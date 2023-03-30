Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - casual
MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.02022 MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.jpg

MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0

7
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Mar 30, 2023 09:45
0
£70.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Hard to fault on the performance side of things, but it is expensive
Soft against the skin
Maintains shape even after loads of washes
Fast wicking & dries quickly
Highly breathable
Odour resistant
Expensive
Weight: 
132g
Contact: 
maap.cc
MAAP's Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 can be worn as an outer garment, but has the properties of a high-performing baselayer. It's highly breathable, fast wicking, and is comfortable being worn as part of a layering system whatever the weather. It is pricey, though.

MAAP's Alt-Road range, as you can no doubt guess, is for rides away from the road. None of the kit is close cut, it's relaxed for gravel rides and adventures, while also being versatile and 'normal' looking enough to be worn away from the bike.

This Ride Tee is made from Polartec's Power Dry material, which has created a fine-mesh T-shirt with great breathability and softness against the skin. I've worn it as an outer layer with a thin baselayer underneath, on its own, or as part of a layering system under jackets as the weather has turned colder and wetter.

2022 MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2 - Polartec logo.jpg

On the occasions that I have been working hard, or the conditions have ended up hotter than expected and the tee has got wet, it dries quickly and, more importantly, it has remained smell free. Ideal for those adventures that might see you in the wild for a few days at a time.

The fit is on the relaxed side which makes it feel airy, and I do like the fact that MAAP has dropped the rear panel a bit lower than the front for a bit of extra coverage when riding your gravel bike in the drops.

2022 MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2 - back.jpg

Though the fit is more relaxed than MAAP's road stuff, the size guide on the website takes this into account, so stick to what that says to make sure you get the right size.

Another neat addition is the small zipped pocket on the side, ideal for stashing a bit of cash, debit card or something of a similar size.

2022 MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2 - zip pocket.jpg

It's available in three colours – this Natural on test, black and Clover (green), and six sizes, XS-XXL.

The finished quality is very high indeed, with not a single missed stitch or stray thread anywhere, and the fabric is standing up well to all kinds of abuse too.

To be fair, though, it needs to be something special for £70.

FR3ND's Classic T-Shirt impressed Hollis when he reviewed it, with the only downside being that it doesn't dry as quickly as the MAAP does. It's half the price, though, so that might be a sacrifice you'd be willing to put up with.

Endura's GV500 Foyle T also scored well for Iwein. He thought it was quite expensive at £59.99, though the main fabric blend does incorporate 40% merino.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a top quality tee made out of top notch fabric; it won't disappoint – as long as you can stomach the price.

Verdict

Hard to fault on the performance side of things, but it is expensive

MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0

Make and model: MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

MAAP says, "The Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 is the perfect combination of technical apparel that can perform for miles with a more casual look and feel, suitable wherever your ride takes you. Crafted from Polartec® Power Dry®, a bi-component knit that pulls moisture away from the skin, transferring it to the outer fibres for faster evaporation, providing a dry next-to-skin feel. Lightweight, highly breathable and anti-odour, the Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 helps to keep you fresh for the road ahead. Featuring a side split hem for a comfortable fit when riding alongside a side stash pocket with concealed zipper and reflective branding for added visibility. With 50% recycled PET fibre content, it's 100% bluesign® APPROVED, leaving less trace on the environment than your tyres."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

MAAP lists:

NEXT TO SKIN Polartec® Power Dry® Engineered to deliver superior mechanical wicking and next-to-skin moisture management

Lightweight, fast drying, highly breathable, odour resistant

External reflective branding

Split side hem for riding comfort

bluesign® APPROVED fabrication

Side stash pocket with concealed zipper

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Following MAAP's instructions, I had no issues with washing the tee.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It works well as a baselayer or outer.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The material feels soft against the skin.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's a lot of money for a T-shirt.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's more expensive than most. FR3ND's Classic T-Shirt is £35, and Endura's GV500 Foyle T is £59.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The fabric MAAP has chosen is very good, offering all the breathability and wicking properties you need from a piece of clothing like this, but it'll cost you. Compared with very good but cheaper rivals, it's a 7 overall.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 