MAAP Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0

MAAP's Alt_Road Ride Tee 2.0 can be worn as an outer garment, but has the properties of a high-performing baselayer. It's highly breathable, fast wicking, and is comfortable being worn as part of a layering system whatever the weather. It is pricey, though.

MAAP's Alt-Road range, as you can no doubt guess, is for rides away from the road. None of the kit is close cut, it's relaxed for gravel rides and adventures, while also being versatile and 'normal' looking enough to be worn away from the bike.

This Ride Tee is made from Polartec's Power Dry material, which has created a fine-mesh T-shirt with great breathability and softness against the skin. I've worn it as an outer layer with a thin baselayer underneath, on its own, or as part of a layering system under jackets as the weather has turned colder and wetter.

On the occasions that I have been working hard, or the conditions have ended up hotter than expected and the tee has got wet, it dries quickly and, more importantly, it has remained smell free. Ideal for those adventures that might see you in the wild for a few days at a time.

The fit is on the relaxed side which makes it feel airy, and I do like the fact that MAAP has dropped the rear panel a bit lower than the front for a bit of extra coverage when riding your gravel bike in the drops.

Though the fit is more relaxed than MAAP's road stuff, the size guide on the website takes this into account, so stick to what that says to make sure you get the right size.

Another neat addition is the small zipped pocket on the side, ideal for stashing a bit of cash, debit card or something of a similar size.

It's available in three colours – this Natural on test, black and Clover (green), and six sizes, XS-XXL.

The finished quality is very high indeed, with not a single missed stitch or stray thread anywhere, and the fabric is standing up well to all kinds of abuse too.

To be fair, though, it needs to be something special for £70.

FR3ND's Classic T-Shirt impressed Hollis when he reviewed it, with the only downside being that it doesn't dry as quickly as the MAAP does. It's half the price, though, so that might be a sacrifice you'd be willing to put up with.

Endura's GV500 Foyle T also scored well for Iwein. He thought it was quite expensive at £59.99, though the main fabric blend does incorporate 40% merino.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a top quality tee made out of top notch fabric; it won't disappoint – as long as you can stomach the price.

Verdict

Hard to fault on the performance side of things, but it is expensive

