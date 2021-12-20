The Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250 is not a new design and has been surpassed for sheer power, but it remains an excellent, highly reliable and very visible rear light. To be frank, even 250 lumens is potentially excessive for a rear light, so it's hardly lagging in the real world.
Little has changed with this light since Stu reviewed it in 2018 – so little, in fact, it's best if you read his for most of the details. I'll concentrate on what's changed – and what hasn't.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
It now has five flashing modes instead of three; two are designated Day Flashes, and these are the most powerful at 250 or 125 lumens. Quite frankly, the brightest setting is painful to look at even from the side, and I agree with Stu – use it after dark and you're going to annoy following drivers.
You also get two 35-lumen flash patterns and a 10-lumen one that's a little dim, but lasts a full 24 hours. I ended up favouring one of the 35s (even in the day, though dull ones), and both last very usable times. The six and seven hour claims are accurate; two hours of cold riding on Flash 1 doesn't even drop the battery to 75 per cent.
The maximum solid mode is also 35 lumens, but is really very bright, especially when viewed in a dead straight line. The 5-lumen Economy mode is again a little dim but again lasts 24 hours, while the 20-lumen Enduro is good for over 9 hours.
Externally the Max hasn't changed at all, which is both good and bad. It's good because the big, round face is very visible, the slivers of side illumination are welcome, and both the silicone strap and charging port bung work perfectly.
Stu mentioned the bung in his review and wondered how it would work with age; I've been running two Zecto lights for years now (from when the bezels were done in silver) and the answer is, there's no change. Mine still seal without issue, and for that matter the ladder straps haven't stretched or weakened either.
I like how the strap is trapped at one end, too – it's annoying when they fall off every time you remove a unit from your bike.
What's not so good is that there's still no padding on the plastic clip, so these can potentially scratch posts when dirt gets under it. The light can also slip sideways rather easily, though only by a few degrees each way.
Lezyne also hasn't changed the main thing I dislike, which is the battery indicator. It uses four small LEDs in the sides, but they're all different colours. Why use number coding (how many remain lit) and colour coding at the same time? And shouldn't 100 per cent charge be green? Here it's blue.
These things are further muddied by the red lens changing both the apparent colour and brightness of some of these LEDs, to the point where Lezyne has written a blog post to explain it to confused customers.
The final confusion, since Lezyne altered these lights to only display charge when you first switch on, or off, or half press the button, is that the rest of the time one (reddish) LED stays on. This is presumably for side lighting, but it looks like a typical low battery warning.
Basically, it's overcomplicated and in all the years I've been using Zectos, it hasn't become intuitive (especially when mixing them up with other lights too). On the upside, the run-times are good, a full recharge only takes about 2.5hrs, and I've rarely been caught out by the battery.
Value
The price hasn't risen much in almost four years – it's £52, and was £48 in 2018. However, today that's a little on the high side for the output. The Cateye Viz 450 pumps out an energy-weaponish 450 lumens for £49.99, for instance, and its see-through design gives excellent all-round visibility for those whose eyes still function afterwards.
Its 'little' brother, the Viz 300, still beats the Zecto at full whack and is £39.99.
Also, Lezyne's own Strip Pro Alert Drive features clever (if oversensitive) brake light tech and does 300 lumens for just a fiver more at £57.
> Buyer’s Guide: 22 of the best rear lights for cycling
That said, it's debatable whether you even need this much power in a rear light, let alone more, so it's perhaps not the best metric for judging them. Still-very-bright 100-lumen lights, such as the Gemini Juno or Magicshine SeeMee 100, can be had for around £25-£30.
Overall
The Zecto Max is more than bright enough, extremely well made and gives really useful run-times in all of its modes. It's very likely to keep doing a good, simple job for years to come, too, which goes a good way towards justifying its slightly high price.
Verdict
Bright, reliable, simple and very well made – the quality is (probably) worth the slight premium
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne's UK distributor Upgrade says: "Super compact, ultra-visible taillight with increased battery capacity. The Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250's three LED system produces up a 250 lumens in Daytime Flash mode. Eight total modes including the long-lasting Economy Mode for up to 24 hours runtime. Durable composite matrix construction featuring a machined aluminium faceplate. The Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250 has a patented versatile 2-in-1 clip and strap mountain system and rechargeable micro-USB.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Upgrade lists:
* Max 250 lumens/24 hour runtime in Flash mode.
* Highly disruptive Daytime Flash mode.
* Eight combined lumen and flash output modes.
* Patented 2-in-1 clip and strap mounting system for multiple mounting options.
* Colour: Black
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
The battery indicator is overcomplicated and the button is stiff, but these prove niggles rather than real problems.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
Quick, secure and easy, though could use some padding to avoid potential scratches.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
With a minimum run-time of six hours, it's a light you can confidently fit and forget.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
The 250-lumen 'day flash' is almost too bright – this thing has serious power if you want it.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
I've been running near-identical Zecto units for years without issue.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's big, bright, reliable and runs for very useful lengths of time.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Just about everything.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The battery indicator is overcomplicated and unintuitive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price hasn't risen much in almost four years – it's £52, and was £48 in 2018. However, against today's lights that's a little on the high side for the output. The Cateye Viz 450 pumps out an energy-weaponish 450 lumens for £49.99, for instance, and its see-through design gives excellent all-round visibility for those whose eyes still function afterwards.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes (I did!).
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Zecto Max is more than bright enough, extremely well made and gives really useful run-times in all of its modes. It's very likely to keep doing a good, simple job for years to come, too, which goes a good way towards justifying its slightly high price. The battery indicator needs a redesign, but it's awkward rather than unusable or inaccurate, so has not affected the score.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
The word I got from Conti via someone in the know at British Cycling was that the Conti GT was the best compromise, quite a bit of puncture...
You drown if you cycle within an hour after eating.
Good article, as always information kills both ignorance and the ignorant
And even when you're lucky enough to have a 'safe' cycling route near you, it will be full of metal entry barriers to ensure that few can actually...
Kinda get what you are saying. Last year I was out on the bike for 0430 for 4 hrs and was back to have the day with the family. Exception was NYE...
I enjoyed all of the episodes - some more than others - and while each of us could doubtless come up with a way of improving every one I think the...
The cyclist has priority at the narrowing point and my understanding is that the car needs to be back on the left side of the road by the time the...
Nice Bob, those look like some along the Kennet.
Oh yeah, big time - he not only was kind enough to lend it, he brought it over today half an hour after he got back from driving back to London...
Many thanks. The article does link to a mirror piece with an eighty year ban!