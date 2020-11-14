The Evoc Seat Bag is the smallest bike pack the company does, and it's well made, holds the essentials and fits securely on the bike.

This 0.3L seat bag is designed to carry a road sized inner tube and repair kit, both of which it swallows with ease; I managed to fit a tube, some glueless patches, a small multitool and a tyre lever without stretching the seams. If you really want to stuff it full, it's possible to squeeze in a CO2 canister and dispenser too.

Attaching it the bike is simple – just loop the strap over the saddle rails, clip the buckle and tighten the strap. The buckle is nicer to use than Velcro and, once attached, the bag stays firmly in place even when swinging the bike up a climb.

There's a lot of strap dangling after tightening, so ideally it could do with a loop to tuck it under, but if you're using it on a single bike it's easily trimmed.

The bag is constructed from a 50/50 mix of nylon and polyester, which does a pretty good job of keeping rain and road spray out. It's not totally waterproof, though – especially at the zip – so it's extra precautions are necessary for anything that might suffer.

The Evoc logo is reflective for a little bit of visibility, although there's no light attachment loop. True, it's quite a small bag so on most bikes it won't be covering the whole seat post, but even so the option would have been welcome.

Overall quality is good. The stitching is neat, tidy and durable, and the bag easily stands up to the bombardment of riding gravel tracks in the wet. The zip runs smoothly too, and if you don't like this 'slate' colour scheme there are bright orange or regular black versions.

At £18.99 it's close to the likes of the Lomo Saddle Bag (£14.99), the small Blackburn Grid (£20) and the smallest Fabric Contain at £21.99.

Taking all of its qualities into account, the Evoc is well priced – if you want a pack for essentials, it should last plenty of miles.

Verdict

Good quality saddle bag that easily swallows the ride essentials

