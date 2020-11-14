Support road.cc

Evoc Seat Bag

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 09:45
0
£18.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Good quality saddle bag that easily swallows the ride essentials
Surprisingly roomy
Sits snugly under the rails
No light loop
Not fully waterproof
Weight: 
42g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk

The Evoc Seat Bag is the smallest bike pack the company does, and it's well made, holds the essentials and fits securely on the bike.

This 0.3L seat bag is designed to carry a road sized inner tube and repair kit, both of which it swallows with ease; I managed to fit a tube, some glueless patches, a small multitool and a tyre lever without stretching the seams. If you really want to stuff it full, it's possible to squeeze in a CO2 canister and dispenser too.

Attaching it the bike is simple – just loop the strap over the saddle rails, clip the buckle and tighten the strap. The buckle is nicer to use than Velcro and, once attached, the bag stays firmly in place even when swinging the bike up a climb.

There's a lot of strap dangling after tightening, so ideally it could do with a loop to tuck it under, but if you're using it on a single bike it's easily trimmed.

The bag is constructed from a 50/50 mix of nylon and polyester, which does a pretty good job of keeping rain and road spray out. It's not totally waterproof, though – especially at the zip – so it's extra precautions are necessary for anything that might suffer.

The Evoc logo is reflective for a little bit of visibility, although there's no light attachment loop. True, it's quite a small bag so on most bikes it won't be covering the whole seat post, but even so the option would have been welcome.

Overall quality is good. The stitching is neat, tidy and durable, and the bag easily stands up to the bombardment of riding gravel tracks in the wet. The zip runs smoothly too, and if you don't like this 'slate' colour scheme there are bright orange or regular black versions.

At £18.99 it's close to the likes of the Lomo Saddle Bag (£14.99), the small Blackburn Grid (£20) and the smallest Fabric Contain at £21.99.

Taking all of its qualities into account, the Evoc is well priced – if you want a pack for essentials, it should last plenty of miles.

Verdict

Good quality saddle bag that easily swallows the ride essentials

road.cc test report

Make and model: Evoc Seat Bag 0.3 L

Size tested: 0.3 L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Evoc says it's a: "Lightweight storage for roadbike tube and repair kit."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Construction: 50% Nylon, 50% Polyester

Volume: 0.3 litres

Size: 13cm x 8.5cm x 7.5cm

Colours: Orange, Slate and Black

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It carries your main roadie essentials.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Well made and durable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No light loop.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's sensibly priced when you look at many competitors – see the main review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The quality, the fit and the price are all great – the Evoc is one of the better bags out there. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

