review
Accessories - misc

Love Mud Bheesty

7
by mattpage
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 15:45
0
£15.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Useful design for those who need an extra water-carrying option
Simple to install
Lightweight
Position makes for easy access
Potential to act as tool-free lever to undo the stem top cap bolt
Cage and bottle combination needs to be really secure
Might restrict view of stem/out front-mounted computers
Weight: 
42g
Contact: 
alpkit.com

The Bheesty from British brand Love Mud, part of Alpkit, is a handy way of fitting an extra bottle to your bike. It's a simple, easy-to-install accessory that could be useful for bikepacking or touring, or even within an aero bar setup for time trials or triathlons for a between-the-arms hydration option. It won't suit all styles of riding, though.

> Buy this online here

The Bheesty is a simple design, made from aluminium. As you can see from the photos, it comprises a slim rectangular section with threads to attach a bottle cage, and fits to your bike by replacing your stem top cap. A cutout section ensures it is easy to access the stem bolt.

2020 Alpkit Love Mud Bheesty-topcapview.jpg

The Bheesty can be mounted so it sits above the stem (as pictured) or behind the stem, in front of the rider. This second position will be dependent on having enough height from the stem to the top tube and also on your pedalling style, as it might get in the way.

You can alter the angle, then tighten the bolt to lock it in place. No torque settings are given, but as it will be carrying up to around 1kg with a full bottle, it would be sensible to assume it will need to be quite tight.

2020 Alpkit Love Mud Bheesty-side.jpg

While a bottle cage and bottle are going to be the most likely candidates, it could in theory be used to attach any type of accessory that fits to traditional cage bolts.

> Cycling luggage for beginners: explore all the options

The security of the bottle is dependent on the quality and performance of the cage and bottle used; it would be wise to use one that is especially good at holding a bottle because of its location.

2020 Alpkit Love Mud Bheesty-Bottle2.jpg

With a bottle attached, the arm can act as a long lever and does mean that it's possible to unscrew the top cap bolt by mistake. It's not that likely to happen, but is something to be aware of, and a slight downside to the overall design.

2020 Alpkit Love Mud Bheesty-bottleattached.jpg

Given the size and simplicity of the Bheesty, it's a little expensive – there are certainly cheaper adapters that allow extra water carrying, such as the Zefal Gizmo for £5.99, the Topeak Versamount at £7.99 and the SKS Anywhere adapter at £9.99.

If your stem is the last possible place for adding a cage, though, the Bheesty is probably the one to 'bheet'.

Verdict

Useful design for those who need an extra water-carrying option

road.cc test report

Make and model: Love Mud Bheesty

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Love Mud says, 'Bheesty replaces your stem cap to provide a handy adjustable handlebar mounting point for your bottle cage'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Made from aluminium, essentially of three parts: a rectangular section with bolt threads, a stem cap and cam with bolt lock.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

No torque recommendations given, but does seem to hold tight.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Two potential fitting options, although behind the stem won't fit all bikes/riders.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10

Nice simple and lightweight design.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

There are cheaper options for mounting extra bottles, although this is neater than most.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Fits in just a few minutes, and so long as a good, secure cage and bottle are used, it holds tight.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

How quick it was to fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Can act as a big lever and accidentally knocking it caused it all to move and the stem cap bolt to unscrew slightly.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are cheaper options for similar adapters to allow extra water carrying, such as the Zefal Gizmo at £5.99, the Topeak Versamount at £7.99, and the SKS Anywhere adapter for £9.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Potentially, if other more secure carrying options weren't possible.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? As above. If I knew other carrying options weren't possible...

Use this box to explain your overall score

For riders who prefer water bottles over other options, such as a hydration pack, it is a simple, easy to attach method, but it's vital to use a good cage and bottle.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 168  Weight: 62

I usually ride:   My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb,

