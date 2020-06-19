Lusso Turbo Vest

Lusso's Turbo Vest is a baselayer designed specifically to be worn on its own on the indoor trainer. What sets it apart from a standard baselayer is that it has three pockets across the rear like a jersey, which can be useful – though to access them you have to wear the vest over your bib shorts.

Back in September last year I tested Lusso's Race Base Vest, which I really liked. The Turbo Vest feels and looks pretty much the same, but with the addition of those pockets. I really like the Turbo Vest too.

The four-way stretch material gives you a close yet comfortable fit without restricting your movement when changing position on the bike. It's a mixture of 75% nylon, 20% Lycra and 5% polyester.

The material is very soft against the skin and is impressively breathable thanks to its mesh-like construction. When on the turbo with an open window or a fan on you do feel cool, and the fabric doesn't get overwhelmed in sweat either, unless you are absolutely smashing it. Ease off and allow the airflow to circulate and it soon dries.

The three pockets on the rear are pretty similar to those found on a typical jersey in their size and layout. The thin mesh fabric is actually pretty sturdy – on the turbo I loaded them up with various things like my phone, TV remote control, and snacks. Even with heavier items in there it didn't feel like the pockets were sagging at any point.

The only downside is that if you wear bib shorts you'll need to wear the baselayer over the top so you can access the pockets – not ideal really, as the whole point of a baselayer is to be in direct contact with your skin.

The Turbo Vest is manufactured in Manchester and the overall quality is very good, with neat and tidy stitching throughout. The size guide is spot on too.

One criticism I had of the Race Base Mesh Vest was that it could stain from perspiration when only washed at the recommended 30°C; Lusso has upped the max temperature here to 40°C which has sorted the issue.

Price-wise, the Turbo Vest is on a par with the competition. Take the pockets out of the equation for a moment and it's the same price as the Alé Intimo Velo – okay, a penny less – which has a similar construction.

Chapeau's short sleeve Mesh Baselayer is the same price too, though the sleeveless option is £29.99.

The bigger thorn in the side of the Turbo Vest is its stablemate, that Lusso Race Base Vest, which is just £22.99, so you are paying an extra £12 for the pockets.

Overall, as a baselayer the Turbo Vest works very well, offering great wicking and breathability, and while the pockets aren't perfectly placed for wearing under bib shorts, they do offer an extra-secure place to stash cards or cash when riding outside.

Verdict

Impressive wicking and breathability but you'll have to wear it over your bibs to have access to the pockets

