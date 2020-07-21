Limar Air Speed Road Helmet

The Limar Air Speed helmet is designed to deliver in terms of speed and performance, with high-ranking aero test results. It's light for an aero lid and well ventilated too, but it doesn't feature much in the way of padding and I found it uncomfortable out on the road.

Designed in collaboration with the Astana pro cycling team, the prime focus of this helmet is to provide the best aerodynamic performance possible. The classic domed aero shape is claimed to be in the top three of aero helmets currently available, based on wind tunnel testing. Limar's key claim is that this helmet is the best on the market when crosswinds come into play. The large side-vents are meant to provide increased performance in this area.

Although I can't verify the aero claims, it certainly didn't feel as if the helmet was creating any excessive drag, and logically I can see how the shape would be significantly faster than my usual Specialized S-Works Prevail II, though I'm not convinced that this alone would tempt me to buy it.

Much of Limar's marketing of this helmet concentrates around performance, with very little mention made of comfort, and personally I didn't find it very comfortable. That said, plenty of riders would be happy to sacrifice a little comfort for extra aero credentials when it comes to racing.

The padding inside the helmet is minimal, which has the advantage of saving weight and fitting the aero shell, but it didn't make for a very comfortable experience for me, with the helmet digging into my forehead while I was in a low riding position and looking forward.

I also found the Air Fit retention system at the rear of the helmet uncomfortable on the back of my neck, despite it having good levels of adjustability.

The helmet comes with a Velcro padded cover to go over the straps underneath your chin, which supposedly improves comfort and keeps your excess straps from dangling loose, but this made the helmet less comfortable for me, and more fiddly.

This model also features a magnetic buckle, something new to me. Limar's marketing implies that this was included to help the helmet appeal to the triathlon market, making strapping your helmet on much quicker in transition. To me, as a road bike rider, it felt a little unnecessary and slightly more bulky than a conventional buckle. (It's available with a standard buckle as well, for the same price and claimed weight.)

My comfort issues aside, the retention system and straps are easy to adjust, with side buckles allowing you to tailor the fit around your ears.

It's also important to consider how a helmet interacts with your choice of sunglasses. I tried both my Oakley Jawbreaker and Flight Jacket sunnies with the Air Speed and neither interacted too well with its shape. In both cases I shortened the adjustable arm of the sunglasses to reduce the clash with the retention system, but I couldn't avoid the problem entirely.

Weight

For an aero helmet, the Air Speed is a good weight. Our medium helmet weighed in at 259g (Limar claims 250g), which is significantly lighter than some aero competitors, such as the Giant Pursuit Mips at 328g, though it's within a barely noticeable 15g margin of others such as the Kask Utopia at 235g and the Specialized S-Works Evade II at 254g. I was positively surprised by this, and didn't feel like the helmet was noticeably heavier than my usual lightweight lid.

Ventilation

Ventilation is very good, too. The numerous large vents at the front and the 'exhaust system' at the back create a good airflow though the helmet; it performed well in this aspect on a humid evening ride at 25 degrees.

I also think the Air Speed is a good looking lid. Mostly, I tend to find aero helmets pretty ugly, but I grew to like the Limar, with its nice detailing on the colour scheme of the model on test, though the buckles on the strap and the retention system would have looked better in black, to match the rest of the helmet. It's also available in three other colour schemes which also look good.

Value

In terms of value, a retail price of £179.99 isn't bad for an aero helmet at this weight. The Met Manta is just a penny more at £180, while the Giant Pursuit comes in at £189.99 and the S-Works Evade is £230, though both feature MIPS crash protection technology.

Overall, the Limar Air Speed has some good features and its impressive ventilation overcomes one of the key criticisms of many aero helmets. I found it uncomfortable, which rather overshadowed the positives for me, but you might get on better with it – or be happy to sacrifice some comfort for the promised aero gains.

Verdict

Looks fast and probably is fast, but try before you buy as the minimal padding won't suit all

