Sleek and simple – that's how I'd describe the Momentum Summer Gloves from Lusso. There's just enough padding to damp the vibrations out, and they're well made throughout. The price is good, too.
I like a mitt that's quite minimalistic for padding – I don't really want anything subduing the feedback from the road. That makes the Momentum gloves ideal for me.
The HD foam padding is just a couple of millimeters thick and reasonably firm, so it doesn't squish around too much when compressed between your hand and bar. It's also positioned in just the right place.
Beneath the padding is a suede palm which is soft to the touch, and it remains smooth too when you're moving your hands – there's very little in the way of bunching.
The lycra upper offers a close fit and keeps the whole glove in place, meaning there's no need for a Velcro tab or anything which can lead to irritation. This also gives a bit of an aero boost to the Momentum, with a smooth transition to your wrist if you're chasing marginal gains in a race or time trial.
The only thing I really miss is some kind of sweat wipe on the back of the thumb, but plenty of gloves seem to omit that these days.
There are a good range of sizes – five in fact – with a 'handy' measurement chart on Lusso's website, and a range of colours too if this blue doesn't match your kit.
At £19.99 they're bang in line with Van Rysel's RoadR 900 gloves and Altura's Club Mitts, while being cheaper than the La Passione PSN gloves by a fiver.
The quality is impressive too, which means they're definitely worth the price. I've had no issues with durability either.
Conclusion
Lusso has delivered a good quality, high performing pair of summer mitts in the Momentum, and offers virtually all the detailing you need.
Verdict
Well made, firmly padded gloves that keep you cool and comfortable
Make and model: Lusso Momentum Summer Glove
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says it's a: "Race fitting glove with all day comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Great flexibility and grip
Soft suede palm with HD foam padding
Second skin feel
4 way stretch fabric
Ultra Light
Hard wearing
Pull off tabs
80% Polyester 20% Lycra
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Follow Lusso's sizing guide and you should have no issues.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I had no issues with chucking them in a 30 degree wash with my other cycling kit.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Ideal for hot days when you want a bit of added comfort and protection.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Minimal yet firm padding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No sweat wipe.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Priced the same as many other quality mitts (see review).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Apart from the lack of a sweat wipe on the thumb, there is very little I can criticise the Momentum gloves for. They're very good.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
