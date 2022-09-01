Even in this medium size, the Lezyne Grip Drive HP Mini Pump is small enough to fit in a frame bag, rear jersey pocket or rucksack while still having the oomph to get a decent amount of air into a high-pressure tyre away from home or the workshop. The hose provides handy extra length and puts less pressure on the valve connection – and your back.

The Grip Drive HP is available in two lengths, this medium at 231mm and the small at 186mm. I'd say the length of the medium is about right, with a body long enough to get some decent purchase on while pumping and delivering a decent amount of air per stroke.

If I'm being picky, I'd like the 65mm handle section to be a little longer, as my hand can overlap the end and get pinched between it and the start of the body section.

Fully extended the Lezyne grows by around 160mm, and the pump remains relatively straight and stable. At full extension some pumps can have a fair bit of play, but that isn't an issue here.

Inside the handle you'll find a 155mm-long flexible hose under the rubber cap, which screws into the base of the pump. The hose has a Schrader head fitment one end and Presta the other. It's a slight shame that the rubber cap has to stay open when the hose isn't in place, as the edge of the hole where the hose is kept can dig into your hand as the stroke count gets higher.

I like the inclusion of a hose with a mini pump, as opposed to a pump that latches straight onto the valve, as it allows a bit of movement between the pump and the valve. The extra length the hose gives to the whole setup also saves your back when you're inflating the tyre.

Both hose ends screw onto their designated valves, which means you don't have to hold in in position.

On a 28mm tyre, after 100 strokes I had achieved just over 50psi, which is pretty efficient and easily enough to get you home. By that point the pump is starting to get warm, which can make your hands sweat if you aren't wearing gloves and can then slip. The bottom part of the Grip Drive is knurled, which helps, so it'd be nice to see the same on the handle.

The HP part of the name refers to 'high pressure' and Lezyne claims 120psi is achievable. I got up to 75-80psi and that was about as far as I was interested in going – that's enough to ride on and the pump was hot by then. Pressures above that are going to require a fair old push.

The rrp for the Lezyne is £35, and you get a frame mount included in the package.

You can spend less – the Birzman Swift hand pump is cheaper at £26.99, up from £24.99 since George reviewed it in 2020, but the Lezyne looks to be much more efficient.

More comparable on performance is the Specialized Air Tool Road Pump which I reviewed last year. It also delivered 50psi into a 28mm tyre in 100 strokes. It's machined aluminium alloy like the Lezyne and costs £28. It is a lot longer than the Lezyne, though, at 268mm, so it's frame mounted, rucksack or frame bag carrying only.

Conclusion

For its size, the Grip Drive HP Medium is one of the most efficient out there, which is the main thing. Stuck on the side of the road or gravel track in the dark or rain, you are going to want to be back on the move as soon as possible. There are a couple of little tweaks that could make it perfect, like a longer handle that could cover more of the body without making the overall pump any longer, but the hose and the build quality justify the price.

Verdict

Very efficient mini pump with great build quality and neat design touches

