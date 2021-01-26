Fizik Saddle Bag 2021

This new Fizik Saddle Bag is ultra-compact and with its wide but flat design it tucks neatly under the saddle for a sleek look. It's big enough to hold the essentials and is easy to mount with the wide durable strap on what is a quality pack.

The bag is made from PU-coated polyester, a thin, water-repellent material which, with welded seams, keeps the elements out sufficiently and has proven to be robust.

This 0.4l capacity saddlebag is 110mm long, 75mm wide and 55mm tall and is designed to carry one inner tube, a CO2 cartridge, tyre levers and a multi-tool. It manages to hold just that. It is a on the little tight side but not to the extent that the bag is bursting.

There is an interior mesh pocket at the top for keeping the contents organised. This was a perfect size to slide in my multi-tool and separate it from the inner tube, making it easier to access in a rush. It would also make a good home for stashing a quick link (for the super-prepared).

The seat bag has a rigid top and bottom which means that it's easier to get the items to sit flat – it prevents the shape of the bag distorting in these directions. With this, in my experience, it was possible to close without putting too much strain on the zip.

That said, even when not packed full, the water-repellent zip doesn't run that smoothly and requires a tug, especially to get round the corners. But the attached tag loop does make it significant easier to grab a good hold of, even with full-finger gloves on.

Attaching it to the bike is quick to do, with the single, incredibly wide, 38mm Velcro strap that wraps around the seat rails. This feels absolutely bombproof and is lasting well. Added to that, I found it is easier to thread on than some because of its size and fairly rigid structure. With only one strap to fasten up, mounting this saddle bag is fast.

The strap does need to be undone to gain access to the zipper and what's inside, though. This does slow you down, but fingers crossed you won't have to actually get inside too often. It is just there, hidden, for when you do need these essentials – I wouldn't put house keys in there, or anything you will definitely need every ride.

There's no light loop, but other than that this is a really neat pack.

At £21.99 it is more expensive than others with a similar capacity, such as the Blackburn Grid Small Seat Bag (£19.99) and the Lomo Bike Saddle Bag at £14.99, but the Fizik does have a smarter finish and hides away better.

Overall, it's a simple, sleek-looking design. The build quality of the strap impresses in particular, but the rest of the pack also feels well made. It holds the essentials and these are easy to pack into the wide, flat shape of the case.

Verdict

Robust essentials bag that tucks neatly under the saddle with a wide Velcro strap

