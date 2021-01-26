Fizik Saddle Bag 2021

This new Fizik Saddle Bag is ultra-compact and with its wide but flat design it tucks neatly under the saddle for a sleek look. It's big enough to hold the essentials and is easy to mount with the wide durable strap on what is a quality pack.
The bag is made from PU-coated polyester, a thin, water-repellent material which, with welded seams, keeps the elements out sufficiently and has proven to be robust.
This 0.4l capacity saddlebag is 110mm long, 75mm wide and 55mm tall and is designed to carry one inner tube, a CO2 cartridge, tyre levers and a multi-tool. It manages to hold just that. It is a on the little tight side but not to the extent that the bag is bursting.
There is an interior mesh pocket at the top for keeping the contents organised. This was a perfect size to slide in my multi-tool and separate it from the inner tube, making it easier to access in a rush. It would also make a good home for stashing a quick link (for the super-prepared).
The seat bag has a rigid top and bottom which means that it's easier to get the items to sit flat – it prevents the shape of the bag distorting in these directions. With this, in my experience, it was possible to close without putting too much strain on the zip.
That said, even when not packed full, the water-repellent zip doesn't run that smoothly and requires a tug, especially to get round the corners. But the attached tag loop does make it significant easier to grab a good hold of, even with full-finger gloves on.
Attaching it to the bike is quick to do, with the single, incredibly wide, 38mm Velcro strap that wraps around the seat rails. This feels absolutely bombproof and is lasting well. Added to that, I found it is easier to thread on than some because of its size and fairly rigid structure. With only one strap to fasten up, mounting this saddle bag is fast.
The strap does need to be undone to gain access to the zipper and what's inside, though. This does slow you down, but fingers crossed you won't have to actually get inside too often. It is just there, hidden, for when you do need these essentials – I wouldn't put house keys in there, or anything you will definitely need every ride.
There's no light loop, but other than that this is a really neat pack.
At £21.99 it is more expensive than others with a similar capacity, such as the Blackburn Grid Small Seat Bag (£19.99) and the Lomo Bike Saddle Bag at £14.99, but the Fizik does have a smarter finish and hides away better.
Overall, it's a simple, sleek-looking design. The build quality of the strap impresses in particular, but the rest of the pack also feels well made. It holds the essentials and these are easy to pack into the wide, flat shape of the case.
Verdict
Robust essentials bag that tucks neatly under the saddle with a wide Velcro strap
Make and model: Fizik Saddle Bag
Size tested: Size: L110 x W75 x H55 mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Fizik says: 'Fitting snugly to the underside of the saddle thanks to its velcro strap, this bag is designed to carry an inner tube, co2 cartridge + inflator, tire levers and a multitool, with an interior mesh pocket added to keep its contents tightly packed and well-organised."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Fizik lists:
Weight: 66g
Size: L110 x W75 x H55 mm
PU-coated polyester
Water-repellent zip
fizik velcro strap
Intended use: road and off-road
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made, with tidy seams and robust material.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It holds the essentials that Fizik claims and is easy to mount.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Mounting strap is very robust and made to last. My only concern is the sticky zip may give up.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
On the expensive side for a 0.4 litre saddle bag, but it does have a sleek design and robust strap.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It carried the essentials, as well as being easy to mount and pack.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Wide, flat shape; how neatly it tucks under the saddle; the rigid top and bottom; mesh inside pocket; and the robust wide strap for easy mounting
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The zip, no light loop and the price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Expensive for the capacity, but only by a couple of pounds.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the robust build of this saddle bag and the wide strap really impressed, and I like the way it tucks neatly under the saddle. It's a little pricier than similar capacity bags, and the zip can't be opened quickly on-the-go and is sticky, especially around the corners, but overall I'd still say it's very good.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
