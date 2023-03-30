MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0

MAAP's Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 can be worn as an outer garment, but has the properties of a high-performing baselayer. It's highly breathable, fast wicking, and is comfortable being worn as part of a layering system whatever the weather. It is pricey, though.
MAAP's Alt-Road range, as you can no doubt guess, is for rides away from the road. None of the kit is close cut, it's relaxed for gravel rides and adventures, while also being versatile and 'normal' looking enough to be worn away from the bike.
This Ride Tee is made from Polartec's Power Dry material, which has created a fine-mesh T-shirt with great breathability and softness against the skin. I've worn it as an outer layer with a thin baselayer underneath, on its own, or as part of a layering system under jackets as the weather has turned colder and wetter.
On the occasions that I have been working hard, or the conditions have ended up hotter than expected and the tee has got wet, it dries quickly and, more importantly, it has remained smell free. Ideal for those adventures that might see you in the wild for a few days at a time.
The fit is on the relaxed side which makes it feel airy, and I do like the fact that MAAP has dropped the rear panel a bit lower than the front for a bit of extra coverage when riding your gravel bike in the drops.
Though the fit is more relaxed than MAAP's road stuff, the size guide on the website takes this into account, so stick to what that says to make sure you get the right size.
Another neat addition is the small zipped pocket on the side, ideal for stashing a bit of cash, debit card or something of a similar size.
It's available in three colours – this Natural on test, black and Clover (green), and six sizes, XS-XXL.
The finished quality is very high indeed, with not a single missed stitch or stray thread anywhere, and the fabric is standing up well to all kinds of abuse too.
To be fair, though, it needs to be something special for £70.
FR3ND's Classic T-Shirt impressed Hollis when he reviewed it, with the only downside being that it doesn't dry as quickly as the MAAP does. It's half the price, though, so that might be a sacrifice you'd be willing to put up with.
Endura's GV500 Foyle T also scored well for Iwein. He thought it was quite expensive at £59.99, though the main fabric blend does incorporate 40% merino.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a top quality tee made out of top notch fabric; it won't disappoint – as long as you can stomach the price.
Verdict
Hard to fault on the performance side of things, but it is expensive
Make and model: MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says, "The Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 is the perfect combination of technical apparel that can perform for miles with a more casual look and feel, suitable wherever your ride takes you. Crafted from Polartec® Power Dry®, a bi-component knit that pulls moisture away from the skin, transferring it to the outer fibres for faster evaporation, providing a dry next-to-skin feel. Lightweight, highly breathable and anti-odour, the Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 helps to keep you fresh for the road ahead. Featuring a side split hem for a comfortable fit when riding alongside a side stash pocket with concealed zipper and reflective branding for added visibility. With 50% recycled PET fibre content, it's 100% bluesign® APPROVED, leaving less trace on the environment than your tyres."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
NEXT TO SKIN Polartec® Power Dry® Engineered to deliver superior mechanical wicking and next-to-skin moisture management
Lightweight, fast drying, highly breathable, odour resistant
External reflective branding
Split side hem for riding comfort
bluesign® APPROVED fabrication
Side stash pocket with concealed zipper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Following MAAP's instructions, I had no issues with washing the tee.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works well as a baselayer or outer.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material feels soft against the skin.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a lot of money for a T-shirt.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than most. FR3ND's Classic T-Shirt is £35, and Endura's GV500 Foyle T is £59.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The fabric MAAP has chosen is very good, offering all the breathability and wicking properties you need from a piece of clothing like this, but it'll cost you. Compared with very good but cheaper rivals, it's a 7 overall.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
