The Birzman Swift Hand Pump is small but effective – small enough to sit comfortably in a jersey pocket but powerful enough to inflate a tyre quickly.
Starting with inflation, the Birzman Swift is pretty good. It took me 250 strokes to get to roughly 60psi in a 25mm tyre, becoming noticeably harder after 200, and took 325 to get to 70psi. That'll be enough for many – or at least to get you home if you prefer your tyres harder. With a 28mm tyre it took me beyond 400 strokes to get to 60psi. Birzman claims it can get up to 120psi, but I think you'd need to be Arnold Schwarzeneger to get to that.
One feature that makes this pump easier to use than some is that it has a hose that pulls out of the top, which is 12.5cm long including the valve. This gives you more freedom to move the pump around as you use it, something that is surprisingly important.
The valve itself works really well, with the ability to fit Presta or Schrader depending on which way around you screw it in. I used it exclusively on Presta valves and it held on impressively, regardless of how hard and for how long I was pumping.
One element of the pump I was initially a little concerned about was the plastic top, simply because it's more likely to break than metal. However, in reality, with the heat build-up when pumping it seems like a genuinely positive design choice – the metal barrel really heats up, while the plastic top remains 'holdable'.
In terms of weight, the 86g that this hits the road.cc Scales of Truth is pretty good for a 19.5cm pump and isn't particularly noticeable in a jersey pocket. It's 58g lighter and £5 cheaper than the BBB Samurai Telescopic Mini Pump. The Pro Bike Tool Mini Bike Pump is 14g heavier and comes in at the same RRP. I'd say £24.99 is a fair price for a reliable and relatively powerful hand pump.
Overall I thought this was a very good little pump. It's small enough to fit into a jersey pocket and light enough to not be too noticeable, as well as powerful enough that you won't spend hours inflating a tyre.
Verdict
Very good pump that's small, light and offers a decent inflation rate
Make and model: Birzman Swift Hand Pump
Size tested: 19.5 x 2.6cm, 120psi max
A mini pump that can easily fit into a jersey pocket.
Birzman lists:
Head: Threaded (Presta / Schrader)
Barrel: CNC machined aluminium
Size: 19.5 x 2.6cm
Weight: 86g
Capacity: 120 psi / 8.3 bar
8/10
A sturdy and well made pump. I was initially a little worried about the plastic top, but in reality this enhances the design as it reduces heat build-up.
8/10
Offers a decent rate of inflation without a huge amount of effort.
7/10
Early days but signs are it should last. It's well made with a solid aluminium body, hardy plastic top and rubber topper to prevent dirt getting into the valve.
7/10
Pretty good weight for a mini pump – it's not particularly noticeable in your jersey pocket.
6/10
If you compare it to the BBB Samurai Telescopic Mini Pump, it's £5 cheaper and 58g lighter. The Pro Bike Tool Mini Bike Pump comes in at the same RRP and is 14g heavier.
It sits in the pocket nicely and works well when needed.
The inflation rate is pretty good for the size, and the extendable hose allows for changing position while pumping.
Nothing in particular.
It's a very good mini pump: it offers a decent rate of inflation, is nice and small, and has a robust valve. The inflation might not be as good as some I have used, but it makes up for it in the design – you can feel how hot the inner core is getting after about 150 strokes, but because the top is plastic it doesn't burn your hand, plus the head is much easier to use.
