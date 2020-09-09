Lusso Momentum Summer Glove

Sleek and simple – that's how I'd describe the Momentum Summer Gloves from Lusso. There's just enough padding to damp the vibrations out, and they're well made throughout. The price is good, too.

I like a mitt that's quite minimalistic for padding – I don't really want anything subduing the feedback from the road. That makes the Momentum gloves ideal for me.

The HD foam padding is just a couple of millimeters thick and reasonably firm, so it doesn't squish around too much when compressed between your hand and bar. It's also positioned in just the right place.

Beneath the padding is a suede palm which is soft to the touch, and it remains smooth too when you're moving your hands – there's very little in the way of bunching.

The lycra upper offers a close fit and keeps the whole glove in place, meaning there's no need for a Velcro tab or anything which can lead to irritation. This also gives a bit of an aero boost to the Momentum, with a smooth transition to your wrist if you're chasing marginal gains in a race or time trial.

The only thing I really miss is some kind of sweat wipe on the back of the thumb, but plenty of gloves seem to omit that these days.

There are a good range of sizes – five in fact – with a 'handy' measurement chart on Lusso's website, and a range of colours too if this blue doesn't match your kit.

At £19.99 they're bang in line with Van Rysel's RoadR 900 gloves and Altura's Club Mitts, while being cheaper than the La Passione PSN gloves by a fiver.

The quality is impressive too, which means they're definitely worth the price. I've had no issues with durability either.

Conclusion

Lusso has delivered a good quality, high performing pair of summer mitts in the Momentum, and offers virtually all the detailing you need.

Verdict

Well made, firmly padded gloves that keep you cool and comfortable

