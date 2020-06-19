Lusso Turbo Vest

Lusso's Turbo Vest is a baselayer designed specifically to be worn on its own on the indoor trainer. What sets it apart from a standard baselayer is that it has three pockets across the rear like a jersey, which can be useful – though to access them you have to wear the vest over your bib shorts.
Back in September last year I tested Lusso's Race Base Vest, which I really liked. The Turbo Vest feels and looks pretty much the same, but with the addition of those pockets. I really like the Turbo Vest too.
> Buy this online here
The four-way stretch material gives you a close yet comfortable fit without restricting your movement when changing position on the bike. It's a mixture of 75% nylon, 20% Lycra and 5% polyester.
The material is very soft against the skin and is impressively breathable thanks to its mesh-like construction. When on the turbo with an open window or a fan on you do feel cool, and the fabric doesn't get overwhelmed in sweat either, unless you are absolutely smashing it. Ease off and allow the airflow to circulate and it soon dries.
The three pockets on the rear are pretty similar to those found on a typical jersey in their size and layout. The thin mesh fabric is actually pretty sturdy – on the turbo I loaded them up with various things like my phone, TV remote control, and snacks. Even with heavier items in there it didn't feel like the pockets were sagging at any point.
The only downside is that if you wear bib shorts you'll need to wear the baselayer over the top so you can access the pockets – not ideal really, as the whole point of a baselayer is to be in direct contact with your skin.
The Turbo Vest is manufactured in Manchester and the overall quality is very good, with neat and tidy stitching throughout. The size guide is spot on too.
One criticism I had of the Race Base Mesh Vest was that it could stain from perspiration when only washed at the recommended 30°C; Lusso has upped the max temperature here to 40°C which has sorted the issue.
> Turbo training tips: get the most from your home trainer
Price-wise, the Turbo Vest is on a par with the competition. Take the pockets out of the equation for a moment and it's the same price as the Alé Intimo Velo – okay, a penny less – which has a similar construction.
Chapeau's short sleeve Mesh Baselayer is the same price too, though the sleeveless option is £29.99.
The bigger thorn in the side of the Turbo Vest is its stablemate, that Lusso Race Base Vest, which is just £22.99, so you are paying an extra £12 for the pockets.
> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling baselayers
Overall, as a baselayer the Turbo Vest works very well, offering great wicking and breathability, and while the pockets aren't perfectly placed for wearing under bib shorts, they do offer an extra-secure place to stash cards or cash when riding outside.
Verdict
Impressive wicking and breathability but you'll have to wear it over your bibs to have access to the pockets
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lusso Turbo Vest
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says, "This Lusso Garment is designed to be used indoors whilst riding your turbo trainer. Designed to keep your body cool with extreme breathability, this high stretch wicking material channels heat and moisture away from the body. It features three pockets to store items away such as food/phone/remote control."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Designed for Turbo Trainer use
Rapid Moisture Transfer
Soft Touch
3 Rear Pockets Storage
High Wicking, Multi-Filament Yarns
4 way Stretch for Fit
Lightweight
White Only
Made in UK
Machine Washable at 40c
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Great wicking performance as a baselayer, but the pocket position doesn't really work for me.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sizing aligns perfectly with Lusso's guide.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing it at the recommended temperature worked fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a baselayer it performs very well, I'm just not sure whether the pockets are a massive plus for me.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive performance against the heat.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Pocket position means you have to wear it over your bib shorts.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As far as mesh baselayers go it is in a similar price range to those mentioned from Chapeau and Alé, although they don't have pockets.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, because of having to wear it over bib straps.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly
Use this box to explain your overall score
My biggest gripe is that I prefer my baselayer beneath my bib straps, which isn't possible with the Turbo Vest if you want to get to the pockets. That aside, it is very well made and does a great job of dealing with heat and moisture.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
"Lock it to a secure object. Beware knavish tricks" Like this?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4herWkGMiaM
Things you used to have but don't any more seems like it ought to be a third category of it's own.
I was following a cyclist in the dark and one minute there was a red light visible at the rear and the next second it had gone. I thought he had a...
Must be the same council who decided to repaint zigzag lines on a local ped crossing during lockdown despite there being many large potholes where...
Friction facts has RnR extreme at just under 5W, and it is supposed to be a longer lasting lube than RnR gold. ...
I'm currently looking at the Planet X Hurricane. Not sure whether to go for the Force 22 version (as I've never used SRAM) or the Ultegra. The SRAM...
Is that Graeme Obree? ...
LOL you're going to upset the Guardian readers with that comment
Which just goes to show how prevalent it is that people fail to drive to the conditions.
Agree on no.2 - the car behind wasted no time getting past, reducing your bail-out options.