality is very good overall. The construction is to a high standard with no loose threads or missed stitches anywhere, and the material has stood up to general wear and tear from the outside elements and wearing a rucksack over the duration of the review period.

Three different colours are available, including black and dark blue alongside this 'Dark Desert'.

Value

Priced at £75, the Tee 3.0 isn't cheap, but my initial feelings are that because of its durability and performance it will stand the test of time and see a lot of miles covered.

Competition-wise, the first one I thought of was Rapha's Explore Long Sleeve Pullover, although it looks as though Rapha has now dropped that from its line-up. It now has the Explore Long Sleeve Zip Neck Tech T-shirt, which it describes as a lightweight long-sleeve for hot conditions. It's more expensive than the MAAP at £90.

If your budget is more limited, the dhb Trail Long Sleeve jersey – DriRelease is a decent choice. I bought a couple a while back for general riding and heading out on the gravel bike, and I'm generally impressed. The MAAP's fabric is better at wicking, but then the dhb only costs £45 (and is currently half price).

Conclusion

Overall, the MAAP is very well made, and its performance, especially its wicking capabilities, are impressive, even when the temperature starts to ramp up into the mid-20s. It's not a cheap garment, but it's versatile and durable so you'll definitely get your money's worth.

Verdict

A comfortable fit and impressive performance from a highly versatile jersey

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website