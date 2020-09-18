Love Mud Bheesty

The Bheesty from British brand Love Mud, part of Alpkit, is a handy way of fitting an extra bottle to your bike. It's a simple, easy-to-install accessory that could be useful for bikepacking or touring, or even within an aero bar setup for time trials or triathlons for a between-the-arms hydration option. It won't suit all styles of riding, though.

The Bheesty is a simple design, made from aluminium. As you can see from the photos, it comprises a slim rectangular section with threads to attach a bottle cage, and fits to your bike by replacing your stem top cap. A cutout section ensures it is easy to access the stem bolt.

The Bheesty can be mounted so it sits above the stem (as pictured) or behind the stem, in front of the rider. This second position will be dependent on having enough height from the stem to the top tube and also on your pedalling style, as it might get in the way.

You can alter the angle, then tighten the bolt to lock it in place. No torque settings are given, but as it will be carrying up to around 1kg with a full bottle, it would be sensible to assume it will need to be quite tight.

While a bottle cage and bottle are going to be the most likely candidates, it could in theory be used to attach any type of accessory that fits to traditional cage bolts.

The security of the bottle is dependent on the quality and performance of the cage and bottle used; it would be wise to use one that is especially good at holding a bottle because of its location.

With a bottle attached, the arm can act as a long lever and does mean that it's possible to unscrew the top cap bolt by mistake. It's not that likely to happen, but is something to be aware of, and a slight downside to the overall design.

Given the size and simplicity of the Bheesty, it's a little expensive – there are certainly cheaper adapters that allow extra water carrying, such as the Zefal Gizmo for £5.99, the Topeak Versamount at £7.99 and the SKS Anywhere adapter at £9.99.

If your stem is the last possible place for adding a cage, though, the Bheesty is probably the one to 'bheet'.

Verdict

Useful design for those who need an extra water-carrying option

