Lusso Momentum Summer Glove

by Stu Kerton
Wed, Sep 09, 2020 15:45
£19.99

VERDICT:

Well made, firmly padded gloves that keep you cool and comfortable
Quality stitching
Just the right amount of padding
No snot/sweat wipe
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike

Sleek and simple – that's how I'd describe the Momentum Summer Gloves from Lusso. There's just enough padding to damp the vibrations out, and they're well made throughout. The price is good, too.

I like a mitt that's quite minimalistic for padding – I don't really want anything subduing the feedback from the road. That makes the Momentum gloves ideal for me.

2020 Lusso Momentum Summer Glove 3.jpg

The HD foam padding is just a couple of millimeters thick and reasonably firm, so it doesn't squish around too much when compressed between your hand and bar. It's also positioned in just the right place.

Beneath the padding is a suede palm which is soft to the touch, and it remains smooth too when you're moving your hands – there's very little in the way of bunching.

2020 Lusso Momentum Summer Glove 2.jpg

The lycra upper offers a close fit and keeps the whole glove in place, meaning there's no need for a Velcro tab or anything which can lead to irritation. This also gives a bit of an aero boost to the Momentum, with a smooth transition to your wrist if you're chasing marginal gains in a race or time trial.

The only thing I really miss is some kind of sweat wipe on the back of the thumb, but plenty of gloves seem to omit that these days.

There are a good range of sizes – five in fact – with a 'handy' measurement chart on Lusso's website, and a range of colours too if this blue doesn't match your kit.

At £19.99 they're bang in line with Van Rysel's RoadR 900 gloves and Altura's Club Mitts, while being cheaper than the La Passione PSN gloves by a fiver.

The quality is impressive too, which means they're definitely worth the price. I've had no issues with durability either.

Conclusion

Lusso has delivered a good quality, high performing pair of summer mitts in the Momentum, and offers virtually all the detailing you need.

Verdict

Well made, firmly padded gloves that keep you cool and comfortable

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Momentum Summer Glove

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says it's a: "Race fitting glove with all day comfort."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso lists:

Great flexibility and grip

Soft suede palm with HD foam padding

Second skin feel

4 way stretch fabric

Ultra Light

Hard wearing

Pull off tabs

80% Polyester 20% Lycra

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Follow Lusso's sizing guide and you should have no issues.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I had no issues with chucking them in a 30 degree wash with my other cycling kit.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Ideal for hot days when you want a bit of added comfort and protection.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Minimal yet firm padding.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No sweat wipe.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Priced the same as many other quality mitts (see review).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Apart from the lack of a sweat wipe on the thumb, there is very little I can criticise the Momentum gloves for. They're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

