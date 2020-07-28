The La Passione PSN gloves are designed to match the Italian brand's signature PSN jersey, with 13 available colours that correspond exactly with every jersey in the range. However, with their minimal padding, high level of comfort and stylish, simple aesthetic that goes with any jersey, these gloves perform well in their own right and fit like the idiom.

Cycling seems to be going through an unashamed matchy-matchy period at the moment and La Passione is one of the brands driving it. The Italian company uses single, bold, block colours to striking effect, and to pair one of its chic PSN jerseys with a pair of ratty old mitts would just not be right.

However, that's not to say the PSN gloves, which come in 13 colours to match every possible PSN jersey and even have a back that's made from the same stretchy polyester/elastane fabric, are just a fashion accessory. I found they worked well as lightweight summer mitts and are comfortable, breathable, lightweight and quick drying. And the La Passione dotted-line logo is generic-looking enough that it can be worn with other jerseys without an obvious clash of brands – if that kind of thing upsets you.

Some people like gel inserts and thick padding but I've always preferred less bulk at the interface between palms and bar. What starts off as a comfortable cushion under the heel of the hand can become the hand equivalent of a stone in your shoe after four hours of riding. So the thin foam inserts of the PSN gloves, which were well positioned and whose edges were imperceptible once compressed, were ideal.

The minimum of seams on the synthetic suede palm also got a thumbs-up from me – some gloves have seams ricocheting all over the place in the name of an anatomical fit, when a smooth surface is more comfortable most of the time.

The PSN gloves don't have silicone or other grip-enhancing features on the palms, but their grip on the bar and smooth hoods is fine.

The backs are very stretchy and the palms very supple, making the fit more forgiving than that of other gloves made from more rigid fabrics. As with the PSN jersey, the gloves come up slightly smaller than other brands' gloves, but the sizing guide on the website is accurate. It might be worth sizing up rather than down if you're in between, though. Liam found the backs of the La Passione Duo gloves a little too high, leading to the fabric bunching. The PSNs have a lower cut, finishing just below the wrist and remaining crease-free.

If you wear your gloves tight, there's a nice little tab sewn between the middle and ring fingers that you grab to pull them off.

The lightweight, synthetic La Passione gloves can be flung straight in the wash after riding and put on the radiator, where they will dry quickly and you can put them back on the next day fresh, clean and soft. I wouldn't necessarily expect them to last for years, since Lycra is not particularly hardwearing and nor does it pretend to be, but they've withstood a good few rides and wash cycles so far with no signs of degradation, even at the raw-cut fingers.

Value and conclusion

The PSN gloves don't have gel inserts, a nose-wipe panel, Velcro closure or the other features that many gloves have – including cheaper ones such as the Altura Club mitts – but they have a low weight, minimal padding, a simple and chic design (in a choice of 13 colours) and are comfortable. If you're looking for a lightweight pair of summer gloves, these are very good.

Verdict

Lightweight, minimal, stylish mitts that are comfortable, breathable and ideal for summer riding

