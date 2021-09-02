Support road.cc

review
Bags

Liv Vecta Seat Bag

9
by Lara Dunn
Thu, Sep 02, 2021 09:45
0
£19.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Well made, effective, protective and easy to use – it's all you need at a reasonable price
Tough
Straightforward design
Effective
Good value
Weight: 
104g
Contact: 
www.liv-cycling.com
Well made, rugged and straightforward to use, the Liv Vecta Seat Bag does just what you need a seat pack to do – and at a reasonable price too. There's not a lot wrong with it.

This 0.6l pack fastens to the saddle rails using two anti-slip Velcro straps, while another goes round the seatpost. It's super easy to fasten to the bike in a matter of moments and sits securely without any movement, tucking neatly under the saddle well out of the way.

The outer is a tough water-resistant fabric with smooth toughened areas, and opens with a water-resistant zip. It works as you'd expect – it resists water pretty well, but can't stop it from getting in entirely as it's not waterproof.

2021 Liv Vecta Seat Bag.jpg

There's an LED light clip tab with reflective accents, and other reflective bits and bobs dotted about the bag.

2021 Liv Vecta Seat Bag - back.jpg

Inside, the main cavity has two useful elasticated straps for securing things like CO2 supplies, and there's a small mesh pocket in the lid that's handy for stuff like patches. It's enough space for the basics, such as a multitool, CO2, a snack, a windproof jacket and patches, with a smidgeon of capacity left for creative packers.

2021 Liv Vecta Seat Bag - inside.jpg

This seat pack is available in a slightly larger (1l) size if you need more, though it costs a bit more as well (£23.99).

Value

At £19.99, the Liv Vecta is firmly mid-market. It's £1 less than the Evoc Seat Bag, 1p less than the very light Vel Waterproof Saddle Bag Small, and £2 less than the Fizik Saddle Bag 2021 at £21.99. And while the Liv is a good bit heavier than any of those, none of them have light loops.

Essentially, Liv has taken all of the features you really need in a seat pack and put them together in a solid, rugged package at a very reasonable mid-market price. It's a great option.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Liv Vecta Seat Bag

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Liv says the 'Vecta Seat Bag allows you to carry the essentials in a water resistant ProTextura fabric construction pack with water-resistant nylon zip closure. Easy to install and secure using anti slip hook and loop Velcro straps, Vecta includes an internal pocket, reflective strip for improved low light visibility and a clip for hanging your rear light.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Material: ProTextura

Closure: Water-resistant nylon zip

Fixing: Anti-slip hook-and-loop Velcro straps

Features: Reﬂective strip, taillight hanger, internal pocket

Small: 0.6L - 120mm x 70mm x 75mm

Medium: 1L - 130mm x 95mm x 90mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Extremely rugged, well designed and nicely put together.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Well made and rugged.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

Not as light as some, but with good structure and an LED light tab.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Carries the essentials securely and with minimal fuss.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Tough, straightforward, effective, good value.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £19.99, the Liv Vecta is firmly mid-market. It's £1 more than the Evoc Seat Bag, 1p less than the very light Vel Waterproof Saddle Bag Small, and £2 less than the Fizik Saddle Bag 2021 at £21.99. And while the Liv is a good bit heavier than any of those, none of them have light loops.

The Liv is available in a slightly larger (1l) size if you need more, though it costs more as well (£23.99).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, without hesitation

Use this box to explain your overall score

Not the lightest, heaviest, cheapest or the most expensive... if Goldilocks was looking for a seat pack she'd probably find this one 'just so'.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

