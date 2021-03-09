The Rapha Explore Long Sleeve Pullover is a very comfortable and versatile garment. It is great for chilly temperatures, with a relaxed fit that makes it good for more casual rides or even use off the bike. It is available in two colours, and both are dark with little in the way of reflective elements.

Rapha doesn't call this a jersey or a jacket, and one key element is that there are no rear pockets – just the tiny sleeve pocket I'll get to in a bit. The lack of pockets along with the style and fit suggest this is a garment aimed mostly at gravel and adventure riding, where the emphasis is more on comfort than speed and things tend to be carried on the bike rather than the rider.

The pullover uses two main fabrics: a windproof material on the shoulders and down the sleeves, and Polartec Power Grid on the chest and the back.

I used the pullover in a range of temperatures, from zero degrees up to over 10, and found it generally good for keeping me warm, especially when used with other layers such as a windproof baselayer for colder days and windproof gilet if it was changeable.

Without a windproof layer under or on top, it was chilly on faster descents where the lack of windproofing on the chest became a factor. It feels very breathable and I think would easily cope with higher temperatures as spring gets going. When riding at a higher pace up climbs I never felt that I was getting too hot or sticky, including on the shoulders and sleeves where the windproof panels are, although this isn't really an area that produces much body heat.

For colder days or if longer descents are part of a ride plan, I would combine the pullover with a gilet, adding an extra element of warmth to the area without the windproofing.

Fit

The fit of the pullover generally is good and what I would expect for this style of top – that is, relaxed but not too loose or overly baggy. I am 168cm with an 88cm chest, and following the Rapha sizing guidelines, XS fitted perfectly on the chest, shoulders and body length; the sleeves were a few centimetres longer than I would prefer, with the material bunching near the wrist, but it didn't affect performance and wasn't particularly uncomfortable.

Rapha offers the pullover in two colours, a dark green and dark blue, with no more colourful or more visible options available. While this may be aimed at off-road riding, there will doubtless be occasions when you'd use it on the road, even just short stretches to access trails, and it could be more visible. It does have some reflective tabs, but some brighter colours would be good.

As mentioned, there are no rear pockets here but there is a single zipped 'essentials' pocket on the sleeve. The zip was quite hard to open on the move, though it may ease up with more use. The pocket is small and I couldn't fit in much more than a bit of food or a small set of keys. It may be that larger sized garments have a bigger pocket, but even on the XS it feels a little smaller than it could be, with more space on the upper arm available. It was too small to fit a fairly standard size smartphone for example.

Both the windproof areas and the main body fabric feel a good thickness, and not thin or fragile. It's held up fine on bridleways and in rougher off-road use.

Washing is quite simple – in the machine at 30 degrees and no tumble drying, in keeping with most cycling garments. One small touch you might appreciate when camping out is a small tab to hang the pullover up to dry, and of course, being Rapha, it's pink.

For your £120 you're getting great fabrics and fit, and though not cheap, the price isn't too wild compared with more traditional high-performance jerseys or jackets. The Stolen Goat Raggamuffin 20 Orkaan, for example, is £5 more, though that does have some water resistance within the fabrics, and Chapeau's Etape Merino jersey is £129.99.

Pactimo's High Country Wool Jersey is another pullover style (we tested the women's in 2019) and that's £122 at rrp, though currently reduced to £61 (size S only).

If you want a high-quality, relaxed-fit pullover then Rapha has really got the brief spot on here. On its own or as a mid-layer it is very comfortable, although the sleeves were a little long for my liking; otherwise, it's a great option for more casual rides and adventures.

Verdict

Good overall fit and excellent breathability in a versatile, relaxed top

