The Birzman Swift Hand Pump is small but effective – small enough to sit comfortably in a jersey pocket but powerful enough to inflate a tyre quickly.

Starting with inflation, the Birzman Swift is pretty good. It took me 250 strokes to get to roughly 60psi in a 25mm tyre, becoming noticeably harder after 200, and took 325 to get to 70psi. That'll be enough for many – or at least to get you home if you prefer your tyres harder. With a 28mm tyre it took me beyond 400 strokes to get to 60psi. Birzman claims it can get up to 120psi, but I think you'd need to be Arnold Schwarzeneger to get to that.

One feature that makes this pump easier to use than some is that it has a hose that pulls out of the top, which is 12.5cm long including the valve. This gives you more freedom to move the pump around as you use it, something that is surprisingly important.

The valve itself works really well, with the ability to fit Presta or Schrader depending on which way around you screw it in. I used it exclusively on Presta valves and it held on impressively, regardless of how hard and for how long I was pumping.

One element of the pump I was initially a little concerned about was the plastic top, simply because it's more likely to break than metal. However, in reality, with the heat build-up when pumping it seems like a genuinely positive design choice – the metal barrel really heats up, while the plastic top remains 'holdable'.

In terms of weight, the 86g that this hits the road.cc Scales of Truth is pretty good for a 19.5cm pump and isn't particularly noticeable in a jersey pocket. It's 58g lighter and £5 cheaper than the BBB Samurai Telescopic Mini Pump. The Pro Bike Tool Mini Bike Pump is 14g heavier and comes in at the same RRP. I'd say £24.99 is a fair price for a reliable and relatively powerful hand pump.

Overall I thought this was a very good little pump. It's small enough to fit into a jersey pocket and light enough to not be too noticeable, as well as powerful enough that you won't spend hours inflating a tyre.

Verdict

Very good pump that's small, light and offers a decent inflation rate

