Well made, rugged and straightforward to use, the Liv Vecta Seat Bag does just what you need a seat pack to do – and at a reasonable price too. There's not a lot wrong with it.
This 0.6l pack fastens to the saddle rails using two anti-slip Velcro straps, while another goes round the seatpost. It's super easy to fasten to the bike in a matter of moments and sits securely without any movement, tucking neatly under the saddle well out of the way.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
The outer is a tough water-resistant fabric with smooth toughened areas, and opens with a water-resistant zip. It works as you'd expect – it resists water pretty well, but can't stop it from getting in entirely as it's not waterproof.
There's an LED light clip tab with reflective accents, and other reflective bits and bobs dotted about the bag.
> 26 of the best bikepacking bags – how to choose lightweight luggage
Inside, the main cavity has two useful elasticated straps for securing things like CO2 supplies, and there's a small mesh pocket in the lid that's handy for stuff like patches. It's enough space for the basics, such as a multitool, CO2, a snack, a windproof jacket and patches, with a smidgeon of capacity left for creative packers.
This seat pack is available in a slightly larger (1l) size if you need more, though it costs a bit more as well (£23.99).
Value
At £19.99, the Liv Vecta is firmly mid-market. It's £1 less than the Evoc Seat Bag, 1p less than the very light Vel Waterproof Saddle Bag Small, and £2 less than the Fizik Saddle Bag 2021 at £21.99. And while the Liv is a good bit heavier than any of those, none of them have light loops.
Essentially, Liv has taken all of the features you really need in a seat pack and put them together in a solid, rugged package at a very reasonable mid-market price. It's a great option.
Verdict
Well made, effective, protective and easy to use – it's all you need at a reasonable price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Liv Vecta Seat Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Liv says the 'Vecta Seat Bag allows you to carry the essentials in a water resistant ProTextura fabric construction pack with water-resistant nylon zip closure. Easy to install and secure using anti slip hook and loop Velcro straps, Vecta includes an internal pocket, reflective strip for improved low light visibility and a clip for hanging your rear light.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material: ProTextura
Closure: Water-resistant nylon zip
Fixing: Anti-slip hook-and-loop Velcro straps
Features: Reﬂective strip, taillight hanger, internal pocket
Small: 0.6L - 120mm x 70mm x 75mm
Medium: 1L - 130mm x 95mm x 90mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Extremely rugged, well designed and nicely put together.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Not as light as some, but with good structure and an LED light tab.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Carries the essentials securely and with minimal fuss.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Tough, straightforward, effective, good value.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £19.99, the Liv Vecta is firmly mid-market. It's £1 more than the Evoc Seat Bag, 1p less than the very light Vel Waterproof Saddle Bag Small, and £2 less than the Fizik Saddle Bag 2021 at £21.99. And while the Liv is a good bit heavier than any of those, none of them have light loops.
The Liv is available in a slightly larger (1l) size if you need more, though it costs more as well (£23.99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, without hesitation
Use this box to explain your overall score
Not the lightest, heaviest, cheapest or the most expensive... if Goldilocks was looking for a seat pack she'd probably find this one 'just so'.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Wisdom of crowds (the internet) suggests that it was merely good practise / ultra paranoid advice from US firms frightened of being sued.
The cycle lane in the video is a great example of what not to do in designing infrastructure and the opposite of the "safety differently" approach...
Is that why someone closed the Sea to him, to stop him dumping bodies like Dexter?
I miss the days when road and MTB stuff was interchangeable. Shimano are creating a compatability nightmare amongst their own ranges....
Fulcrum are pretty standard bearings.... we keep them in stock...and tend to use Enduro's .... 6000's and 6001's are pretty commonplace.... 61903's...
Agree apart from "presumed liability" being the first thing we need. That would be nice but where in force I believe it only affects civil...
When I did the old 'drive into a multi-storey car park forgetting your bike is on the roof' thing my 105 shifters took the brunt of the collision. ...
Not as much as the waste created by worn sprockets, chains and tyres. I use less than one CO2 cartridge a year which is a fraction of the other...
That's correct - it's not that we don't want older comments on the articles, just that some of them become less relevant as the guide evolves over...
The cancellation of the event, realistically means that the roads won't get resurfaced and we'll have to deal with more pot holes and bodged ...