Well made, rugged and straightforward to use, the Liv Vecta Seat Bag does just what you need a seat pack to do – and at a reasonable price too. There's not a lot wrong with it.

This 0.6l pack fastens to the saddle rails using two anti-slip Velcro straps, while another goes round the seatpost. It's super easy to fasten to the bike in a matter of moments and sits securely without any movement, tucking neatly under the saddle well out of the way.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The outer is a tough water-resistant fabric with smooth toughened areas, and opens with a water-resistant zip. It works as you'd expect – it resists water pretty well, but can't stop it from getting in entirely as it's not waterproof.

There's an LED light clip tab with reflective accents, and other reflective bits and bobs dotted about the bag.

> 26 of the best bikepacking bags – how to choose lightweight luggage

Inside, the main cavity has two useful elasticated straps for securing things like CO2 supplies, and there's a small mesh pocket in the lid that's handy for stuff like patches. It's enough space for the basics, such as a multitool, CO2, a snack, a windproof jacket and patches, with a smidgeon of capacity left for creative packers.

This seat pack is available in a slightly larger (1l) size if you need more, though it costs a bit more as well (£23.99).

Value

At £19.99, the Liv Vecta is firmly mid-market. It's £1 less than the Evoc Seat Bag, 1p less than the very light Vel Waterproof Saddle Bag Small, and £2 less than the Fizik Saddle Bag 2021 at £21.99. And while the Liv is a good bit heavier than any of those, none of them have light loops.

Essentially, Liv has taken all of the features you really need in a seat pack and put them together in a solid, rugged package at a very reasonable mid-market price. It's a great option.

Verdict

Well made, effective, protective and easy to use – it's all you need at a reasonable price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website