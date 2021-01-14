Lezyne Laser Drive Rear 250

Lezyne's Laser Drive rear light has four LEDs that are flanked by two laser-beam strips which project a bike lane onto the ground for improved visibility on the road. These two parallel lines – which can be adjusted from solid to flashing – can be useful in giving drivers an idea of how wide you are on the road. But mounted at a height of 78.5cm, the gap between the lines is only about 1 metre in total – so that's 0.5 metres on either side. I am slightly concerned that some road users will interpret the lines as constituting a reasonable passing distance – Cycling UK cites 1.5m as the absolute minimum passing distance, so the Lezyne's lane falls far short of that.

Lasers aside, the functionality of the main light system is bright and reliable – its 250 lumens and nine modes will keep you seen day and night, and the run-times are pretty reasonable too.

With a stretchy rubber band that has five size settings, the Laser Drive can be strapped easily on any profile of seatpost, whether it is a round or chunky aero design. It stays put and feels sturdy. But bear in mind, with this design it doesn't have a hook for easy clipping onto a saddle bag.

The co-moulded unit is rated IPX7 water resistant, which technically means it can be submerged for 30 minutes in up to a metre of water. In riding terms, this means it has lasted well, even after being subjected to the elements in endurance-length outings in deep winter.

The wide lens of the Laser Drive provides reasonable side visibility with its 180-degree coverage, but there are better options out there for this aspect such as Moon's Cerberus which boasts 270 degrees.

Modes and run-times

Output-wise, it can provide a maximum of 250 lumens in one of its daytime flash modes – this is incredibly bright, and Lezyne says this will last four hours. Other run-times vary from as short as 2.5hrs in Blast mode, up to 17.5hrs in Flash 2 which beams out 10 lumens. Run-times I've checked seem consistent with those claimed.

Here are the modes and run-times provided by Lezyne:

Blast (40 lumens): 2.5hrs

Enduro (20 lumens): 5hrs

Economy (6 lumens): 15.5hrs

Flash 1 (20 lumens): 9.5hrs

Flash 2 (10 lumens): 17.5hrs

Flash 3 (20 lumens): 8.5hrs

Flash 4 (20 lumens): 13hrs

Day Flash 1 (250 lumens): 4hrs

Day Flash 2 (125 lumens): 7hrs

Laser only (solid): 7.75hrs

Laser only (flash): 15hrs

Turning the light on is simple and is done with the button found at the top – it responds well and isn't sticky. Holding the button down for a second or two turns it on and off, while quick presses will shift it through the different solid and flash settings.

The laser lines appear in all of these settings, but it is possible to change the laser mode separately. This can be done by holding the button for five seconds when switched off, then tapping through to change from solid to flash to off completely, and your desired choice can be saved by holding the button for two seconds.

All your day and night needs are covered by the light's nine different modes. There are three solid state options and an interesting array of daytime modes, including disruptive flash patterns. Perhaps the number of modes is a little on the overkill side, but usefully, the light has a memory function, which means that when you switch it on it will be in the last mode used – you don't have to click through the settings from the start each time you use the light.

Your own bike lane?

Let's talk lasers. These light up the road with two thin lines on both sides, from the tip of the front wheel, continuing alongside the bike, and projecting a further ~70cm from the rear wheel backwards.

They are effective and can be seen from a distance – but not during the daytime and not from as far away as the main beam of the light. Closer up, they provide an extra touch of visibility and warning to other road users where you are on the road.

Charging

The light's in-built battery can be recharged by plugging in with a micro-USB cable, which comes included. The port, tucked round the back at the top of the light, is hidden by a solid chunk of rubber which can be pulled down. This protects the charging socket effectively from water ingress and remains attached to the light so it isn't possible to lose this vital protector. But the narrow entrance caused challenges each time I went to charge the light. I found it difficult to see where to plug the cable in, and I worried I could cause damage in my fumbling around. Time will answer for durability, but for me it is a pain regardless.

Helpfully, the light includes a battery indicator which is constantly displayed while the light is on. The status can also be displayed when off by tapping the on switch once. There are two tiny lights above the four central LEDs, one of which illuminates green when 100% charged. Both red and green show when it is 50% depleted, then just a single red light when 30% of the battery power remains. This then flashes red when power drops to just 10%.

Charging time is said to be around three to four hours, and I found it consistently hit the lower end of this target.

Value

Lasers do come at a price hike. The Moon Sirius Pro 350 Rear is a little cheaper (£54.99) and has a brighter daytime flash mode at 350 lumens and much better run-times across its mode. With a closer maximum lumen capacity (260 lumens), the NiteRider Sentry Aero 260 rear light is considerably cheaper at £40, and it has a greater side visibility of 260 degrees. So, how much you want to pay for a moving bike lane is the real question here.

The Lezyne Laser Drive Rear 250 is an obvious contender for a commuter – though I wouldn't leave it on when leaving the bike locked up, it's too expensive – but this bright rear light has also been a good addition to my winter training bike which racks up the miles in both daylight and often on rides finishing off in the pitch black.

Overall, its interesting laser lines provide another way of attracting a driver's attention, and although I have no proof that this means other road users will overtake with greater clearance, I did feel happier knowing I had an additional way of being seen. Why not pedal around in your own bike lane wherever you go? Aside from this function, the Laser Drive has usefully bright daytime modes and its run-times seem reasonable enough to cover a variety of needs.

Verdict

Innovative light with laser strips beaming a bike lane at night – it can also do bright for alerting drivers in the daytime

